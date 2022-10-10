Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Fire TV, Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 11, but that’s not stopping them from starting discounts early. In fact, you can already save on a bevy of products including TVs.

And while you could dive through the list to find the best of the best, the team here at TheStreet Deals is doing the hard work for you. This way, you can keep reading to see the best deals on TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and Amazon (AMZN) , as well as accessories like streaming sticks and boxes.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Amazon

Amazon officially started making their own TVs in 2021 with the Fire TV Omni line. These deliver a crisp, rich picture with a 4K LED panel and support major standards like Dolby Vision and HDR. The real killer feature though is the deep integration with Fire TV and Alexa. In fact, these feature far-field microphones for a hands-free experience. Allowing you to chat with Alexa to turn the TV or on off, pull up content, and even ask the assistant to control your smart home.

You can save the most, 16% and 20% respectively on the 65-inch and 75-inch models. If you’ve been wanting a big screen with plenty of smarts, the Fire TV Omni fits the bill.

Alongside the Amazon-made Fire TVs, there are also Fire TVs made by Insignia and Toshiba that are seeing discounts. Both of these offer 4K LED screens for a nice picture and feature the Fire TV interface. The latter provides access to a bevy of streaming services and these come with Alexa TV remotes. It's not hands-free, but you can hold down a button to ask the virtual assistant for things.

Not to mention, these are down to incredible low prices -- including a 75-inch Insignia for just $549.99.

LG is joining in on the fun with discounts on a few 4K UHD Nano TVs and the higher-end OLED lines. Kicking things off is a sharp 11% discount on the 43-inch Nano75 4K UHD which is down to just $379.99. It’s also available in other sizes including a 75-inch for just $976.99.

Similar in size, the 77-inch OLED EVO C2 is one of LG’s top of the line TVs. It’s 23% off at just $2,696.99 and delivers a superb picture that doesn’t skimp on the details in an excellent size. It features a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth content and supports Dolby Vision IQ.

Sony (SNEJF) is known for an excellent picture that looks authentic and realistic to how it was shot. Colors can still get vibrant, but you’ll likely find that they don’t get super punchy or skewing into the unrealistic. And this Prime Early Access Sale, you can save on a number of 4K LED and OLED models from Sony. And if you’re after the best picture possible with a strikingly thin design, we’d jump for the OLED. Those who are placing a TV room with a lot of light can opt for an LED or Mini LED model.

Best of all though, Sony is pretty platform agnostic. These feature a Google TV interface with access to all the major streaming services, but they also integrate with Amazon’s Alexa and support Apple’s AirPlay standard.

The entry-level X80K delivers a 4K UHD picture with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and dedicated mode for the PS5 which ensures a smooth experience. It’s an excellent TV and it’s also pretty cheap as far as Sony’s go. And if you want a big screen, the 85-inch is down to just $1,598.

Going up the ladder, the X85K steps up the picture quality with better backlighting and all the same features. Those looking for a smaller size can get the 43-inch for just $598, from $699.99.

The X90K steps up picture quality once again with a Full Array LED back panel for even more control over creating an image. Currently, you can save on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.

Sony’s OLEDs are some of the best in the industry with modern, robust designs and very immersive displays that get bright and offer deep contrast capabilities. You’ll pay a bit more for those, but luckily they’re seeing some fresh discounts.

The 48-inch A90K is best for use in spots where you’d like a smaller TV, but also an excellent companion as a monitor for a gaming PC or even a console.

For the living room or as the centerpiece of any home entertainment setup, you can’t go wrong with either the A90J or A80J Bravia XR OLEDs. Both sport upgraded panels that can run at hotter temperatures for longer, meaning that individual pixels can get brighter for a more immersive image.

If you're after a TV that turns into art, Samsung's The Frame is likely your best option. And in classic shopping holiday fashion, you can save on the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 85-inch versions of The Frame. Keep in mind though, these are pricer models to begin with, so these still cost a pretty penny.

New for the 2022 models is anti-reflective coating on the Samsung (SSNLF) QLED screen which should reduce reflections from light. Basically when in "Art Mode," the content will look more realistic.

And remember these don't include the physical frame attachments, so out of the box these will have a black bezel.

If you don't need a new TV, but want to update your current one, a streaming stick or streaming box will get the job done. It will also cost a lot less, especially with the Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99. That's a full 50% off the $49.99 MSRP.

And this streaming stick simply plugs into the back of your TV via an HDMI port and provides access to all the major streaming services through a Fire TV interface. Amazon also has the Fire TV 4K Max which supports Wi-Fi 6 and is a bit faster with a newer processor. And for folks with an HD TV, the standard Fire TV Stick is all that you need.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.