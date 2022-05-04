Celebrate May The 4th With These Star Wars Day Deals

It’s finally time to celebrate Star Wars day, and let us be the first to wish you a Happy May the 4th! You don’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to take part -- you can simply say “May The 4th Be With You”, or sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the films or TV shows. There’s even a fancy new video intro on Disney+ to celebrate the day.

If you’re a super fan, the best part of May the 4th has to be the new Star Wars products and deals on home goods, collectibles, tech, and toys. You won’t need to hire a bounty hunter to find them, though -- I’ve been using some Jedi mind tricks to scour the galaxy and keep scrolling to see the best bounty.

Star Wars Day Deals and New Products

Amazon: Save up to 50% on home, apparel and toys

In a typical galactic fashion, Amazon is slashing up to 50% off across a selection of toys, apparel, accessories, and even products for your home and kitchen. Does your kid -- or let’s be honest, do you -- ever wish you could be The Mandalorian or Mof Gideon? You can get a Darksaber toy for just $21.99 or an adorable shirt with Baby Yoda captioned “Don’t Make Me Use The Force” for just $16.99.

Casetify: Shop Star Wars Themed Cases

Whether you have an iPhone, a Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy you want your phone to be ready for adventure. And that's exactly what Casetify's latest Co-Lab with Star Wars delivers. We'll first call out the limited edition aluminum Millenium Falcon case -- the design of the ship on the back is engraved with a laser and it's well worth the $149 price tag.

Equally as cool are the cases themed to the original, "A New Hope," and "The Empire Strikes Back." They're all available for a selection of phones and they also have bands for the Apple Watch along with AirPods cases.

Chewy: Star Wars toys on sale

If there’s one thing for sure, you never want to leave your furry friend hanging -- and that goes for Wookies like Chewbacca or your family dog. And in honor of May The 4th, you’ll get $10 off when you spend $25 on Star Wars themed toys, collars, bowls, and even beds. Here are some of our favorites:

Chewbacca Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy ($6.36, originally $7.00; chewy.com)

The Mandalorian Grogu Covered Bed ($25; chewy.com)

BB-8 Ballistic Nylon Plush Squeaky Dog Toy ($15.98; chewy.com)

The Mandalorian Flat Plush Squeaky Dog Toy ($6.27, originally $7.98; chewy.com)

Headspace: Score a 30-day Free Trial

The popular meditation app wants you to be more relaxed and stress free. And for May the 4th, its launching new breathing exercises and sleepscapes that are Star Wars themed! You can breathe into relaxation with the help of BB-8, Chewbacca, Yoda, and R2-D2. Or hear a story based on Tatooine or of an X-Wing pilot in multiple new sleepscapes. Best of all though, click this link to get a 30-day free trial.

Homesick: Shop the new Star Wars Collection

Ever dreamed of venturing to Tatooine, Endor or The Death Star? Well, Homesick's candles won’t get you there but you can be transported by the scents. The popular candle maker has three new candles -- Endor, Tatooine and The Death Star -- all up for order for $44.99 right now. Our favorite would have to be the $12 Grogu air freshener for your car though. It won’t just keep your car smelling good, but Baby Yoda will use the force as well.

Lego: Score Double Points and Freebies

If you’re a LEGO VIP member (it’s free to join) and a Star Wars fan, let’s just say the stars aligned for you. You can score double points on select Star Wars sets today and get some freebies depending on how much you spend. Today’s the day you can get the new Ultimate Collector Series Landspeeder complete with C3PO and Luke Skywalker minifigures.

Otterbox: Save 15% on Star Wars Cases

Whether you have a Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, or an iPhone, Otterbox has you covered with delightful designed cases that also protect your phone. After all, you don’t want to miss a transmission right? You can score 15% off a vast selection of Star Wars cases for May the 4th.

PopSockets: Save on the Entire Star Wars Collection

Whether you’re a rebel, a fan of the empire, or just really love Baby Yoda, there’s likely a PopSocket for you. And the company is discounting the entire Star Wars Collection for May The 4th. You can score “the Child” for the back of your phone for just $13.60, or get a Millennium Falcon Pop Wallet for $20.

Razer: Save on Xbox Wireless Controllers

For May The 4th, Razer is taking 16% off The Mandalorian-themed and Boba Fett-themed Xbox controllers. Not only will these level up your game, but they look out of the world. The Mandalorian controller has a Beskar finish with a charging stand adorned with the Mandalorian himself, and the Boba Fett theme is perfect for gaming fans of the bounty hunter.

Ruggable: Score 15% off Rugs and Mats

Ruggable rugs carry a higher price, but the big appeal is that when a mess arrives you can toss the top layer right into the washer. And what better way to celebrate Star Wars day then with a fun home accessory themed to your favorite ship, the Force, or a classic character. With code “STARWARS,” you can save 15% off select items at Ruggable.

Society6: Save on Art Prints

Right now, you can find discounts across all Star Wars art prints, mugs, tapestries, and more on Society6. These works of art span all eras of the films and TV shows, and look pretty darn epic. They’d look great anywhere in your home, but would especially spice up a Zoom background in your office.

