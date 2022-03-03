Gen Z and millennials are starting to invest in everything from the stock market to crypto. So what are some of the biggest mistakes the younger generation is making on their taxes?

TheStreet has partnered with TurboTax, a leading tax advisor, to get the answers.

In the video above, Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public account (CPA) and TurboTax expert, answers questions about tax forms, educational credits, and more.

Biggest Tax Mistakes for Gen Z & Millennials

Not filing at all. A lot of millennials and Gen Z may work a job that doesn't meet the income thresholds for IRS to require them to file. But they are missing out on the possibility if they had federal taxes withheld, education credits, and the stimulus that they can claim.

Gather all forms that report income like W-2s and 1099s. Education credits. They may be eligible for the American Opportunity Credit if they were in their first four years of college, or the Lifetime Learning Credit, even if they were taking just one class.

Full Video Transcript Below:

Tracy Byrnes: So there's a lot of young people out there investing in particular, and unbeknownst to them, they have to file a tax return. So what are some of the mistakes that Gen Z and millennials have been making? Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, is with us right now. You know, a lot of people don't even realize that once you start dabbling in crypto and in the stock market, you get a tax return on your hands.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, so one of the biggest mistakes that millennials and Gen Z make, a lot of them, not filing at all. You know, they may work a job where it doesn't meet the income thresholds for IRS to require them to file, so they think they don't need to file. But they are missing out on the possibility if they had federal taxes withheld, to get that back, as well as some education credits. And this year, the stimulus that they can claim.

Tracy Byrnes: Right, and I think part of it comes down to just gathering their documents. You know, this stuff is coming in the mail for the first time probably. They don't even know what they're getting. Keeping it all together is half the battle, isn't it?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right, yes, they should start gathering their documents all in one place, so they don't miss anything. The forms that report their income like W-2s and 1099s. Then also don't forget about some of the credits that they may be eligible for, like the American Opportunity Credit if they were in their first four years of college, or the Lifetime Learning Credit, even if they were taking just one class.

Tracy Byrnes: Right, and that stuff's huge, which is why, you know, being able to use a program to help walk me through is really key. In a previous video, you and I talked about how TurboTax is offering free filing. Do these young people qualify?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: It would be possible for them to qualify if they have a simple tax situation, so if they have a 1040 Form only, no schedules, and then they claim the standard deduction. They can have some interest and dividends, as well as be able to claim the student loan interest. And also Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

Tracy Byrnes: Yeah, so when you're not making a ton of money as a Gen Zer, you don't want to pay more money to have your tax return prepared. So why not get it for free? I encourage people to check out that previous video. Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, thank you for all of this.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Editor's note: Video produced by TheStreet's Zach Faulds