The Cheapest and Most Expensive U.S. Airports

If you're traveling on a budget, start with the airports with the lowest average fares.

The bargain-basement airfares of the past couple of years are over, and to find a cheaper flight, you’re going to have to work all the angles.

Airfares rose 18.6% between March and April, thanks to pent-up demand, fewer flights due to staffing shortages, and higher fuel costs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Most airfare search sites let you plug in multiple airports, so don’t just default to the largest or closest one. Prices vary between the big commercial hubs, and you can often find a cheaper or quicker option nearby.

To find the cheapest U.S. airports, NetCredit, an online personal loan provider for underserved consumers, used data on domestic airline itinerary fares from the Bureau of Transport and factored in average wages in states and metros from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you’re headed to a place with multiple airports, like New York or Los Angeles, there are good cheap alternatives. For example, flying domestically from Long Beach airport will cost you, on average, $252.07. The Long Beach airport is a 20-minute drive from LAX, where the average cost of flying domestically is $314.67. And for Hawaii’s big island, it turns out Hilo has average fares of $182.87, while across the island, Kona is more expensive at $277.62.

Atlantic City tops the list as the cheapest airport, which is mainly served by “ultra low fare” airline Spirit  (SAVE) - Get Spirit Airlines, Inc. Report. By state, airports in Florida turn up most in the list.

According to NetCredit's study, these are the cheapest and most expensive U.S. airports. 

1 atlantic city nj sh

The Cheapest U.S. Airports

1. Atlantic City International, New Jersey

  • Average fare: $109.43
  • Share of monthly salary: 2.49%
2 orlando sanford FLYSFB.com

2. Orlando Sanford International, Florida

  • Average fare: $118.79
  • Share of monthly salary: 2.94%
3. St. Pete–Clearwater Intl airport Florida sh

3. St. Pete–Clearwater International, Florida

  • Average fare: $130.77
  • Share of monthly salary: 3.03%
4. Phoenix–Mesa Gateway airport Arizona sh

4. Phoenix–Mesa Gateway, Arizona

  • Average fare: $137.61
  • Share of monthly salary: 3.01%
5 Punta Gorda Florida sh

5. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Average fare: $142.48
  • Share of monthly salary: 3.83%
6 hilo hawaii sh

6. Hilo International, Hawaii

  • Average fare: $182.87
  • Share of monthly salary: 4.29%
7 myrtle beach SC sh

7. Myrtle Beach International, South Carolina

  • Average fare: $205.28
  • Share of monthly salary: 6.28%
8. Fort Lauderdale florida sh

8. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International, Florida

  • Average fare: $207.55
  • Share of monthly salary: 4.70%
9 Orlando intl airport fla sh

9. Orlando International, Florida

  • Average fare: $213.18
  • Share of monthly salary: 5.27%
10 las vegas h reid sh

10. Harry Reid International, Nevada (Las Vegas)

  • Average fare: $227.06
  • Share of monthly salary: 5.45%
11 long island ny sh

11. Long Island MacArthur, New York

  • Average fare: $234.36
  • Share of monthly salary: 3.96%
12. Chicago Midway Intl, Illinois sh

12. Chicago Midway International, Illinois

  • Average fare: $244.36
  • Share of monthly salary: 4.86%
13. Miami Intl, Florida sh

13. Miami International, Florida

  • Average fare: $246.03
  • Share of monthly salary: 5.57%
14 long beach airport calif sh

14. Long Beach, California

  • Average fare: $252.07
  • Share of monthly salary: 4.75%
15 allentown penn sh

15. Lehigh Valley International, Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Average fare: $252.61
  • Share of monthly salary: 5.91%
16 huntsville alabama sh

The Most Expensive Airports

1. Huntsville International, Alabama

  • Average fare: $456.17
  • Share of monthly salary: 9.32%
17 charleston WV sh

2. Yeager, Charleston, West Virginia

  • Average fare: $419.27
  • Share of monthly salary: 10.38%
18 Burlington Intl, Vermont sh

3. Burlington International, Vermont

  • Average fare: $413.61
  • Share of monthly salary: 8.80%
19 gulfport miss sh

4. Gulfport–Biloxi International, Mississippi

  • Average fare: $406.49
  • Share of monthly salary: 10.55%
20 bentonville XNA_Airport_Terminal BrandonrushWikipedia

5. Northwest Arkansas National, Arkansas (Bentonville)

  • Average fare: $406.33
  • Share of monthly salary: 9.66%
21 jackson hole wyoming airport sh

6. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

  • Average fare: $399.22
  • Share of monthly salary: 9.32%
22 Washington DC dulles airport sh

7. Washington Dulles International, District of Columbia

  • Average fare: $395.09
  • Share of monthly salary: 6.14%
23 McAllen miller Airport texas EEJCC Wikipedia

8. McAllen Miller International, Texas

  • Average fare: $393.47
  • Share of monthly salary: 11.97%
24 madison wisconsin sh

9. Dane County Regional, Madison, Wisconsin

  • Average fare: $391.06
  • Share of monthly salary: 8.14%
25 evers jackson mississippi sh

10. Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International, Mississippi

  • Average fare: $390.81
  • Share of monthly salary: 10.37%
26 sfo san francisco sh

11. San Francisco International

  • Average fare: $389.49
  • Share of monthly salary: 5.71%
27 fargo ndakota sh

12. Hector International, Fargo, N.D.

  • Average fare: $386.08
  • Share of monthly salary: 8.80%
28 Ted Stevens Anchorage Intl, Alaska sh

13. Ted Stevens Anchorage International, Alaska

  • Average fare: $385.99
  • Share of monthly salary: 7.40%
29 columbia scarolina sh

14. Columbia Metropolitan, South Carolina

  • Average fare: $385.34
  • Share of monthly salary: 9.75%
30 Chattanooga tenn sh

15. Chattanooga Metropolitan, Tennessee

  • Average fare: $381.52
  • Share of monthly salary: 9.69%

Search and compare other airports to find the cheapest near you at NetCredit.

