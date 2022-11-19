These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.

Overall agriculture, food, and related industries in the United States totaled over $1 trillion, or about 5% of the country’s GDP in 2021. Almost half (44%) of U.S. land is used for agriculture, and the direct output of America’s farms contribute $134.7 billion, or about 0.6% the the country’s GDP.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to celebrate harvest, and dates back to the days before the plentitude of supermarkets, when both colonists and Native Americans scraped their living off the land. Being hungry was a common worry. Crops grown by Native Americans included squash, pumpkins, gourds, sunflowers and corn, and corn was a main food source for them and the colonists.

Today, corn is still one of the biggest crops in the U.S., but the vast majority of it is used for feeding livestock and making ethanol. The corn crop in the U.S. was worth whopping $71 billion in 2021, according to the USDA.

Total commodities receipts in the U.S. in 2021 were $434 billion, with animals and related products accounting for $196 billion (45.2%) and crops $238 billion (54.8%.)

According to USDA's 2021 data, these are the biggest crops in America.