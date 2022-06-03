For a limited time, you can get 30% off the Bose Sport earbuds, QuietComfort earbuds, and QuietComfort 45 Headphones.

Bose is known for delivering crisp, rich audio and for earbuds or headphones that can last for years. And in a limited-time deal on Amazon, you can now save up to 30% on the fitness focused Bose Sport earbuds, the ANC-capable QuietComfort Earbuds, and the classic over-ear QuietComfort 45 headphones.

Bose Sport Earbuds ($149, originally $179; amazon.com)

Nothing helps encourage your workout like some clear, crisp tunes, and the Bose Sport Earbuds produce a pristine sound. These earbuds emphasize comfort and convenience. And thanks to Stay Hear Max ear tips, they’re sure to stay put regardless of your activity level. The tip’s material and ergonomic shape ensure that it won’t cause discomfort even after an intense session.

You’re in control of the music with the simple touch functions and via the companion app for Android or iOS. The capacitive touch interface uses swipe and tap gestures for basic audio controls such as volume, pause, or play. Currently, you can get the Bose Sport earbuds for just $149.

Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds ($199, originally $279; amazon.com)

With the Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Canceling Earbuds, you’ll stay focused and in the zone, thanks to active noise cancellation. Bose’s ANC tech will block all outside sound while delivering a rich, full sound or leaving you with some white noise. And when you want to hear the world around you, place them in Aware mode.

Keep the music going with up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, and you can get an additional 12 hours of playtime from the case. The acoustic architecture of these Bluetooth earbuds gives your podcasts, videos, and music a pristine and vibrant quality. The Volume Optimized EQ sets your levels to ensure you get a well-balanced sound at any volume. These noise canceling earbuds are down to just shy of $200.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones ($279, originally $329; amazon.com)

The Bose Quiet Comfort 45 features a comfortable design with exceptional sound quality and class-leading noise cancellation. The QuietComfort 45s also sport smooth ear cushions with minimal clamping force. And with multiple microphones built-in, they listen for outside environmental sounds and block out all the noise. The result is a quiet listening experience that you can concentrate on.

Additionally, these Bose headphones allow you to customize your experience to create the perfect sound. The adjustable EQ has individual bass, mid-range, and treble controls to suit your preferences -- or you can select from a list of presets.

