The Best Wireless Chargers of 2022

Cut the cord - literally. If you've ever wondered about the appeal of a wireless charger, we're breaking down the best choices for you with our favorite wireless chargers of 2022.

The main appeal is that you can forget the hassle of finding the proper phone cord. With a wireless pad or stand, you can just plop your phone down, hear it ding or feel it vibrate to know charging has begun, and you’re quite literally off to the races.

That’s why I’ve spent months trying out a bevy of wireless chargers, both for your iPhone or Android -- Pixel and Samsung Galaxy included -- but also multi-charging systems that leave the guesswork out. And should you want a wired system to untangle all of your cables, you can see our Best Charging Stations guide here.

But if you want to pull the plug entirely, let’s talk about wireless chargers.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Value: Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand

Anker’s 313 Wireless Charging Stand is a no-frills option that’s perfect for a desk, table, or nightstand. It’s a plastic build that will prop up nearly any size smartphone and supports up to 10-watt wireless charging. At $19.99 full retail, but frequently on-sale, it’s affordable. The only downside is that you’ll need to bring your own plug. Anker does include a three foot long cable though.

I’ve been using an Anker 313 stand at my desk for about three years and sure it has some scuffs from moving, but it works like a charm and keeps my phone charged throughout the day. The other handy feature here is that your phone will be in your line of sight and easily visible. You can see notifications and even have it propped at a decent height for a FaceTime or video call. You can place most phones either vertically or horizontally on it as well.

At just shy of $20, there’s really no better budget wireless charger than Anker’s 313 stand. Though, if you want a lay flat solution, Anker does make the 313 circular pad for just $13.99. You get a 4-foot cable and it supports up to 10-watt charging.

$19.99 at Amazon or Anker

Best for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13: MagSafe Charger

Yes, the iPhone 12 brought 5G, better cameras and a new processor, but it also reintroduced MagSafe.

Built into the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 is a series of magnets which help for alignment when placed on a compatible wireless charger. It essentially removes the guesswork of placing your phone down on one of these chargers, as it ensures you’ll have proper alignment when you hear the satisfying click.

The other boon here is that Apple’s MagSafe charger enables faster charging when paired with a higher wattage wall plug. That’s right, you can charge your iPhone at up to 15-watts wirelessly, which means less time to charge. It’s easy to use and works perfectly with your iPhone.

$37, originally $39, at Amazon

Best Stand: Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

If you’re after a simple, classic wireless charging stand, this option from Belkin steps things up. It has a circular desk held together with two arms (think beach chair for your phone), so that the BoostCharge stand can hold your phone vertically or horizontally.

I’ve used the BoostCharge stand with myriad phones like the LG Wing, an iPhone 12, a Pixel 6 and even a Galaxy Z Flip. And while 10-watts isn’t the fastest charge rate possible, it’s plenty for most folks. Especially if you’re like me and would use this at your desk.

This set includes the AC adapter, cable and the stand. So for $30.66 (normally $34.99), you’re getting a full package. You also get your pick of black or white.

$30.66, originally $34.99 at Amazon

Best Multi-Device Charger: Nomad Base Station

A normal wireless charger works with one coil on the pad or stand which matches with the coil on your phone. Nomad, with its BaseStation Hub Edition, did something pretty cool. They layered three coils in this pad -- underneath some mighty fine leather -- to let you charge multiple devices and lay them at your leisure on the charging pad itself. So if you’re platform agnostic with a range of devices, this is an excellent option.

Plus they scored bonus points for having USB-C and USB-A ports on the back. And Nomad even includes a U.S. adapter and international ones in the box. For $119.95, you get a ton of value and a charging pad that works between ecosystems.

$119.95 at Nomad

Best for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

If you have an iPhone 13, AirPods and an Apple Watch Series 7, you should spend $150 and get Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro charging stand. It not only holds your iPhone with ease in a vertical or horizontal position, but it supports MagSafe and delivers a full 15-watts of charge. Better yet, the built-in Apple Watch charging dock can fast charge your Apple Watch Series 7. And it has a spot on the base for charging AirPods. It’s an Apple user's dream and it is a super high-end build.

$149.99 at Belkin

Best for Apple Travelers: MagSafe Duo Charger

Made out of the same material as an iPad Smart Cover or an iPhone case, Apple’s MagSafe Duo is a unique gadget. Best described as a travel charge for your iPhone with MagSafe and an Apple Watch, this gets pretty compact and can be easily tossed into a bag. It can also fast charge your iPhone at up to 15-watts, but you’ll need to bring your own 20-watt or higher wall plug.

$109.99, originally $129, at Amazon

Best for Pixel Owners: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen

Google’s Pixel Stand is purpose built for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It also wants to charge those devices extremely fast, so much so that a fan is built into the stand. This way it can cool down your Pixel if it gets too hot, and cool down the charge itself.

This stand can push out up to 23-watts of power wirelessly. And when your Pixel is docked it turns into a Nest Hub of sorts, with the ability to be a smart display, provide instant access to the Google Assistant, and even be a digital photo frame.

$79 at Amazon

Best for Samsung Owners: 15-Watt Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand

Much like the Pixel Stand for Pixel phones and MagSafe for the iPhone, this 15-watt wireless charging stand from Samsung is best for Galaxy phones. It will not only hold your Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Flip or Fold, but it can also fast charge it. You can choose to use it with your phone horizontal or vertical as well, and Samsung includes a USB-C to USB-C cable and wall plug in the box.

$79.99 at Amazon or Samsung

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best wall plug to use with a wireless charger?

A safe bet for many wireless chargers is to power them with a 20-watt wall plug. This should be plenty to power a 10-watt or 15-watt one, though some more advanced ones like a Pixel Stand will need more power. We’d recommend looking at Anker’s compact 20-watt Nano plug.

Which iPhones support MagSafe wireless charging?

MagSafe was first introduced on the iPhone 12 and is also built-into the iPhone 13. Although the third-generation iPhone SE was released in 2022, that device only supports Qi-wireless charging. Here’s a full look at the models that support MagSafe.

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

What’s the standard wireless charging speeds?

For standard Qi-wireless charging on an iPhone or most Android phones, you can expect to get a maximum of 7.5-watts and 10-watts respectively. With proprietary charges like MagSafe or the PixelStand, certain devices can reach higher speeds.

Keep in mind though that using a high-enough wattage power plug, a wireless charging stand or pad that supports the necessary speed of charging, and even the case on your phone can impact wireless charging speeds.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.