The Cheapest and Most Expensive Cars to Insure
If you really want to save money on car insurance, get rid of that Maserati and drive a mini van instead.
Specifically, a Chrysler Voyager minivan—that’s the cheapest car to insure, according to a study by Insure.com.
On average, American drivers shell out $1,592 a year for car insurance—about $133 a month, according to an analysis by NerdWallet. The Voyager averages $1,272 a year, that’s $106 a month a savings of $320 a year.
On this list of the cheapest cars to insure, the Voyager is the only minivan, the rest of the cars are mostly SUVs and compact SUVs, but they all come in with an national average insurance rate below $1,592 a year. Before you rush out and buy one, for the 2022 model year, Voyager sales will be fleet-only, meaning the van will only be sold to companies, in this case probably rental-car companies.
TheStreet Recommends
On the flip side, expensive cars come with more costs, and that includes insurance. Some of the priciest cars to insure on this list are Maseratis, and all of them are high-end luxury and sports cars with big, powerful engines or batteries under the hood that deliver the kinds of thrills that end up costing you money.
To determine the cars that cost the most and least to insure, Insure.com, an online resource and consumer guide for insurance, compared car insurance rates in every state for about 3,000 different vehicle models and pulling insurance quotes from six major insurance companies in 10 ZIP Codes per state, then averaging the premiums. The companies include Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Progressive and State Farm.
The average rates are based on full coverage for a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, with policy limits of $100,000 for injury liability for one person, $300,000 for all injuries and $50,000 for property damage in an accident, plus a $500 deductible on collision and comprehensive coverage. This hypothetical driver has a clean record and good credit. The rate includes uninsured motorist coverage.
Not all models were available, especially exotic cars.
Based on their study, here are the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure.
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
1. Chrysler Voyager L
National average rate: $1,272
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
2. Honda CR-V LX
National average rate: $1,285
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
3. MazdaCX-3 Sport
National average rate: $1,294
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
4. Fiat 500X Trekking
National average rate: $1,301
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
5. Honda HR-V LX
National average rate: $1,322
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
6. Jeep Compass Sport
National average rate: $1,324
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
7. Mazda CX-5 Sport
National average rate: $1,328
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
8. Subaru Outback 2.5I
National average rate: $1,330
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
9. Subaru Forester 2.5I
National average rate: $1,333
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
10. Jeep Wrangler JL Sport
National average rate: $1,339
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
11. GMC Canyon
National average rate: $1,350
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
12. Hyundai Tucson SE
National average rate: $1,353
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
13. Honda Fit LX
National average rate: $1,355
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
14. (tie) Jeep Renegade Sport
National average rate: $1,360
The Cheapest Cars to Insure
14. (tie) Ford Escape S
National average rate: $1,360
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
1. Maserati Quattroporte S GranSport
National average rate: $4,823
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
2. Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport
National average rate: $4,208
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
3. Tesla Model S Performance (Plaid)
National average rate: $4,143
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
4. Tesla Model X Performance (Plaid)
National average rate: $4,025
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
5. BMW M760i xDrive
National average rate: $3,914
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
6. BMW M8 XDrive
National average rate: $3,907
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
7. Audi R8 5.2L V10 Spyder Quattro
National average rate: $3,863
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
8. Nissan GT-R Nismo
National average rate: $3,829
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
9. Maserati Levante GTS
National average rate: $3,803
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
10. BMW M5 Competition Xdrive
National average rate: $3,777
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
11. BMW 750xi
National average rate: $3,748
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
12. Audi S8 4.0T Quattro Plus
National average rate: $3,724
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
13. Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo
National average rate: $3,718
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
14. (tie) Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S
National average rate: $3,706
The Most Expensive Cars to Insure
14. (tie) Mercedes S560 4MATIC
National average rate: $3,706