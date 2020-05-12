In some places, you might be better off heading to the office than working remotely.

Before the coronavirus, just 25% of all workers in the U.S. had been working from home, and only 29% were able to do so, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But for some people, working at work is better than working at home. There could be issues of internet access or cybersecurity. Utilities, including internet service, might be more expensive and housing could be denser and less roomy in some places than others. Is the internet accessed via cable, DSL, or fiber?

To find the states with the best work-from-home conditions, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on these factors, using 12 key metrics, including the share of workers working from home before COVID-19, internet cost, cybersecurity, and other things like how large and how crowded homes are in the state. Delaware tops the list of best states to work from home, with an overall score of 68.17 out of 100.

Based on WalletHub’s study, these are the best states to work from home.