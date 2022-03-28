Best-Selling Small Appliances Now Up to 50% Off on Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We can’t say no to a good deal. Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off small kitchen appliances like waffle makers, crockpots, air fryers, and blenders. We’ve curated a list of the best reviewed small appliances, including must-haves starting at $10 like this mini waffle maker perfect for a college dorm, and this efficient juicer with over 26,000 reviews on Amazon. Don’t wait too long though, some of these deals are limited time only.

Small Appliances Under $15

DASH Mini Waffle Maker ($9.99; originally $12.99; amazon.com)

With over 195,000 reviews, so many buyers can’t be wrong. This DASH mini waffle maker is perfect for kids (or adults) who love a classic breakfast staple but don’t need it to be the size of a dinner plate. With a 4-inch nonstick surface, it’s a must-have for a small apartment, college dorm or camper. Best of all, it comes in so many cute colors and patterns your little ones can pick out their own and it matches almost any fun décor theme.

Crock-Pot 2-Quart Slow Cooker ($9.98, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

It's almost a crime that the original slow cooker is now marked down 50% to $9.98. This 2-quart manual slow cooker serves 3+ people and has a simple high, low and warm setting. It’s dishwasher and oven safe. With a 4.6 star rating and for the same money you might spend on a single cup of coffee, it’s a steal. Don’t forget your slow cooker liners (now on sale for $3.18 a box).

Ultra-High-Speed Milk Frother with Whisk and Stand ($9.95; amazon.com)

If you believe in the art of simplicity, perhaps you don’t want to spend $300 or more on a coffee machine, but this $10 electric milk frother is just what you need to top off your latte, cappuccino, or hot chocolate. To wash, simply give the whisk a quick rinse with water and then dry by pressing the button for 2 to 3 seconds.

Bella Rapid Egg Cooker ($12.93, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Currently marked down 44%, if you’ve been yearning for a better way to boil your eggs than on the stovetop, this is the deal you can’t miss. With the Bella rapid egg cooker, you can boil up to 14 eggs at a time, as well as poach and cook omelets using the tray that comes with it.

Small Appliances Under $40

Mueller Ultra Kettle ($29.97, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

We’ve talked about this Mueller tea kettle before in our Best Tea Kettles of 2022 roundup, and it’s a steal at less than $30. With a fast boil, made of superior quality Borosilicate Glass and an anti-slip grip, this is a no-brainer for the avid tea enthusiast.

Electric Can Opener ($29.99; originally $35; amazon.com)

This automatic electric can opener has over 56,000 reviews and works like a charm – a simple push of the button opens the can along the side of the lid with no sharp pieces left over. An ergonomic choice if you have hand or wrist pain.

Mueller 9-Speed Immersion Hand Blender ($32.97, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

This versatile hand blender is designed for smoothies, milkshakes, soups, baby food, beating eggs, and making your own whipped cream. It comes with a one-year warranty, and the company claims it lasts three times longer than other hand blenders on the market.

Small Appliances Under $100

Mueller Juicer ($69.97, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

What better way to continue to work towards your New Years’ Resolutions by investing in this juicing machine, currently marked down 22% to $69.97. This juicer can create 16 ounces in little time, and the company claims the machine has less clogging and foaming than competitors. It has dual-speeds for softer fruits and harder veggies, and an overload protection will shut the juicer off to prevent overheating.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

This 4.6-star rated super slim coffee maker is less than 5 inches wide and will fit neatly onto any small countertop. It brews up to 4 cups of coffee before the reservoir needs a refill and is energy efficient. It's also compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Coffee Filter to brew your own ground coffee if you don't want to stick to the Keurig pods. Currently on sale for 31% off, it’s down to $89.99 and comes in three colors.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

A guilt-free way to create that famous fried-food taste without the calories. This Ninja air fryer can get up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and the four-quart basket can fit up to 2 pounds of French fries. You can also use it dehydrate food to create homemade chips, and best of all, the basket, crisper plate and multi-layer racks are all dishwasher safe.

