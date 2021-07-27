TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Inflation Immunity? Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in These Sectors
Inflation Immunity? Jim Cramer Sees Opportunity in These Sectors
Publish date:

The Cities With the Most Expensive Beer in the World

This is how much a pint of beer will set you back in these 30 cities.
Author:

While everyone is wringing their hands over inflation, worrying about the cost of groceries, rental cars and lumber, what about the important stuff: the price of beer?

Back in 1952, a pint of beer cost 65 cents. If that sounds cheap, consider that equaled about $5.93 in today’s dollars.

Personal finance site Finder, which has a crew of about 175 in 10 countries and claims to drink 800 beers a week (averaging out to about 4.6 pints each) compared the cost of a pint of beer in the most populated cities in 177 countries, using data from cost-of-living sites Expatistan and Numbeo for Nov. 29, 2017. Prices are based on a half-liter of domestic beer in a restaurant, and averaged between the two cost-of-living sites. We checked it against current prices and exchange rates, which account for some variation. 

Most populated city: DubaiAverage cost of a pint of beer: $11.60Alcohol is very restricted in the UAE, but in Dubai, tourists are able to obtain a temporary liquor license to consume alcohol.

1. United Arab Emirates

Most populated city: Dubai

Average cost of a pint of beer: $11.60

Alcohol is very restricted in the UAE, but in Dubai, tourists are able to obtain a temporary liquor license to consume alcohol.

1 / 30

TST Recommends

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Posts Second-Quarter Earnings Beat on Revenue Surge

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

Advanced Micro Devices Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Alphabet antitrust Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Revenue Jumps More Than 60% Year-Over-Year

Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Beats Earnings Forecasts, Boosts 2021 Outlook As U.S. Sales Soar

Microsoft Lead
EARNINGS

Microsoft Tops Estimates on Cloud Services Growth

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Crushes Earnings Forecast as iPhone, China Sales Drive Record Third Quarter

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, Nasdaq Down 1.2%

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Earnings, Elon Musk, Market Breadth: Happy Hour Watchlist 7/27