Cities With the Most and Least Jobs Hit by Covid-19

As governors around the country formulate plans to reopen for business, it’s difficult to predict the long-term repercussions of a massive economic shutdown. Some say the coronavirus crisis could accelerate or intensify many economic and metropolitan trends, with a range of impacts on workers, housing, and business. While many businesses will adapt with new innovations, the current plight of workers in some of the hardest hit industries — food service, retail, and personal care — is dire, and their future uncertain.

To rank the places with the most jobs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Magnify Money, a comparison shopping site for loans and other personal finance products, analyzed 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cities with the highest percentage of workforce employed in personal care and service, food preparation and serving and retail occupations are ranked as the cities likely to have the highest job losses. Many of these are smaller metro areas, as larger ones may have more diverse economies.

Here are the 15 metros with the highest share of jobs impacted by the pandemic, followed by the 15 with the least percentage of their workforce impacted.