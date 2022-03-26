Skip to main content
These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Which cars are stolen the most? They're not the flashy or fast ones. In fact, America's most popular pickup tops the list.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?

Actually, no.

It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda  (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.

Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar crime, with the cost of stolen vehicles coming in at about $7.4 billion in 2020 alone, an average of $9,166 per theft, according to the Insurance Information Institute and the FBI.

Many of those thefts are due to driver error—things like leaving the key or fob in the car, or leaving the doors unlocked.

So if it isn’t to burn rubber in a supercar, why do thieves take cars? While joyriding is a factor, usually cars are stolen for spare parts or to use as transportation for another crime—a getaway car, according to Jerry Insurance Agency.

Of nearly 181,000 vehicles stolen in California in 2020 (the state with the most stolen vehicles) most were recovered, but only 63.6% were recovered intact and in drivable condition, 3.1% were missing major components, 8.6% were stripped of minor parts, and 24.6% were intentionally burned and/or wrecked, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that in 2020, 39 vehicles were stolen just for their cargo.

The biggest market for parts is going to be for the most popular cars, so it comes as no surprise that vehicles with high sales numbers like Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report pickups and Honda Civics are more frequently stolen. And because they are more common, it’s easier for thieves to get around in them without being noticed.

There are some cars that are tough to steal because of their anti-theft features, a few of these include the Tesla Model S  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report , Nissan Leaf  (NSANF)  , BMW 3-series four-door  (BMW)  , and the Hyundai Tucson  (HYMTF) , according to Jerry Insurance.

Here are the vehicles that were stolen the most in 2020, for all model years, followed by the most frequently stolen new models, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the 10 worst cities for vehicle thefts. 

The Most Stolen Cars

Ford_F-150_2006 wiki pd

1. Ford pick-up (Full size)

  • Thefts (in 2020): 44,014
  • Most common model year stolen: 2006
Chevy Silverado 2004 wiki PD

2. Chevrolet pick-up (Full size)

  • Thefts: 40,968
  • Most common model year stolen: 2004
2002_Honda_Civic wikipedia pd

3. Honda Civic

  • Thefts: 34,144
  • Most common model year stolen: 2000
96-97 honda accord

4. Honda Accord

  • Thefts: 30,814
  • Most common model year stolen: 1997
5  Toyota Camry

5. Toyota Camry

  • Thefts: 16,915
  • Most common model year stolen: 2019
6 altima nissan

6. Nissan Altima

  • Thefts: 14,668
  • Most common model year stolen: 2020
7 GMC pickup HumanZoom at English Wikipedia

7. GMC pick-up (Full size)

  • Thefts: 13,016
  • Most common model year stolen: 2005
9 corolla toyota

8. Toyota Corolla

  • Thefts: 12,515
  • Most common model year stolen: 2020
9 1st gen Honda-CR-V wikipedia PD

9. Honda CR-V

  • Thefts: 12,309
  • Most common model year stolen: 2000
10 old Dodge_Ram wiki pd

10. Dodge pick-up (Full size)

  • Thefts: 11,991
  • Most common model year stolen: 2001

The Most Stolen New Cars

11 altima nissan 2021

1. Nissan Altima

Thefts: 1,732

(New car data is for 2020 model year cars.)

12 pickups silverado 1500 chevy 2020

2. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full size)

Thefts: 1,447

13  2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco

3. Toyota Corolla

Thefts: 1,295

14 malibu chevy 2020-21

4. Chevrolet Malibu

Thefts: 1,175

15 ram 1500 ram my20

5. Ram Pick-Up (Full size)

Thefts: 1,118

16 camry toyota

6. Toyota Camry

Thefts: 1,041

17 elantra hyundai 2020

7. Hyundai Elantra

Thefts: 989

18 grand cherokee trackhawk jeep

8. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

Thefts: 876

19 F150 ford 20

9. Ford Pick-Up (Full size)

Thefts: 875

20 Charger dodge

10. Dodge Charger

Thefts: 738

The 10 Cities With the Worst Car Theft

94 bakersfield Richard Thornton : Shutterstock

1. Bakersfield, Calif.

  • Vehicles stolen (in 2020): 8,161
  • Theft rate (per 100,000 people): 905.41. The national average was 246 stolen cars per 100,000 people in 2020.
Downtown Yuba City calif Ray Bouknight from Sacramento CA USA Wikipedia

2. Yuba City, Calif.

  • Vehicles stolen: 1,279
  • Theft rate: 724.46
6 denver Sean Xu : Shutterstock

3. Denver

  • Vehicles stolen: 21,112
  • Theft rate: 705.80
4 midland odessa midland texas odessa sh

4. Odessa, Texas

  • Vehicles stolen: 1,114
  • Theft rate: 664.28
2 san francisco sh

5. San Francisco

  • Vehicles stolen: 30,774
  • Theft rate: 655.20
11b albuquerque new mexico sh

6. Albuquerque, N.M.

  • Vehicles stolen: 5,835
  • Theft rate: 631.75
Pueblo colorado sh

7. Pueblo, Colo.

  • Vehicles stolen: 1,023
  • Theft rate: 602.39
21 billings montana sh

8. Billings, Mont.

  • Vehicles stolen: 1,038
  • Theft rate: 564.75
st joseph missouri sh

9. St. Joseph, Mo.

  • Vehicles stolen: 692
  • Theft rate: 564.64
98 Tulsa ok sh

10. Tulsa, Okla.

  • Vehicles stolen: 5,553
  • Theft rate: 551.76

Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau

