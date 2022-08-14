Skip to main content
Cities That Lost and Gained the Most People in the Pandemic

Cities That Lost and Gained the Most People in the Pandemic

In the past two decades, there was no single year that comes close to showing the population declines that most cities experienced in 2020-21 during the covid pandemic.

In the past two decades, there was no single year that comes close to showing the population declines that most cities experienced in 2020-21 during the covid pandemic.

Was there really a mass exodus of Americans from big cities during the covid pandemic? For many of the nation’s largest cities, the answer is yes: the pandemic has had an unprecedented affect on their populations.

Cities were mostly growing since 2000, although that growth waxed and waned with economic conditions. But when covid hit, many cities saw historic population losses, an analysis of census data by the Brookings Institution found.

San Francisco’s population fell 6.3%, New York City lost 3.5%, San Jose, Calif. lost 2.7%, and Chicago lost 1.65%.

Who bailed? In San Francisco, they were mostly young adults, particularly white people in their late 20s, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

They were also rich. The folks who fled New York represented some $21 billion in residents' income, according to the New York Times, and about one-third of the people who left moved from Manhattan and had an average annual income of $214,300.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Where did these folks go? Many New Yorkers headed upstate, according to Cornell University. Some San Franciscans went to cheaper states like Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Three suburban counties just north of San Francisco — Marin, Sonoma and Napa— saw a net increase of more than $7 billion in resident income. The Chronicle describes one couple who sold their San Francisco condo for $1.7 million and began building a 4,300-square-foot mansion on almost 2 acres in Monument, Colo.

They also may have gone to other cities: some cities did show positive growth during 2020-21, Brookings found. Several were cities that were growing rapidly before the pandemic, such as Charlotte, N.C., and Fort Worth, Texas.

Examining data going back two decades, Brookings analysts found that there was no individual year that comes close to showing the population declines that most cities experienced in 2020-21.

Of the 88 U.S. cities with populations exceeding 250,000, 77 showed either slower growth, greater declines, or a shift from growth to decline.

Based on the data from Brookings, here are the cities that lost and gained the most people during the pandemic.

new york manhattan nyc sh

Cities With the Biggest Pandemic Population Loss

1. New York City

2020-21 population loss: -305,465

New York was growing in 2010, but the growth steadily slowed, and 2016 began a steady net loss of population. The greatest loss before the pandemic was about 90,000 people in 2019-2020. The following year more than tripled the figure.

In boom times for cities (such as 2000-01 and right after the Great Recession), New York ranked first in overall population gains, whereas during the down years, it ranked among the those with greatest population losses.

2 san francisco sh

2. San Francisco

2020-21 population loss: -54,813

San Francisco, with a population around 850,000, had the biggest percentage loss at 6.3%.

7 chicago sh

3. Chicago

2020-21 population loss: -45,175

los angeles hollywood sh

4. Los Angeles

2020-21 population loss: -40,537

8 san jose calif silicon valley sh

5. San Jose, Calif.

2020-21 population loss: -27,419

18 Philadelphia sh

6. Philadelphia

2020-21 population loss: -24,754

Washington DC capitol christmas sh

7. Washington, D.C.

2020-21 population loss: -20,043

2 boston sh

8. Boston

2020-21 population loss: -19,496

Dallas texas sh

9. Dallas

2020-21 population loss: -14,777

14 Houston sh

10. Houston

2020-21 population loss: -11,777

portland oregon sh

11. Portland, Ore.

2020-21 population loss: -11,226

29. Nashville, Tenn.

12. Nashville-Davidson metro, Tennessee

2020-21 population loss: -10,397

17 long beach calif sh

13. Long Beach, Calif.

2020-21 population loss: -8,697

27 jersey city nj Stas Moroz : Shutterstock

14. Jersey City, N.J.

2020-21 population loss: -8,000

20 st louis f11photo : Shutterstock.com

15. St. Louis

2020-21 population loss: -7,218

15 milwaukee wisconsin sh

16. Milwaukee

2020-21 population loss: -6,971

29 Baltimore Maryland sh

17. Baltimore

2020-21 population loss: -6,634

19 new orleans sh

18. New Orleans

2020-21 population loss: -6,311

6 denver Sean Xu : Shutterstock

19. Denver

2020-21 population loss: -6,167

8 detroit mich sh

20. Detroit

2020-21 population loss: -5,712

13 oakland calif BondRocketImages : Shutterstock

21. Oakland, Calif.

2020-21 population loss: -5,518

15 Indianapolis sh

22. Indianapolis

2020-21 population loss: -5,343

28 hawaii Honolulu sh

23. Honolulu

2020-21 population loss: -4,290

1 Seattle amazon Rocky Grimes : Shutterstock

24. Seattle

2020-21 population loss: -4,253

24 cleveland sh

25. Cleveland

2020-21 population loss: -4,041

23 Texas san antonio Luke.Travel : Shutterstock

10 Cities That Gained the Most People in the Pandemic

1. San Antonio, Texas

2020-21 population gain: +13,626 

1 phoenix botanical garden KateK89 : Shutterstock.

2. Phoenix

2020-21 population gain: +13,224 

88 ft worth texas sh

3. Fort Worth, Texas

2020-21 population gain: +12,916

99 north las vegas Wollertz : Shutterstock

4. North Las Vegas, Nev.

2020-21 population gain: +9,917

19 Oklahoma City dog bike sh

5. Oklahoma City

2020-21 population gain: +4,965 

1 reno nevada sh

6. Reno, Nev.

2020-21 population gain: +4,735 

94 bakersfield Richard Thornton : Shutterstock

7. Bakersfield, Calif.

2020-21 population gain: +4,214

Jacksonville Fla florida sh

8. Jacksonville, Fla.

2020-21 population gain: +4,151

13 Gilbert Arizona sh

9. Gilbert, Ariz.

2020-21 population gain: +3,930 

9 colorado springs sh

10. Colorado Springs, Colo.

2020-21 population gain: +3,743 

Read more about this analysis at Brookings.edu.

Burger King Restaurant Lead KL
INVESTING
MCDWENQSR

Burger King Sticks it to Wendy's New Menu Item

By Daniel Kline
Ford Lincoln Recall Lead JS
INVESTING
FTSLA

Over 1.7 Million Fords And Lincolns Are At Risk Of Being Recalled

By Veronika Bondarenko
George Soros' Brexit Warning Is a Win, Win, Jim Cramer Says
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFLCID

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

By Luc Olinga
Disney World Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World Gives its Biggest Fans Something for Free (No, Really)

By Daniel Kline
Royal Caribbean Lead JS
INVESTING
RCLNCLHCCL

Where Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Sit on Covid Vaccines

By Sarah Jean Callahan
Michael Burry Lead JS
INVESTING

Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

By Luc Olinga
George Soros Ups The Ante In War Of Words With BlackRock Over China, Exposing Contrast Of Bets On World's Second-biggest Market
TECHNOLOGY
AMZNGOOGLCRM

Legendary Financier George Soros Bets Big on Amazon and Alphabet

By Luc Olinga
The Tropicana Hotel and casino.
INVESTING
CZRBALYPENN

Bally's Close to Making a Huge Las Vegas Strip Deal

By Tony Owusu