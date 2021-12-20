The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cars to Insure

If you really want to save money on car insurance, get rid of that Maserati and drive a mini van instead.

Specifically, a Chrysler Voyager minivan—that’s the cheapest car to insure, according to a study by Insure.com.

On average, American drivers shell out $1,592 a year for car insurance—about $133 a month, according to an analysis by NerdWallet. The Voyager averages $1,272 a year, that’s $106 a month a savings of $320 a year.

On this list of the cheapest cars to insure, the Voyager is the only minivan, the rest of the cars are mostly SUVs and compact SUVs, but they all come in with an national average insurance rate below $1,592 a year. Before you rush out and buy one, for the 2022 model year, Voyager sales will be fleet-only, meaning the van will only be sold to companies, in this case probably rental-car companies.

On the flip side, expensive cars come with more costs, and that includes insurance. Some of the priciest cars to insure on this list are Maseratis, and all of them are high-end luxury and sports cars with big, powerful engines or batteries under the hood that deliver the kinds of thrills that end up costing you money.

To determine the cars that cost the most and least to insure, Insure.com, an online resource and consumer guide for insurance, compared car insurance rates in every state for about 3,000 different vehicle models and pulling insurance quotes from six major insurance companies in 10 ZIP Codes per state, then averaging the premiums. The companies include Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Progressive and State Farm.

The average rates are based on full coverage for a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, with policy limits of $100,000 for injury liability for one person, $300,000 for all injuries and $50,000 for property damage in an accident, plus a $500 deductible on collision and comprehensive coverage. This hypothetical driver has a clean record and good credit. The rate includes uninsured motorist coverage.

Not all models were available, especially exotic cars.

Based on their study, here are the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure.