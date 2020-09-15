The Best U.S. Cities for Remote Workers in the Pandemic

Many major companies have extended remote work until next year, and some, including Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report, have told employees they are free to work from home indefinitely.

Not everyone works in a job or industry that can operate fully or even partially remote. And while working from home has its benefits, such as saving time and money on commuting, there can be distractions at home, and some companies are finding that collaboration, hiring and training can be challenging.

But for many, remote work is a golden opportunity — some folks in the pricey San Francisco Bay Area are packing up and moving to new environs, and taking their Silicon Valley salaries with them, even taking advantage of programs in cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma, which offers $10,000 to those who move there, KGO reports.

To find the best cities in America for remote workers in the pandemic, AdvisorSmith, a business insurance research resource, examined 2,493 incorporated cities in the U.S. based on five primary criteria in each city: access to broadband internet, parkland per capita, the cost of housing, the quality of weather, and the amount of crime in each city.

Access to quality internet is obviously critical, and the cost of housing is a major factor for workers making a move. AdvisorSmith included parks and weather in light of the pandemic, since access to the outdoors is important to quality of life these days, as experts believe that outdoor activities are less likely to lead to the spread of COVID-19. Amenities commonly used by telecommuters, such as coffee shops and coworking spaces, were excluded because of the pandemic. Sources include Zillow’s (ZG) - Get Report home value index, FBI crime report, NOAA, the FCC and the Trust for Public Land.

The top city, Scottsdale, Ariz., scored high in all five of categories: the city has warm, sunny, dry weather year round, (though it can get extremely hot) low crime and moderate housing prices. Plus, 93% of residents have at least one broadband provider with 100 Mbps internet access, and the city offers 0.14 acres of parkland per resident, AdvisorSmith says.

(If you’re looking to venture beyond the U.S., see our list of best places around the world to work remotely.)

Based on AdvisorSmith’s ranking of 2,493 cities, these are the 30 best large cities (population of more than 250,000) for remote workers in the pandemic.