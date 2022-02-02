10 Fun Subscription Boxes for Valentine’s Day

Subscription boxes have been all the rage since the pandemic began. After all, who wouldn’t love a box of surprise treats delivered straight to their door monthly? Whether it’s wine, snacks, or even dog toys for your furry friend’s amusement, there’s a subscription box for every age, gender, taste (and species, while we’re at it!)

If you want that special someone to think of you fondly all year long, and not just on Valentine’s Day, consider giving a subscription box based on their interests, needs or habits. Most of the subscription companies make it easy to cancel. So if you decide the idea has run its course, your budget changes, or –worst-case scenario – you break up, you can cancel with a click or two.

How do you pick the best subscription box for your love? First, think about their interests and hobbies. What do you like to do together? Are they active? Do they like crafts? Home-brewing? Outdoor adventures? Food and wine? Fashion?

Subscription services give an opportunity to try a variety of styles, brands, or flavors of favorite items. Often, they can introduce you to new items you may not have considered. You can sometimes find the items on Amazon if you decide you want more of the same!

If you sign up for subscription service as a gift for a loved one, though, it’s important to pay attention to see if the gift is still delivering the value you expect over time. If they barely open the box each month or don’t get excited to see it on the doorstep anymore, it may be time to cancel – or at least switch to a different kind of subscription!

Take a look at these choices and you’re sure to find the perfect recurring gift for the love of your life.

For Couples Who Really Do Love Giving and Getting Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Fresh Cut Flowers of the Month Club ($47.95 per box, use code SAVE20; cratejoy.com) cratejoy.com

Does your Valentine love displaying fresh cut flowers on the table? The Fresh Cut Flower of the Month Club makes it easy, with a seasonal bouquet shipped fresh by overnight delivery just two days after the flowers were harvested from the field. Choose for three months, six months, or a full 12 months of delivery. Use code SAVE20 at checkout to receive 20% off your subscription cost.

For the Guy Who Loves Fashion

The Gentleman's Box ($29 per box - Classic, $300 per box - Premium; amazon.com) Amazon

The Gentleman’s Box takes the stress out of shopping for your Valentine, with four to six fashion accessories and grooming products including in each box. Get more than $100 in value for $29 per month. Trivia, history or self-improvement buffs who want to look good will enjoy the fashion tips and the story behind the box, since each one honors a special gentleman from history or modern culture.

For Your Crafty Valentine

Creative Woman Kit ($14.95 for first box; amazon.com) Amazon

Does your love spend hours on Pinterest deciding what their next DIY craft will be? The Creative Woman Kit Club from Annie’s Crafts includes an all-in-one kit every month, with everything your Valentine needs (except maybe scissors and glue) to make wreaths, signs, centerpieces and more.

For Anyone Ready for a Tropical Vacation

Paradise Delivered ($37.50 per box with 6-month subscription; cratejoy.com) cratejoy.com

The “Paradise Delivered” Premium Box will be the spa vacation you both crave – without leaving your home. With a retail value of $200+, each box contains seven or eight full-size products that will make your love feel as if they are on a tropical vacation, even if there’s two feet of snow outside. Products include organic skincare, fun and inspiring books, jewelry, and wellness products, with fun surprises in every box.

With a 6-month or 12-month subscription, use code 1STBOXFREE for 100% off your first shipment.

Crated with Love ($29.99 for first box; amazon.com) Amazon

If you’ve grown to enjoy stay-at-home date nights during the pandemic and want to keep up the tradition, the Crated with Love: Monthly Date Night Subscription Box can keep date nights fun and exciting. Each themed box includes four to five games or activities you can enjoy at home after the kids go to sleep, plus a customized Spotify playlist to match the theme. Just add your own delivery food for a complete night of fun.

When Your Love Wants to Travel the World – Or At Least Eat Like It

SnackCrate ($5 for first box; snackcrate.com) snackcrate.com

There are lots of subscription boxes that deliver snacks from around the world for couples craving a taste of adventure. We like SnackCrate because it lets you choose between sweet and chocolatey, salty and savory, or a mix of snacks for any mood or taste. Plus, the first box is just $5 for 10 to 12 snacks (regularly $29.99). You can choose a mini SnackCrate of 5 to 6 snacks, the Original, or for families or bigger appetites, a crate with 18 to 20 choices each month.

For Couples Whose Love Is Like a Fine Wine

The Wine Club ($50 per box for 3, 6 and 12-month subscriptions; cratejoy.com) cratejoy.com

Wine club subscriptions can vary dramatically in price and value. The Wine Club from He Wines, She Dines includes three curated bottles of wine, beautifully presented each month with extra goodies for any wine lover, for just $50 per box, making it one of the more affordable (and fun) options.

Use code 12MONTH at checkout to get 50% off your first box in a 12-month subscription.

For the Carnivore Snacker

The Carnivore Club (starting at $44.99 per month; us.carnivoreclub.co) us.carnivoreclub.co

You know what would go great with that wine? Some curated, handcrafted, premium cured meats from the Carnivore Club. For the couples who want to make every night charcuterie night, this subscription box is the perfect start. Enjoy four to six meats spanning the world in the each box.

For the Handy Man (or Woman) in Your Life

The Handy Box ($35.99 for first box; amazon.com) Amazon

Is your significant other always losing the tape measure? Do they love quirky, cool household gadgets? The Handy Box might make their heart go pitter-patter. Jam-packed with handy household tools, electronics and housewares, each kit has a retail value of $70+ for just $40 monthly and an introductory price of $35.99.

When Marrying You Kept Your Love from Becoming “Crazy Cat Person”

CatLadyBox (starting at $34.99 per month; catladybox.com) catladybox.com

Every themed CatLadyBox includes fun and useful items, from t-shirts and socks to water bottles, keychains and home décor items. Each box is a fun surprise of items your cat-infatuated Valentine is sure to love. If you order the “CrazyCatLady” version, you can also send your Valentine’s Day love to your furry household companions.

