If it seems like traffic is worse than it was during the recession, it’s not your imagination. Job growth in the U.S. has averaged an additional 180,000 a month in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics, and in 2018 the average was 223,000 new jobs a month. That’s a lot of people trying to get to work.

A study by Texas A&M Transportation Institute links a strong economy to more traffic jams. Commuters today spend about 54 hours a year in traffic, wasting more than 3.3 billion gallons of gas and costing the nation $179 billion annually.

The average freeway traveler has to allow almost twice the expected trip duration to arrive on time, according to the report.

How much time and money do you waste sitting in traffic? Based on the Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report, these are the U.S. metropolitan areas where the traffic is the worst, and how much it costs us.

Cities Where Drivers Waste the Most Time and Money in Traffic

Los Angeles Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

1. Los Angeles

Yearly delay per commuter: 119 hours

Extra fuel needed: 35 gallons

Cost per commuter: $2,440

It may come as no surprise that Los Angeles tops the list, where commuters spend 119 hours of extra travel time during the year.

San Francisco Shutterstock

2. San Francisco

Yearly delay per commuter: 103 hours

Extra fuel needed: 45 gallons

Cost per commuter: $2,390

Washington, D.C. Lissandra Melo / Shutterstock

3. Washington, D.C.

Yearly delay per commuter: 102 hours

Extra fuel needed: 38 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,840

New York Jordi C / Shutterstock

4. New York

Yearly delay per commuter: 92 hours

Extra fuel needed: 38 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,780

San Jose, Calif. Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

5. San Jose, Calif.

Yearly delay per commuter: 81 hours

Extra fuel needed: 32 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,500

San Jose is a smaller metro area than the four cities listed above, which are all more than 3 million people, while San Jose’s metro area has about 2 million people. Above, a vehicle from Apple's fleet testing self-driving cars is seen in Silicon Valley.

Boston Shutterstock

6. Boston

Yearly delay per commuter: 80 hours

Extra fuel needed: 31 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,440

Seattle Andriana Syvanych / Shutterstock

7. Seattle

Yearly delay per commuter: 78 hours

Extra fuel needed: 31 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,410

Atlanta Shutterstock

8. Atlanta

Yearly delay per commuter: 77 hours

Extra fuel needed: 31 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,510

Houston Shutterstock

9. Houston

Yearly delay per commuter: 75 hours

Extra fuel needed: 31 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,380

Chicago 4kclips / Shutterstock

10. Chicago

Yearly delay per commuter: 73 hours

Extra fuel needed: 30 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,310

Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. Shutterstock

11. Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Yearly delay per commuter: 70 hours

Extra fuel needed: 20 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,180

Miami Shutterstock

12. Miami

Yearly delay per commuter: 69 hours

Extra fuel needed: 34 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,289

Dallas Shutterstock

13. Dallas

Yearly delay per commuter: 67 hours

Extra fuel needed: 25 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,160

Austin, Texas Rudy Mareel / Shutterstock

14. Austin, Texas

Yearly delay per commuter: 66 hours

Extra fuel needed: 25 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,270

Portland, Ore. Shutterstock

15. Portland, Ore.

Yearly delay per commuter: 66 hours

Extra fuel needed: 31 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,190

Honolulu Shutterstock

16. Honolulu

Yearly delay per commuter: 64 hours

Extra fuel needed: 29 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,260

San Diego Shutterstock

17. San Diego

Yearly delay per commuter: 16 hours

Extra fuel needed: 24 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,440

Philadelphia Shutterstock

18. Philadelphia

Yearly delay per commuter: 62 hours

Extra fuel needed: 26 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,100

Phoenix Shutterstock

19. Phoenix

Yearly delay per commuter: 62 hours

Extra fuel needed: 26 gallons

Cost per commuter: $990

Denver Arina P Habich / Shutterstock

20. Denver

Yearly delay per commuter: 61 hours

Extra fuel needed: 25 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,060

Detroit Shutterstock

21. Detroit

Yearly delay per commuter: 61 hours

Extra fuel needed: 25 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,030

Sacramento, Calif. Shutterstock

22. Sacramento, Calif.

Yearly delay per commuter: 59 hours

Extra fuel needed: 24 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,020

Baltimore iStock

23. Baltimore

Yearly delay per commuter: 59 hours

Extra fuel needed: 22 gallons

Cost per commuter: $960

Nashville f11photo / Shutterstock

24. Nashville

Yearly delay per commuter: 58 hours

Extra fuel needed: 26 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,110

New Orleans Shutterstock

25. New Orleans

Yearly delay per commuter: 58 hours

Extra fuel needed: 26 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,100

Baton Rouge, La. Shutterstock

26. Baton Rouge, La.

Yearly delay per commuter: 58 hours

Extra fuel needed: 25 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,010

Charlotte, N.C. Shutterstock

27. Charlotte, N.C.

Yearly delay per commuter: 57 hours

Extra fuel needed: 22 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,160

Orlando Shutterstock

28. Orlando

Yearly delay per commuter: 57 hours

Extra fuel needed: 22 gallons

Cost per commuter: $1,010

Stamford, Conn. Shutterstock

29. Bridgeport-Stamford, Conn.-N.Y.

Yearly delay per commuter: 57 hours

Extra fuel needed: 22 gallons

Cost per commuter: $910

Minneapolis Shutterstock

30. Minneapolis

Yearly delay per commuter: 56 hours

Extra fuel needed: 18 gallons

Cost per commuter: $890

For dozens of ways to address freeway congestion, see the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's interactive on How to Fix Congestion.