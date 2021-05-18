Americans are eager to go out to eat, but business isn't picking up as fast in some places as in others

Of the businesses that suffered in the pandemic, few were hit harder than restaurants. The restaurant industry endured a whiplash of opening and closing, reduced capacity, and even outdoor-only dining in the dead of winter. In many places some of these restrictions are still in place.

All told, more than 10% of the 778,807 restaurants in the U.S. closed permanently since the pandemic began last March, according to Nations’ Restaurant News, with food trucks being hardest hit.

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry ended 2020 with total sales that were $240 billion below the association's pre-pandemic forecast for the year. The eating and drinking place sector finished 2020 nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-coronavirus level; at one point as many as 8 million restaurant workers were laid off or furloughed, the report says.

But things are picking up, and pent-up demand for restaurants is strong, the association’s report says.

To find the cities where restaurants are recovering fastest and slowest, Chef’s Pencil, an international foodie magazine that also reports on industry news and trends, analyzed the search volumes for restaurant-related searches for the largest 50 cities in the U.S. where demand was highest and lowest compared to the pre-pandemic period. They compared restaurant-related searches from March 2021 to January 2020 (the last standard-length month before the pandemic started).

Chef’s Pencil says that according to Google Adwords data, over 133 million Google searches were made in March 2021 for restaurants near me and related terms such as breakfast places near me, Chinese restaurants near me, Taco Bell near me, etc.

Recovery may depend on a variety of factors beyond current restrictions. San Francisco, for example, the city with the slowest recovery, is in California’s least restrictive tier, "minimal risk." In Fresno, Calif., the coronavirus risk is considered higher (moderate risk) but the Central Valley city is recovering at a much quicker pace.

Based on the analysis by Chef’s Pencil, these are the cities where restaurants are recovering the fastest and slowest.