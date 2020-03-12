The planet's average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 1800s, according to NASA. The change is driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere since the industrial revolution. Most of this warming occurred in the past 35 years, with the five warmest years on record taking place since 2010.

We have already begun to see the effects: melting ice in the poles, warming oceans, decreased snow cover, more severe drought, more extreme weather events, devastating wildfires, acidification of oceans, and sea level rise, much of it recorded by NASA, which monitors the “vital signs” of Earth and documents it with remarkable imagery.

High water in Venice in November 2019. Ihor Serdyukov / Shutterstock

In the image above, sea level rise is all too close to home in Venice, Italy, where regular flooding has become more common, inundating homes, businesses and landmarks and leaving tourists and residents sloshing about in rain boots and walking on raised sidewalks.

Change is constant on the planet. Some of these changes are rapid and alarming under the effects of global warming, others are seasonal, and part of life. Click the gallery below to see some of the striking images of the places that are constantly undergoing change, from NASA’s Visible Earth and Climate Change resources.