Best Black Friday Tech Deals Starting Today

With Black Friday sales looking strong and consumers shopping earlier due to fears of shipping delays, the holiday shopping season is officially upon us. With it comes the arduous task of sifting through deals and promotions to weed out the good from the bad, and when it comes to tech products, the process only gets more labor-intensive.
But that's why we're here. We've spent hours combing through all of the current Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions trying to find products that are worth owning at a price that's worth noting.
We'll be keeping a close eye on Amazon's Early Black Friday deals, with Amazon devices already up to 50% off and TVs seeing steep discounts. Popular Apple gifts, such as the AirPods Pro series and Apple Watch Series 5, are selling fast.
Why worry about which stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day?
Below you'll find an evolving list of product sales that are currently available, or will soon be available. So whether you're looking for cool gift ideas or waiting for that great deal on a computer, we will be sourcing the best deals throughout Cyber Week.
This is just the beginning of what's sure to be a long shopping season, so keep checking back for the latest and greatest deals.
Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249)
Apple's AirPods Pro are considered by many to be the gold standard for wireless earbuds, and for good reason. The AirPods Pro feature active-noise cancelation to drown out any background noise when you need to concentrate, but also have a transparency mode that lets in ambient noise so you can hear a car approaching on your run. The AirPods Pro also works with Apple's Spatial Audio feature that effectively creates a 3D sound environment when you're listening to compatible music or watching a compatible show on an Apple device.
Bose Sport Earbuds ($149, originally $179)
Bose Sports Earbuds are completely wireless Bluetooth earbuds that come in three colors. Black, blue or glacier white. Included in the box are three different sizes of ear tips to ensure proper fit while you're working out, running or riding. The buds are IPX4 rated, meaning they'll withstand an occasional splash or even your sweat. Battery life is up to 5 hours per charge. You can pair the Sport Earbuds
Amazon Fire TV devices (starting at $17.99, up to 50% off)
Amazon is discounting its entire Fire TV lineup through Nov. 26. Right now, you can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off — bringing it down to $24.99. The standard Fire TV Stick (with 1080p streaming) is only $19.99 and it comes with an Alexa voice remote. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max — by far the fastest and best streaming stick Amazon has — is down to $35. Amazon will also hold a 48-hour sale with streaming devices remaining discounted up to 50% off, depending on the device.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K ($299.99, originally $409.99)
You might have missed the news earlier this year: Amazon has its own TV line now, called Omni. Each TV is equipped with the company's Fire TV operating system, eliminating the need for a stand-alone streaming device. Right now, you can save up to 30% on any of the Omni Series TVs. That means you can get the 55-inch Omni Fire TV for $409.99, instead of the standard price of $559.99.
The 50-inch and 43-inch models are also on sale, currently marked down to $359.99 and $299.99, respectively.
Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A 4K TV ($699.99, originally $799.99)
Samsung's Q60A is a 55-inch QLED 4K TV that's powered by the company's Tizen operating system. That means it has a bunch of streaming services and providers built right into the TV, freeing you up from needing a dedicated set-top box to watch things like Apple TV+ or Netflix. You'll get 4K picture quality and bright, contrasting colors thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot tech. If you care about using your voice to control your TV, you'll be happy to hear that the Q60A works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Sorry Siri, you'll have to sit this one out.
Google Nest Home Security cameras, displays (up to 50% off)
Best Buy is taking up to 50% off of Google's Nest home security products, resulting in some great deals. For example, you can get the second-generation Nest Hub Smart Display for $49. You can use the display to watch a live stream from the new Nest Doorbell, currently marked down $50 to $129, or the Nest Cam with floodlight, also marked down $50 to $229. Need a new smart thermostat? The Nest thermostat is $179, down from $249.
Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers (up to $100 off)
If you need a new activity tracker, Amazon is taking up to $100 off of various Fitbit watches and trackers. That means you can save some cash on the new Charge 5 that will actually tell you when you've been hitting the gym too hard and your body needs a rest day.
The Fitbit Sense is more akin to a medical device with all of its sensors and capabilities, but for someone who wants all of the possible information about their body and health, then the Sense makes, well, sense.
Facebook Portal lineup (up to $100 off)
Facebook's Portal lineup makes it all too easy to place video calls with friends and loved ones, especially during the holidays. The platform works with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Zoom. The camera on each device will zoom in and out as you move around the room, keeping you in the frame at all times. It's a crazy experience and one we wish every smart display supported. The Portal Go is battery powered so it can be moved around your home. It's typically $199, but is on sale for $149.
The Portal 10-inch is $100 off, taking the price from $179 to $79.
Portal TV — which attaches to the top of your TV — is $70 off, dropping it from $149 to $79.
The bigger Portal device, the Portal+, is normally $349, but Facebook is dropping the price to $299. All of these deals are valid through November 29.
Samsung 70-inch 4K TV ($599, originally $749)
Samsung's Crystal UHD TV has almost no bezels around it, giving it the impression that it's all screen. And at 70-inches, that's a whole bunch of screen. It's powered by Tizen, so you'll get all of the smart features that you'd expect from a Smart TV — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the rest of the staple streaming services work out of the box. Of course, the picture should be great on this particular setup as well. You'll get 4K HDR quality content, with a refresh rate of 60Hz — more than enough for the typical user.