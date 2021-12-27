Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest
Publish date:

The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest

Some cars seem like they've been around forever. Here are the longest-running car models of all time.
Author:

Chevrolet

Some cars seem like they've been around forever. Here are the longest-running car models of all time.

What do you hope to be at the age of 86? If your answer is to look good in cherry red, tow 7,800 pounds, and seat eight passengers, you have a lot in common with the Chevy Suburban.

The popular SUV has been around continuously since 1935 and has been so successful it’s now in its 12th generation and is the longest running car model of all time.

Other cars have had impressive runs but have been discontinued—the VW Beetle was first made in 1938 and lasted 65 years until 2008, with the New Beetle coming out in 1997.

The first Chevy Suburban cost $675; a rear bumper and heater were optional, and it didn’t even have four doors until 1973. But it has endeared itself to Americans who love it for its size and practicality, and have given it its long run.

The manufacturers with the longest running models include General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Toyota  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report, Honda  (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report and Volkslwagen  (VLKAF) . Don't forget Mercedes Benz ad Porsche.

Car enthusiasts over at Alan’s Factory Outlet, a carport and garage maker in Luray, Va., dug around several car sites to compile this list of some of the longest-running car models of all time. 

1 1937 Chevrolet Carryall Suburban Alden Jewell Wikipedia

1. Chevrolet Suburban

1935 to present (86 years)

Pictured is a 1937 Chevrolet Carryall Suburban. The first Suburban sold for about $675, according to Car and Driver.

1b '61 Chevrolet Apache 10 Suburban Greg Gjerdingen from Willmar, USAWikipedia

Chevrolet Suburban 

Pictured is a 1961 Chevrolet Apache 10 Suburban. In the first models, a heater and rear bumper were optional.

1c 2022-suburban chevy

Chevrolet Suburban

In 2019, the company sold nearly 52,000 of the popular model.

2a 1956_Ford_F-100 crudmucosa Wikipedia

2. Ford F-Series

1947 to present (74 years)

Pictured is a 1956 Ford F-100.

2b 1965_Ford_F100_ Sicnag Wikipedia

Ford F-Series 

Pictured is a 1965 Ford F-100

2c f150 my22 ford

Ford F-Series

Today, the F series trucks are the best-selling truck for 40 straight years in the U.S.,  and best-selling vehicle for 35 straight years.

3 vw transporter Sven Storbeck wikipedia

3. Volkswagen Transporter

1950 to present (71 years)

You may know it as a VW bus, but it was a commercial vehicle officially known as The Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter, and also called the Kombi or Microbus.

3b VW_Multivan_eHybrid 2021 Matti Blume wikipedia

Volkswagen Transporter 

The Volkswagen Transporter is now in its sixth generation and is marketed worldwide.

4a 1985_Toyota_FJ45_Land_Cruiser_Pick-Up 1985 Toyota FJ45 Land Cruiser Pick-Up Author Greg Gjerdingen from Willmar, USA Wikipedia

4. Toyota Land Cruiser

1951 to present (70 years)

Pictured is a 1985 Toyota FJ45 Land Cruiser pick-up.

4b land cruiser toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser

After over 60 years of off-road adventures, the Toyota Land Cruiser has been discontinued, making 2021 the vehicle's last model year.

5 1960 Chevrolet_Corvette Radosław Drożdżewski Wikipedia

5. Chevrolet Corvette

1953 to present (68 years)

Pictured is a 1960 Chevy Corvette.

5b corvette chevy2022

Chevrolet Corvette

Starting at $60,900, the Corvette today has a reputation as a fast, powerful sports car at a relative bargain.

6 1970_Mercedes-Benz_280_SE Wikipedia PD

 6. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1954 to present (67 years)

6b SClass mercedes

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 

The luxury sedan starts at around $111,350.

7 Toyota-crown Taisyo Wikipedia

7. Toyota Crown

1957 to present (66 years)

Pictured is the first-generation Crown.

7b crown toyota 2

Toyota Crown

The luxury sedan is sold in Asian markets.

8 1957-prince-skyline nissan

 8. Nissan Skyline

1957 to present (64 years)

Originally a rather modest 4-door luxury car, the Skyline evolved into a performance-bred sportscar. 

8b 2009-nissan-gtr nissan

Nissan Skyline

Today the Skyline is most recognized as the influential predecessor to the modern GT-R.

9 1959 Morris Mini-Minor Author Mark Brown from Hampton, New Brunswick, Canada

 9. Mini

1959 to 2000 (62 years)

In the late 1950s, Sir Leonard Lord of the Morris Company issued his top engineer a challenge: design and build a small, fuel-efficient car capable of carrying four adults, within economic reach of just about everyone.

9b mini miniusa

Mini

Production of the original Mini ended in 2000, when BMW took over the marque. The new Minis became popular in the U.S. after it was featured in the 2003 remake of the film "The Italian Job."

10 Porsche_911_2.0_Coupe Alexander Migl Wikipedia

10. Porsche 911

1963 to present (58 years)

10b Porsche 911 porsche

Porsche 911 

 The high performance rear-engined sports car is well-known as a successful race car. The one millionth example was made in May 2017.

11 mustang ford my22

11. Ford Mustang

1964 to present (57 years)

12 camaro chevy

12. Chevrolet Camaro

1966 to present (55 years)

13 1stgen_corolla_1969_1970_ toyota

13. Toyota Corolla

1966 to present (55 years)

13b toyota corolla '19 toyota

Toyota Corolla

In July, Toyota sold its 50-millionth Corolla, a milestone in automotive history. Now in its 12th generation and over 55 years in production, the Corolla remains one of the world’s top-selling vehicles.

14 jaguar-xj Yauhen_D : Shutterstock.

14. Jaguar XJ

1968 to present (53 years)

15 suzuki jimny suzuki

15. Suzuki Jimny

1970 to present (51 years)

You may remember this car in the U.S. as the Samurai. The company no longer sells cars in America.

16 range rover landroverusa

16. Range Rover

1970 to present (51 years)

17 1967_Toyota_Century_ Mytho88 Wikipedia

17. Toyota Century

1967 to 2018 (50 years)

The Century is a luxury car produced mainly for the Japanese market.

18 civic honda MY22

18. Honda Civic

1972 to present (49 years)

19 VW_NGW6_Showroom_Passat_Masthead_new

19. Volkswagen Passat

1973 to present (48 years)

The Passat will be discontinued in the U,S. after the 2022 model year.

20 VW_NGW6_Showroom_Golf-GTI_Masthead

20. Volkswagen Golf

1974 to present (47 years)

21 Volkswagen-Polo vw

21. Volkswagen Polo

1975 to present (46 years)

The VW Polo is produced for the European market.

Check out more of the longest-running cars at Alan's Factory Outlet.

