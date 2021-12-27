The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest

What do you hope to be at the age of 86? If your answer is to look good in cherry red, tow 7,800 pounds, and seat eight passengers, you have a lot in common with the Chevy Suburban.

The popular SUV has been around continuously since 1935 and has been so successful it’s now in its 12th generation and is the longest running car model of all time.

Other cars have had impressive runs but have been discontinued—the VW Beetle was first made in 1938 and lasted 65 years until 2008, with the New Beetle coming out in 1997.

The first Chevy Suburban cost $675; a rear bumper and heater were optional, and it didn’t even have four doors until 1973. But it has endeared itself to Americans who love it for its size and practicality, and have given it its long run.

The manufacturers with the longest running models include General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC) and Volkslwagen (VLKAF). Don't forget Mercedes Benz ad Porsche.

Car enthusiasts over at Alan’s Factory Outlet, a carport and garage maker in Luray, Va., dug around several car sites to compile this list of some of the longest-running car models of all time.