From a wearable blanket to a must-have car gadget, we've rounded up 15 products from the show that actually work.

We’re suckers for an entertaining reality show, and Shark Tank has it all -- driven entrepreneurs, eager investors, and a whole lot of interesting ideas. If you’re not familiar with it, people pitch their products to the investors, who then decide whether or not they want to support the individuals with their own money.

Despite there being plenty of “I’m outs” on Shark Tank (aka when they decide not to invest), there have been a lot of super successful brands to come out of the show. Some even failed to receive financial backing on the show, but still succeeded without it.

We’ve rounded up 15 top-rated products that we love and that actually work -- all of them having been featured at some point during Shark Tank’s over decade-long run on ABC.

Stasher Platinum Food Storage Bag ($11.88, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

These reusable silicone bags make it super easy to cut down on your plastic use in the kitchen. They’re multi-purpose, durable, and dishwasher safe. Heck, you can even cook food in them.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket ($44.99; amazon.com)

Say goodbye to your old robe, and say hello to The Comfy. Is it just a blanket in apparel form? Absolutely. But is it incredibly comfy, cozy, and does it make you feel like you’re being hugged by a cloud? Most definitely.

Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights (starting at $48; amazon.com)

These wrist and ankle weights are the perfect way to add a bit more resistance to workouts and everyday activities. The Velcro is secure and they’re easily adjustable to different sizes. These add the perfect luxe touch to any fitness routine.

If you’re looking for the perfect outdoor summer activity for people of all ages, we can’t recommend Spikeball enough. It’s easy to learn, can easily occupy one for hours, and is overall just a fun way to get active. While it’s fun to play anywhere, the game really shines on the beach, where you can dive for the ball without having to worry about injuring yourself.

Scrub Daddy (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

This simple sponge is stiff enough to scrub off gunk, while soft enough to use on fragile items, making it a super functional kitchen sponge. It’s safe on nearly any surface, from glass to stainless steel and even cast iron or non-stick coatings. You can also use it in outdoor spaces, the bathroom, and beyond.

Vibes High Fidelity Ear Plugs ($26.95; amazon.com)

If you want to enjoy events like sports games and music festivals without the hearing damage, these discreet noise-reducing buds lower decibel levels without muffling sound. You can carry on conversations, enjoy live music, and stay aware of everything going around you -- sans worrying about your long-term hearing health.

Squatty Potty ($24.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve ever questioned whether you’ve been using the toilet the right way, many fans of the Squatty Potty will assure you that unless you’ve been using this toilet stool, you just haven’t been.

White Aluminum Outdoor Armless Loveseat ($2,300; liveouter.com)

Outer is making some of the most stylish outdoor furniture we’ve ever seen that also performs fantastically. This loveseat is a perfect example of form and function. The aluminum frame is weather-resistant, and the memory foam cushions have stain and water-resistant covers that are a breeze to keep clean.

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool ($9.99; amazon.com)

If you’re constantly getting bit by bugs, this little contraption might just be your new friend. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool literally sucks out the insect venom and saliva from your skin, which in turn stops your body from producing its natural reaction -- itching and swelling. It’s easy to carry around and simple to use.

Saucemoto Dip Clip ($9.90, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re a frequent car snacker or exclusively partake in meals on wheels during road trips, this little gadget does exactly what it sets out to do -- making the enjoyment of condiments a breeze. The best part is that your purchase comes with two dip clips, so you don’t have to share with your fellow passenger.

Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut Herbal Sparkling Water ($29.99; amazon.com)

Aura Bora seltzers are super refreshing, delicious, and only made with clean, simple ingredients. While they’re similar to comparable seltzers, the unique flavor offerings and quality of the herbal extracts make for a super indulgent taste that’s a standout.

Tipsy Elves Men’s Hawaiian Shirts (starting at $39.95; amazon.com)

A fun Hawaiian shirt is like sunshine in apparel form. This classic short-sleeved button down is super soft and comfortable for all-day wear, no matter how hot it gets outside. Good luck picking just one print, though!

CordaRoy Chenille Bean Bag Chair (starting at $274.12; amazon.com)

This super large bean bag chair converts into a standard-size bed for a two-in-one piece of furniture that’s perfect for kids rooms, game rooms, and any place where you just want to relax and get comfy. The chair’s cover is super soft, machine-washable, and easily removable. To transform the chair into a bed, simply remove the cover, flip the cushion, and you’re set!

Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler ($24.99; amazon.com)

Not only can that gap between your car seat and console be annoying (we’ve all dropped things down there), it can also be dangerous -- taking your eyes off the road for a couple seconds can cause an accident. This gadget integrates seamlessly with most cars. And after the install, you never have to worry about losing things to that crack again.

Bombas Men’s Sock Pack ($47.50, originally $50.00; bombas.com)

We can’t recommend Bombas socks enough -- they’re super comfortable, good-looking, and there are different styles available for every sock you need. Plus, for every item purchased, the brand donates an item to someone affected by homelessness.

