Watch: Child Tax Credit – What You Need to Know

Child Tax Credit – What You Need to Know (Video)

President Joe Biden "will explain in clear language how the child tax credit works," according to the White House.

American families should expect to see payments on the 15th of every month through the end of 2021, and there will be an accompanying tax break when the families file their tax returns next year, according to the White House.

Jim Cramer revealed which stocks could benefit from an extended tax credit. Levi Strauss & Co ( (LEVI) - Get Report), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.( (AEO) - Get Report), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ( (DKS) - Get Report), and more.

Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments? TheStreet is partnering with the leading tax experts, TurboTax for the answers.

