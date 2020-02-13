Can My Dog Get Coronavirus?

Health officials and dog experts say pet owners don't need to worry about this coronavirus, Covid-19, or get face masks for their dogs.

Companies which provide face masks for dogs are reportedly seeing a spike in sales, while media reports say community workers in China have been accused of clubbing pets and stray dogs to death in the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sadly, neither will slow the Covid-19 coronavirus from spreading.

As of Thursday, officials have reported 60,300 diagnosed cases of Covid-19, the coronavirus spreading out of China, and at least 1,369 deaths worldwide. The U.S. confirmed its 15th case of the fast-spreading virus on Thursday.

Pet owners in the U.S. also are wondering about this coronavirus and their pets.

The World Health Organization has said there is no evidence this coronavirus has “any impact on the health of animals and no particular event has been reported in any species.”

The American Kennel Club, in its recent bulletin to members, said dogs can contract certain types of coronaviruses, such as the canine respiratory coronavirus, but Covid-19 is believed not to be a threat to pets.

WHO reported that there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in domestic animals: “At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.”

The AKC bulletin says, "pet owners in the U.S. don’t need to do anything other than follow normal health precautions such as washing their hands with soap and water after contact with any animal.

"Dogs do not need a face mask to protect themselves against the new coronavirus. If you are still concerned or notice a change in your dog, speak to a veterinarian," according to the AKC, which is recognized as the trusted source of dog health, breed and training information.

In its most recent FAQ on this coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control says that “while this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person-to-person.”

The CDC recommends that people traveling to China avoid animals both live and dead, “but there is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”