Cities Where Rents Have Risen and Dropped the Most

Rents in some states have risen 60% to 70% or more since last year, and even doubled in places. These are the cities where rents have gone up the most.

Are rent prices out of control? Two out of three renters cannot afford to buy a home; and half of renters shell out more than 30% of their income for rent, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors.

Inventory of homes for sale dropped significantly in the past couple of years, reaching record lows in 2021, NAR says, and compounding a shortage that already existed before the pandemic. It's created a double whammy of record high home prices and record low inventory.

In Austin, Seattle, and Cincinnati, rents are up more than 30%, NPR reports, and in Los Angeles the median asking rent is $3,400. In Nashville, Tenn., the median asking rent is now $2,140, up 32% from last year, according to NPR.

Nationwide, rent prices in July were up month-over-month, according to an analysis by Rent.com. One-bedroom apartments saw the greatest increase at 4.1% or nearly $70 a month, and two-bedrooms went up by nearly $60, or 2.8%.

At the state level, Utah, Oregon, New Hampshire and Illinois saw big jumps in rent -- Utah the most, with an average rent in 2021 of $710 jumping to $1,535 in 2022, a year-over-year change of 116.18%, Rent.com found. In several other states, rents have gone from 30% to 50% and more.

North Carolina experienced a year-over-year increase of 57.55%, with average rents reaching $1,474 in 2022 compared with $936 in 2021. Cities in North Carolina saw rent increases along these lines, but Greensboro was worse. The city of roughly 300,000 saw a year-over-year increase of 74% in rent prices for a one-bedroom from 2021, Rent.com found. In one Greensboro complex, rents of $575 and $675 were raised to $1,230 a month in June 2022, according to WFMY Channel 2.

To determine average rent prices and which cities saw the biggest rent increases, as well as the cities where rents have dropped, Rent.com started with July 2022 data from their own multifamily rental property inventory and evaluated changes seen since July 2021. Monthly prices are based on the average price for that respective month as a whole.

They used a weighted average formula to more accurately represent price availability and reduce the influence of seasonality on rent prices in specific markets. 

The following cities have experienced the biggest increases and decreases in either one-bedroom and/or two bedroom rent prices year-over-year, according to Rent.com's analysis.

6 greensboro ncarolina sh

1. Greensboro, N.C.

  • One bedroom: +74.2%
  • Two bedroom: +43.1%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,289
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $1,375
newport news virginia sh

2. Newport News, Va.

  • One bedroom: +60.7%
  • Two bedroom: 38.56%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,469
seattle, washington, mt rainier

3. Seattle

  • One bedroom: 32.15%
  • Two bedroom: +59.9%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $3,110
3 tulsa oklahoma sh

4. Tulsa, Okla.

  • One bedroom: +59.8%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,004
25. Durham, Ncarolina sh

5. Durham, N.C.

  • One bedroom: 33.25%
  • Two bedroom: +54.2%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,539
23 Long beach calif sh

6. Long Beach, Calif.

  • One bedroom: +48.5%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $2,974
24 tucson az sh

7. Tucson

  • One bedroom: 2.70%
  • Two bedroom: +46.4%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,065
18 raleigh NC sh

8. Raleigh, N.C.

  • One bedroom: +42.1%
  • Two bedroom: +44.8%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,840
43 little rock arkansas STEPHEN B. THORNTON : Shutterstock

9. Little Rock, Ark.

  • One bedroom: +41.8%
  • Two bedroom: +54.7%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,040
19 fremont sh

10. Fremont, Calif.

  • Two bedroom: +44.8%
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $3,991

15 pittsburgh sh

11. Pittsburgh

  • One bedroom: -5.02%
  • Two bedroom: +43.7%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,619
3 Fayetteville NCarolina sh

12. Fayetteville, N.C.

  • Two bedroom: +43.2%
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $1,570
22 Colorado Springs colo sh

13. Colorado Springs, Colo.

  • Two bedroom: +40.9%
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $1,909
8 lexington Ky aceshot1 : Shutterstock

14. Lexington, Ky.

  • One bedroom: +39.2%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,318
31 Richmond virginia James Kirkikis : Shutterstock

15. Richmond, Va.

  • One bedroom: +38.1%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,571
19 oklahoma city Noah Densmore : Shutterstock

16. Oklahoma City

  • One bedroom: +36.5%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $945
Rochester, New York Lead JS

17. Rochester, N.Y.

  • One bedroom: +34.9%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,896
20 st louis f11photo : Shutterstock.com

Cities Where Rent Has Gone Down

The following cities have experienced the biggest decreases in either one-bedroom and/or two bedroom rent prices year-over-year. 

1. St. Louis

  • One bedroom: -39.4%
  • Two bedroom: -28.2%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,150
26 Ft Lauderdale florida sh

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • One bedroom: -34.9%
  • Two bedroom: -42.6%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,967
Baltimore md sh

3. Baltimore

  • One bedroom: -26.9%
  • Two bedroom: -5.22%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,509
Glendale Arizona sh

4. Glendale, Ariz.

  • One bedroom: -22.1%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $4,014
7 Iowa des moines sh

5. Des Moines, Iowa

  • One bedroom: -1.41%
  • Two bedroom: -20.6%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,131
6 anaheim calif sh

6. Anaheim, Calif.

  • One bedroom: -20.1%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $2,032
12 miami sh

7. Miami

  • One bedroom: -12.3%
  • Two bedroom: -18%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $2,430
aurora, illinois

8. Aurora, Ill.

  • Two bedroom: -15.3%
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $1,652
kansas city mo shutterstock

9. Kansas City, Mo.

  • One bedroom: -2.53%
  • Two bedroom: -14.9%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,226
22 aurora colo sh

10. Aurora, Colo.

  • One bedroom: -8.52%
  • Two bedroom: -14%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,814
Jacksonville Florida sh

11. Jacksonville, Fla.

  • One bedroom: -13.2%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $1,574
99 north las vegas Wollertz : Shutterstock

12. North Las Vegas, Nev.

  • Two bedroom: -12.8%
  • Average rent, July ’22, two bedroom: $1,614
19 irvine calif sh

13. Irvine, Calif.

  • One bedroom: -9.6%
  • Two bedroom: -7.40%
  • Average rent, July ’22, one bedroom: $3,009

See maps and data for 100 cities, and the methodology for this ranking, at Rent.com.

