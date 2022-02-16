The Best and Worst States for Retirees in 2022

If retirement was all about money, everyone would retire to Mississippi, the least expensive state. If it was all about taxes, we'd all retire to Alaska, the most taxpayer-friendly state.

But retirement isn’t just about money or taxes. Hawaii and California have the longest life expectancy, while Mississippi has among the lowest. New York has the most museums and theaters and Massachusetts has the lowest rate of property crime.

That’s according to a new ranking of all 50 states for retirement by WalletHub.

If you plan to move somewhere else to retire, you should consider the various factors that will affect your life, from finances and weather to family and friends, health care and crime.

“While retiring to a warm, sunny climate has a lot of appeals, being an 8-hour car ride or even plane flight from close family members can be difficult emotionally, financially, and socially for retirees,” says JoEllen Pederson, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University in Virginia.

Aging in place, instead of moving to a new community, can be beneficial both financially and socially, Pederson says. Aging in place also allows retirees to keep the friendship connections they have developed in their home community.

“Where to settle is a big life decision and hard to undo,” says Rui Yao, a professor and director of graduate studies in the personal financial planning program at the University of Missouri. “One common mistake is to overweigh one or two positives and overlook the whole picture.”

To rank all 50 states for retirees, WalletHub compared them across three key dimensions:

Affordability —includes adjusted cost of living, taxes, (taxation on retirement income, property and purchases, estate tax, plus tax breaks for seniors), cost of in-home health care and adult day care and share of people over 65 who could not afford to see a doctor.

—includes adjusted cost of living, taxes, (taxation on retirement income, property and purchases, estate tax, plus tax breaks for seniors), cost of in-home health care and adult day care and share of people over 65 who could not afford to see a doctor. Quality of life —this includes a broad range of factors such as weather, air and water quality, beaches and shorelines, access to scenic byways, golf courses, museums, theaters, crime rates, food insecurity, volunteer activities and the number of people over 65 at risk of isolation, who are working, in poverty and other factors.

—this includes a broad range of factors such as weather, air and water quality, beaches and shorelines, access to scenic byways, golf courses, museums, theaters, crime rates, food insecurity, volunteer activities and the number of people over 65 at risk of isolation, who are working, in poverty and other factors. Health care—this includes the number of doctors, dentists and nurses per capita, quality and number of hospitals, well-being index, life expectancy, and share of population over 65 who are physically active, obese, in good health, or with poor mental health.

Based on WalletHub’s research, here are the best states to retire, followed by the worst.