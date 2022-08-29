It's been a few weeks since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the ultra-premium foldable have started arriving to folks who preordered.

Be sure to check out TheStreet review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4; we've also been sourcing the best cases, screen protectors, and accessories that work well with Samsung's (SSNLF) latest foldable.

It can never hurt to toss a case around it and opt for a screen protector -- even with the increased durability of the Z Fold 4 from an IP68 water resistance, "Armor Aluminum," and Corning Gorilla Glass.

Standing Cover with Pen ($89.99; samsung.com)

Yes, $90 is a lot to pay for a case, but one made by the company that makes the phone has it's perks.

The Standing Cover includes the S Pen Fold Edition, and adds a silo for easy storage of the stylus. This case can also be color matched to your Z Fold 4 and features two legs which can be pulled out to prop it.

And if you're not interested in an S Pen, Samsung does make the standard Slim Standing Cover in Sand or Black. It's a slimmer option that's made in two pieces. Plus, it's only $49.99.

Zagg Gear 4 Bridgetown Case ($59.99; zagg.com)

Gear4 is known for providing protection, and while this case doesn't add a crazy amount of thickness or weight to the Z Fold 4 it can protect it from drops up to 10 feet in height. It's a black plastic case with a flexible hinge. The extra protection comes from a D30 Bio material and it even includes a spot to snap the S Pen in place.

Case-Mate Tough Plus ($55; case-mate.com)

If you don't mind some extra thickness around the hinge, Case-Mate's Tough Plus in black or clear almost makes the Z Fold 4 look like a book. In fact, it reminds us of TwelveSouth's popular BookBook case for the iPhone.

This case protects all side of the Z Fold 4 -- including a lip around the camera bump -- is made from recycled materials, and is rated for drops up to 15 feet. They also offer it in "clear" which will allow the natural color of the Z Fold 4 to be visible.

Incipio Grip Case ($69.99; amazon.com)

Much like the other cases featured here, Incipio's Grip option protects all sides of the device with a two piece build. It's drop tested and features multiple grips around to let you easily securely hold the Z Fold 4 regardless of it's folded or unfolded.

Samsung Leather Cover in Black or Graygreen ($79.99; samsung.com)

Those after a more subtle case can consider Samsung's Leather case for the Z Fold 4. Like the Standing Cover, it's a two piece build with one that goes on the front and one on the back. We've had one on the Z Fold 3 for over a year and it ages quite well.

Zagg Invisible Shield Fusion Eco Screen Protector ($49.99; zagg.com)

Samsung isn't pre-installing a screen protector on the front Cover Screen of the Z Fold 4, and consider that is facing the outside world, it's likely worth investing in one for. We've been testing the Invisible Shield Fusion Eco from Zagg, which offers protection from everyday scratches and is built from plant-based materials. Zagg also includes a tray in the box, wedges, and cleaners to make the installation seamless.

Spigen Thin Fit P Case ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Spigen's latest offering for the Z Fold 4 is a snap-on case which attaches to the front and pack of the Z Fold 4. And like some of the other options we've highlighted, it has a spot that can hold the S Pen. And while this does leave the hinge exposed when closed, it aims to be a lightweight solution that also protects from drops.

Anker 735 Charger ($59.99; anker.com or amazon.com)

Anker's brand-new GanPrime 735 charger can not only fast charge the Z Fold 4 with 65-watts of power, but also features two other ports for charging another device at the same time. This advanced wall plug includes two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. Plus, you can save 25% when buying from Anker directly with code "WS24ZJPZMA."

