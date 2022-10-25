Upgrade Your Kitchen With These Deals on De'Longhi and Braun Appliances

You can’t possibly create culinary masterpieces or cafe-worthy beverages if you don’t have the tools you need to be successful. And what better brands to help you in the kitchen than Braun and De’Longhi?

Known for their great quality, these appliances can make everything in the kitchen just a little bit easier. And to help tackle all of your cooking, baking, and coffee-making needs, you can save on these appliances on Amazon (AMZN) .

Coffee lovers will fall in love with the Braun multiserve coffee maker. This machine allows you to have your coffee exactly how you like it every time. Create the perfect cup of hot coffee or a tall glass of cold brew with just the touch of a button.

With the precise brew system, you will get optimal performance with every use. It comes with seven different size options from a single cup to a large carafe. Braun makes things a little more convenient by calculating water flow, temperature and speed to deliver your favorite cup of coffee with every brew.

If you love baking, you know the value of a good hand mixer. The Braun electric hand mixer comes with smart mix technology that allows the weight of the mixer to go into the bowl instead of your hand so whisking your favorite recipe will be easier than ever. Don’t be fooled by its size though, this hand mixer packs 50% more power than regular options.

No matter what you’re cooking up, this mixer has an attachment that can help. Use the whisk to fluff some air into your batter for fluffier cakes, use the sturdy dough hooks to make homemade bread, or use the chopper attachment for grinding and chopping nuts and other ingredients. At almost 30% off, you’ll definitely want to add the Braun electric hand mixer to your kitchen must-haves.

Keep things simple in the kitchen with a modern take on a coffee making classic. If you like the simplicity of a traditional coffee maker or you need to brew more than just one cup at a time, this Braun drip machine is for you. Make up to 12 cups of coffee without compromising on taste thanks to this machine’s pure flavor technology.

You can even set a timer on the machine, so it starts brewing right before you get up in the morning. Nothing beats waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee, and now you can do just that every day with the Braun BrewSense coffee maker, on sale now for nearly 30% off.

Say goodbye to bulky blenders that take up too much room on your kitchen counter. The Braun multiquick blender brings blending, chopping, mashing, crushing, and pureeing to the palm of your hand. Its stainless-steel blades and bell-shaped blending shaft draw food inward for splash-free blending.

Aside from the blade, this blender comes with a whisk attachment so you can also do some light mixing. The ergonomic design is perfect for multitasking in the kitchen. Take 25% off this powerful handheld blender today and make preparing multiple ingredients much easier.

If espresso is your brew of choice, the De'Longhi Dinamica is a must-have for your kitchen. Go from coffee beans to a frothy latte with just the touch of a button and create any of the 18 possible recipes this machine can deliver. It comes with a built-in coffee grinder with 13 settings so no matter your bean selection, you’ll have no problem turning it into your favorite drink.

It also comes with an adjustable milk frother that works with your milk of choice without skipping a beat. Make yourself a latte, cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, iced coffee, ristretto, flat white, and more with this easy-to-use and even easier-to-clean espresso machine from De'Longhi. At 30% off right now, this is the time to indulge in a fancy cup of coffee.

