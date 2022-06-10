The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and graduation season is underway! So to celebrate both, BestBuy ( (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co. Inc. Report) is kicking off its 3-day “Dad’s and Grad’s” sale. They’re discounting devices and gadgets of all sizes across TVs, PCs, gaming, smart devices, appliances, and much more.

And while you can sift through all the items on sale here, I’ve sharing some of my favorite deals below.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds ($220, originally $279.99; bestbuy.com)

Our pick for noise-canceling earbuds is seeing a fresh $50 discount at BestBuy. That’s right, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are just $229 in black or white. And what makes these earbuds unique is a custom processor and a bevy of microphones that deliver class-leading noise cancellation. This way, you can block out a roaring engine while on a plane, focus while working at a cafe, or even block out noisy neighbors. These Sony earbuds also offer long battery life, a comfortable fit, and rich audio.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch ($44.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.com)

Whether you’re a Star Wars or Lego fan, the latest title, which includes moments from the entire Skywalker Saga, is an absolute blast. I’ve sunk countless hours into this title and enjoy traveling through the classic films with added light-hearted comedic moments from the world of Lego. Graphics look sharp and vibrant, and the developer WB Games also reworked some controls to make the gameplay more immersive and engaging.

65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED TV ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung is known for TVs that can pop with color and get seriously bright in pretty bold designs. And this 65-inch Q80A fits the mold pretty well, especially with its center stand setup and small bezels all around. It also delivers a 4K picture and will upscale lower resolution content to make it shine on this QLED TV. Samsung’s Tizen interface is installed out of the box and gives you easy access to streaming services.

Surface Laptop 4 ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

Surface devices have been known for clean, modern builds that offer a best-in-class Windows experience. After all, you’re getting hardware created by the same company, Microsoft ( (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report), that makes the software — similar to Apple laptops, right? And the Surface Laptop 4 has a sleek wedge design for a 13.5-inch laptop in black, blue, sandstone, or platinum. It’s running Windows 11 and is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Sonos Roam ($143.20, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

The Sonos Roam is an excellent portable speaker with a unique trait. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so that you can use it at home in a Sonos ecosystem or while you’re on the go with Bluetooth. It offers bold sound that is crisp, rich, and can last for a whole day of playback.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet ($189, originally $299; bestbuy.com)

The Chromebook Duet is a ChromeOS tablet with a kickstand and an attachment for a keyboard and trackpad. Lenovo’s unique form-factor makes for a portable device and is excellent for quickly banging out some emails or browser-based tasks. And since ChromeOS supports Android apps, you can use the Play Store to do more on the device.

Nest Hub ($59.99, originally $99.99; bestbuy.com)

Google’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report second-generation Nest Hub is an excellent smart display for any home spot, but especially for a nightstand. It does everything you’d expect from a Google Assistant-capable device, like asking questions, controlling your smart home devices, watching TV, calling a friend, and even streaming music. This second generation also offers sleep tracking through motion sensors rather than a camera. There’s no lens anywhere on this device.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum ($349.99, originally $449.99; bestbuy.com)

Dyson’s vacuums not only look sleek with subtle pops of color, but they also offer a ton of horsepower to clean up any spot in your house. The V8 Animal is a cordless stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of use on a tool and features plenty of suction power. You’ll also get a mini motorized tool, a crevice tool, and a combination tool.

