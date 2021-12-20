Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cars to Insure
Publish date:

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cars to Insure

If you've got your eye on a high-performance luxury car, expect to pay more for insurance. Here are the vehicles that cost the most and least to insure.
Author:

If you've got your eye on a high-performance luxury car, expect to pay more for insurance. Here are the vehicles that cost the most and least to insure.

If you really want to save money on car insurance, get rid of that Maserati and drive a mini van instead.

Specifically, a Chrysler Voyager minivan—that’s the cheapest car to insure, according to a study by Insure.com.

On average, American drivers shell out $1,592 a year for car insurance—about $133 a month, according to an analysis by NerdWallet. The Voyager averages $1,272 a year, that’s $106 a month a savings of $320 a year.

On this list of the cheapest cars to insure, the Voyager is the only minivan, the rest of the cars are mostly SUVs and compact SUVs, but they all come in with an national average insurance rate below $1,592 a year. Before you rush out and buy one, for the 2022 model year, Voyager sales will be fleet-only, meaning the van will only be sold to companies, in this case probably rental-car companies. 

On the flip side, expensive cars come with more costs, and that includes insurance. Some of the priciest cars to insure on this list are Maseratis, and all of them are high-end luxury and sports cars with big, powerful engines or batteries under the hood that deliver the kinds of thrills that end up costing you money.

To determine the cars that cost the most and least to insure, Insure.com, an online resource and consumer guide for insurance, compared car insurance rates in every state for about 3,000 different vehicle models and pulling insurance quotes from six major insurance companies in 10 ZIP Codes per state, then averaging the premiums. The companies include Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Progressive and State Farm.

The average rates are based on full coverage for a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, with policy limits of $100,000 for injury liability for one person, $300,000 for all injuries and $50,000 for property damage in an accident, plus a $500 deductible on collision and comprehensive coverage. This hypothetical driver has a clean record and good credit. The rate includes uninsured motorist coverage.

Not all models were available, especially exotic cars.

Based on their study, here are the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure.

The Cheapest Cars to Insure

1 Voyager Chrysler

1. Chrysler Voyager L

National average rate: $1,272

2. Honda CR-V LX

2 honda crv hybrid honda

2. Honda CR-V LX

National average rate: $1,285

3. MazdaCX-3 Sport

3 Cx3 Mazda CX-3

3. MazdaCX-3 Sport

National average rate: $1,294

4. Fiat 500X Trekking

4 500x Fiat

4. Fiat 500X Trekking

National average rate: $1,301

5. Honda HR-V LX

5 hrv honda

5. Honda HR-V LX

National average rate: $1,322

6. Jeep Compass Sport

6 2019-Jeep-Compass jeep

6. Jeep Compass Sport

National average rate: $1,324

7. Mazda CX-5 Sport

7 CX5 mazda 2021

7. Mazda CX-5 Sport

National average rate: $1,328

8. Subaru Outback 2.5I

8 subaru outback 2 subaru

8. Subaru Outback 2.5I

National average rate: $1,330

9. Subaru Forester 2.5I

9 Forester subaru b 21

9. Subaru Forester 2.5I

National average rate: $1,333

10. Jeep Wrangler JL Sport

10 wrangler Jeep Wrangler jeep

10. Jeep Wrangler JL Sport

National average rate: $1,339

11. GMC Canyon

11 gmc canyon gmc

11. GMC Canyon

National average rate: $1,350

12. Hyundai Tucson SE

12 tucson hybrid 21 hyundai

12. Hyundai Tucson SE

National average rate: $1,353

13. Honda Fit LX

13 fit honda

13. Honda Fit LX

National average rate: $1,355

14. (tie) Jeep Renegade Sport

14a renegade jeep MY21

14. (tie) Jeep Renegade Sport

National average rate: $1,360

14. (tie) Ford Escape S

15 escape s Ford

14. (tie) Ford Escape S

National average rate: $1,360

The Most Expensive Cars to Insure

16 Maserati_Quattroporte_GranSport_S Jiří Sedláček:wikipedia

1. Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport

National average rate: $4,823

2. Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

17 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

2. Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

National average rate: $4,208

3. Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid)

18 model S tesla performance plaid Tesla

3. Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid)

National average rate: $4,143

4. Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid)

19 Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid) tesla

4. Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid)

National average rate: $4,025

5. BMW M760i xDrive

20 BMW M760i xDrive bmw

5. BMW M760i xDrive

National average rate: $3,914

6. BMW M8 XDrive

21 BMW M8 XDrive bmw

6. BMW M8 XDrive

National average rate: $3,907

7. Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro

22 Audi R8 audi

7. Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro

National average rate: $3,863

8. Nissan GT-R Nismo

23 Nissan Nismo GTr MY21

8. Nissan GT-R Nismo

National average rate: $3,829

9. Maserati Levante GTS

24 levante maserati 2

9. Maserati Levante GTS

National average rate: $3,803

10. BMW M5 Competition Xdrive

25 bmw m5 2 bmw

10. BMW M5 Competition Xdrive

National average rate: $3,777

11. BMW 750xi

26 BMW 750 bmw

11. BMW 750xi

National average rate: $3,748

12. Audi S8 4.0T Quattro Plus

27 Audi S8 audi

12. Audi S8 4.0T Quattro Plus

National average rate: $3,724

13. Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo

28 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo

13. Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo

National average rate: $3,718

14. (tie) Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S

28b Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S porsche

14. (tie) Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S

National average rate: $3,706

14. (tie) Mercedes S560 4MATIC

30 Mercedes S560 4MATIC mb

14. (tie) Mercedes S560 4MATIC

National average rate: $3,706

