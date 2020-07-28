Cars and Trucks That Last Forever

With Toyotas dominating the list, here are the cars that are most likely to reach 200,000 miles

Face it, cars are money losers -- they depreciate steeply and rapidly, and they’re expensive to buy, maintain, operate and insure.

The average American drives 13,476 miles annually, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so if you can keep your car running smoothly and not have to buy a new one for 200,000 miles, (that comes to about 15 years) that’s a big chunk of money you can save in the long run.

To find out which cars are most likely to reach 200,000 miles or more, automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com analyzed over 15.8 million cars sold in 2019 to determine which models have the highest percentage of cars that reached 200,000 miles.

Truck-like SUVs and pickup trucks account for the majority of the list of vehicles that are most likely to turn their odometers to that milestone. The top 15 models identified each have at least 2.5% of their vehicles (2½ times more than average) reach that mileage and include 10 SUVs (including a hybrid), three pickup trucks, one sedan, and one minivan.

Pickup trucks have the highest average of cars to reach that mileage, 1.8%. The average for SUVs is 0.9%. Toyota (TM) - Get Report has the most vehicles on this list; there are 11 Toyotas.

These are the cars that are most likely to last 200,000 miles: