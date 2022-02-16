Skip to main content
The Best and Worst States for Retirees in 2022

Before you pick up and move to a new state for retirement, there's a lot to consider -- weather, healthcare, cost of living -- and whether you should move at all.

If retirement was all about money, everyone would retire to Mississippi, the least expensive state. If it was all about taxes, we'd all retire to Alaska, the most taxpayer-friendly state.

But retirement isn’t just about money or taxes. Hawaii and California have the longest life expectancy, while Mississippi has among the lowest. New York has the most museums and theaters and Massachusetts has the lowest rate of property crime.

That’s according to a new ranking of all 50 states for retirement by WalletHub.

If you plan to move somewhere else to retire, you should consider the various factors that will affect your life, from finances and weather to family and friends, health care and crime.

“While retiring to a warm, sunny climate has a lot of appeals, being an 8-hour car ride or even plane flight from close family members can be difficult emotionally, financially, and socially for retirees,” says JoEllen Pederson, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University in Virginia. 

Aging in place, instead of moving to a new community, can be beneficial both financially and socially, Pederson says. Aging in place also allows retirees to keep the friendship connections they have developed in their home community.

“Where to settle is a big life decision and hard to undo,” says Rui Yao, a professor and director of graduate studies in the personal financial planning program at the University of Missouri. “One common mistake is to overweigh one or two positives and overlook the whole picture.”

To rank all 50 states for retirees, WalletHub compared them across three key dimensions:

  • Affordability—includes adjusted cost of living, taxes, (taxation on retirement income, property and purchases, estate tax, plus tax breaks for seniors), cost of in-home health care and adult day care and share of people over 65 who could not afford to see a doctor.
  • Quality of life—this includes a broad range of factors such as weather, air and water quality, beaches and shorelines, access to scenic byways, golf courses, museums, theaters, crime rates, food insecurity, volunteer activities and the number of people over 65 at risk of isolation, who are working, in poverty and other factors.
  • Health care—this includes the number of doctors, dentists and nurses per capita, quality and number of hospitals, well-being index, life expectancy, and share of population over 65 who are physically active, obese, in good health, or with poor mental health.

Based on WalletHub’s research, here are the best states to retire, followed by the worst.

The Best States to Retire

1 florida St. Augustine sh

1. Florida

  • Affordability rank: 4
  • Quality of life rank: 5
  • Health care rank: 27

Florida has the highest population of people over 65, but is one of the states with the lowest percentage of workers over 65. It is among the states with the most theaters per capita.

3 virginia beach va Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

2. Virginia

  • Affordability rank: 9
  • Quality of life rank: 7
  • Health care rank: 13

3 colorado telluride sh

3. Colorado

  • Affordability rank: 11
  • Quality of life rank: 21
  • Health care rank: 4

Despite its overall ranking, Colorado is one of the five worst states for property crime rates, and also has a low percentage of population over 65.

4 Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

4. Delaware

  • Affordability rank: 6
  • Quality of life rank: 35
  • Health care rank: 15

Delaware is one of WalletHub's best states for taxes, and has a high population of people over 65.

33 Minnesota sh

5. Minnesota

  • Affordability rank: 36
  • Quality of life rank: 3
  • Health care rank: 1

Minnesota is among the five states with the highest life expectancy, as well as theaters per capita.

40 North Dakota sh

6. North Dakota

  • Affordability rank: 25
  • Quality of life rank: 16
  • Health care rank: 16

18 glacier np montana sh

7. Montana

  • Affordability rank: 14
  • Quality of life rank: 18
  • Health care rank: 31

13 zion np utah sh

8. Utah

  • Affordability rank: 19
  • Quality of life rank: 20
  • Health care rank: 26

9 golf tucson arizona sh

9. (tie) Arizona

  • Affordability rank: 15
  • Quality of life rank: 32
  • Health care rank: 24

34 portsmouth nh Steve Broer : Shutterstock

9. (tie) New Hampshire

  • Affordability rank: 34
  • Quality of life rank: 2
  • Health care rank: 8

24 boise idaho sh

11. Idaho

  • Affordability rank: 13
  • Quality of life rank: 19
  • Health care rank: 36

24 Congaree National Park columbia sc sh

12. South Carolina

  • Affordability rank: 3
  • Quality of life rank: 38
  • Health care rank: 35

road trip wyoming sh

13. Wyoming

  • Affordability rank: 18
  • Quality of life rank: 13
  • Health care rank: 37

45 s dakota sioux falls sh

14. South Dakota

  • Affordability rank: 22
  • Quality of life rank: 33
  • Health care rank: 11

Of all 50 states, South Dakota has the highest percentage of workers aged 65 and older.

15 milwaukee wisconsin sh

15. Wisconsin

  • Affordability rank: 32
  • Quality of life rank: 10
  • Health care rank: 17

16 california pismo slo sh

16. California

  • Affordability rank: 30
  • Quality of life rank: 24
  • Health care rank: 12

California ranks among the states with the highest adjusted cost of living, but also among those with the longest life expectancy and most museums and theaters per capita. 

1 new jersey Manasquan Inlet Beach sh

50. New Jersey

  • Affordability rank: 49
  • Quality of life rank: 34
  • Health care rank: 28

On the upside, New Jersey has low property crime rates.

2 mississippi biloxi sh

49. Mississippi

  • Affordability rank: 12
  • Quality of life rank: 50
  • Health care rank: 49

Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost of living of all 50 states, but is near the bottom for life expectancy.

3 new york nyc sh

48. New York

  • Affordability rank: 50
  • Quality of life rank: 12
  • Health care rank: 7

New York is one of the five most expensive states and is ranked poorly by WalletHub for taxes. It does, however, rank third for life expectancy behind Hawaii and California and is No. 1 for the number of theaters and museums per capita.

4 Frankfort, Kentucky sh

47. Kentucky

  • Affordability rank: 26
  • Quality of life rank: 42
  • Health care rank: 47

5 Vinita, Oklahoma rt 66 sh

46. Oklahoma

  • Affordability rank: 21
  • Quality of life rank: 44
  • Health care rank: 44

27 Chicago Illinois Kristopher Kettner Shutterstoc

45. Illinois

  • Affordability rank: 47
  • Quality of life rank: 23
  • Health care rank: 21

Illinois has WalletHub's worst taxpayer ranking.

7 newport RI rhode island sh

44. Rhode Island

  • Affordability rank: 40
  • Quality of life rank: 39
  • Health care rank: 19

8 arkansas eureka springs sh

43. Arkansas

  • Affordability rank: 16
  • Quality of life rank: 48
  • Health care rank: 43

Arkansas enjoys a low cost of living, but ranks among the states with the fewest museums and theaters, as well as the states with the lowest life expectancy.

morgantown WVirginia univ sh

42. West Virginia

  • Affordability rank: 17
  • Quality of life rank: 43
  • Health care rank: 45

West Virginians have the lowest life expectancy of all the states.

42 monroe louisiana sh

41. Louisiana

  • Affordability rank: 7
  • Quality of life rank: 47
  • Health care rank: 46

rainier tacoma

40. Washington

  • Affordability rank: 46
  • Quality of life rank: 8
  • Health care rank: 23

12 tennessee nashville sh

39. Tennessee

  • Affordability rank: 2
  • Quality of life rank: 48
  • Health care rank: 48

5 Cannon Beach, Oregon sh

38. Oregon

  • Affordability rank: 43
  • Quality of life rank: 17
  • Health care rank: 18

14 alaska ketchikan sh

37. Alaska

  • Affordability rank: 38
  • Quality of life rank: 36
  • Health care rank: 10

Alaska ranks among the five states with the highest adjusted cost of living.

See how other states ranked, and the methodology for this study at WalletHub.

