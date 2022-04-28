8 Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Read

From new releases to bestselling tech, there is a gift for every mom who loves to read here.

If your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, or wife loves to read, shopping for a Mother’s Day gift should be a breeze. An Amazon gift card or some newly released titles in her favorite genre should make her smile.

But if you want to get a little more creative, you’ll find plenty of options for accessories and technology that will make her reading time easier and more enjoyable. From custom-crafted bookmarks to cozy reading chairs, putting together the perfect gift for mom just requires thinking beyond the book, if you will.

We scoured the internet and spoke to moms who love to read to find out what else, besides their favorite titles, are on their wish list this May. From new releases to bestselling tech, our round-up is sure to have something to please every mom.

But without a doubt, there was one thing that every mom who loves to read asked for this Mother’s Day: Quiet time to enjoy her favorite books!

Glocusent Mini Rechargeable Clip-on Reading Light ($18.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

For the mom who still enjoys reading print books (as opposed to eBooks) in bed, a good reading light is a necessity. This Clip-on Reading Light offers three different modes of LED light. The natural mode simulates daylight for daytime reading while the warm mode delivers a relaxing glow. And the amber mode to protect mom’s eyes from blue light and help her sleep once she puts the book down. The USB-C rechargeable battery lasts between eight and 80 hours.

Jane Austen Coffee Mug ($15.95; amazon.com)

Any mom who loves classic women’s literature like Pride & Prejudice is sure to love this Jane Austen coffee mug, adorned with quotes from her favorite author. Pair it with some herbal tea and a new copy of one of the well-worn novels from her Austen collection.

SleepPhones Wireless Headphones ($39.95; sleepphones.com)

Many readers like to listen to audio books before bed but falling asleep with earbuds in may not be the most comfortable. SleepPhones from AcousticSheep offer a solution. This soft headband with thin speakers (that can be removed) make it possible for Mom to listen to her favorite audio books – or even white noise, music, or guided meditations – comfortably before bed. The company also offers a new Bluetooth-enabled wireless version of SleepPhones with a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Space-saving Desk Bookshelves

For the lady with a lot of books but not a lot of space, a desktop bookshelf puts her favorite titles front and center on display. I love this Tribesigns Bamboo Desktop Bookshelf ($42.99; amazon.com) and organizer with two drawers and plenty of space for my favorite titles and reference books.

Out of Print makes whimsical canvas totes perfect for carrying books, groceries and more. Measuring 14 inches across with a 9-inch strap, these bags include an inner pocket to hold your smartphone, wallet, or small items you don’t want to lose. The retro library card design made me laugh but the bookshelf tote sporting classic titles like “Alice in Wonderland” and “Jane Eyre” has an eye-catching design. Each literary tote purchased through Amazon from Out of Print helps fund literacy programs around the world as well.

Book Journal Reading Log ($8.99; amazon.com)

If the woman in your life loves logging her titles on Goodreads, she might also enjoy keeping a paper record of her reading. That’s where the journal log comes in. This 6x9 book leaves just enough room to record a review, summary, and some favorite quotes.

Papasan Chair ($183.99; walmart.com)

For the reader who has everything else, why not a comfy chair to cuddle up with her favorite books? This plush and luxurious wicker Papasan chair in gray matches virtually any décor and is as comfortable as models costing three times as much.

Flippy Tablet Holder ($32.98; amazon.com)

Don’t let the name fool you. The Flippy tablet holder cradles either your electronic device or a printed book or magazine with ease. Soft and lightweight, the patented design lets you get comfortable first and then flip the stand to a comfortable viewing angle. With a 4.7+ rating and 14,000 reviews on Amazon, this could be the gift your favorite reader didn’t know she wanted. Portions of each sale go to the literacy organization First Book.

Whatever genre your mom likes to read, these suggestions will enhance her experience. Plus, she’ll love that you recognized her love of reading on her special day.

