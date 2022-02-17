Presidents' Day sales have already started - here are the best deals at your favorite tech, fashion, home and beauty retailers.

Presidents' Day will be celebrated on Feb. 21, 2022 this year, and while always held on the third Monday of February to honor all of individuals who have served as president of the United States, the holiday largely serves to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Whether you're enjoying a fun family outing or sitting bundled up in your blankets for the weekend, don't let the deals happening for Presidents' Day pass by without a peek. Score the best savings from your favorite retailers as we find the latest deals across tech, home, mattresses and furniture, clothing and accessories and more. We've also highlighted a few of our reader favorites if you're looking for a little inspiration.

Top 5 Reader Favorites

TechWare Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve ($15.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com) SPRI Slide Board ($46.20, originally $49.99; amazon.com) Niupipo Pickleball Paddles ($69.99, originally $84.99; amazon.com) Plush Faux Fur Slippers ($29.95, originally $40; anthropologie.com) Summit Parka in Italian stadium-cloth wool ($199.50, originally $398; jcrew.com)

Favorite Tech Deals

Apple Airpods Pro ($174.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($249.99, originally $329.99; amazon.com)

Bose Frames Alto ($149, originally $199; bose.com)

Amazon: Check back for Amazon's Daily Deals, from computers and TVs to devices and cellphones.

Anker: Up to 32% off Anker Bluetooth Speakers on Amazon, starting at $29.99.

B&H Photo Video: Offering daily deals perfect for photographers, videographers, and consumers looking to buy cameras and other electronics.

Bose: Save up to $50 off Bose Frames Also, and free 2-day shipping for orders $50 or more.

Dell: Save over $800 on a Vostro 7510 laptop, now marked down to $949.

Gamestop: Save 25% on PC accessories, up to $50 on headsets, 30% off apparel and up to 50% off NBA 2K22 during all-star weekend.

Lenovo: Save up to 70% off on select doorbusters for Presidents' Day, including chromebooks, laptops and monitors.

Microsoft: Save up to $600 on a Surface Pro 7.

Walmart: Get 10% of select tech this weekend, from TCL 4K Smart TVs ($319, down from $358), to Google Nest Wifi packs ($258.99, down from $499.99).

Home & Kitchen Appliances

GE Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking ($305.99, originally $509.99; bestbuy.com)

Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 10-Piece Set ($399.99, originally $569.99; calphalon.com)

Purple Mattress (up to $700 off; purple.com)

Amazon Home: Amazon offers tons of daily deals on home products. et up to 40% off on bath towels, 15% off on select furniture and 15% off select rugs.

BestBuy: Save up to $400 on select laundry appliances, up to $500 on select refrigerators, $150 off select microwaves and more.

BJs: Save up to $600 off select mattresses now through Feb. 22, up to 30% off bedroom furniture and up to 40% off living room furniture.

Eco Terra Beds: Get up to $175 off all latex mattresses with code SALE175.

Eucalypso Home: Get $20 off on purchases over $100.

Rugs.com: Now through Feb. 22, get up to 80% off.

Saatchi Art: Take up to 10% off originals over $500+ with code LOVEART10.

Walmart: Patio picks starting at $16. We love the Better Homes & Gardens outdoor string lights, now only $9.98 per pack.

Clothing & Accessories

Allair Over The Knee Boots ($149.99, extra 30% off at checkout; ninewest.com)

Color Blocked Puffer Jacket ($39.99, originally $160; perryellis.com)

W Kate Mesh Capri ($24.95, originally $55; asics.com)

Nike Revolution 5 ($59.97, originally $65; nike.com)

Asics: Now through Feb. 22, save an additional 15% off reduced apparel and accessories with code PRESDAY at checkout.

Brooks Brothers: Get up to 50% off the Presidents' Day sale on both men's and women's fashion. Get up to 70% off winter clearance items.

Express: Early access to major deals happening now. Get up to 40% off all jeans and up to 50% off select styles for men and women.

Fabletics: Get 2 for $24 leggings and up to 80% off your order when you become a VIP member online.

Fossil: Get up to 40% off 2 or more sale items, and up to 30% off one sale item.

J.Crew: Join the Winter Warm-Up Event and get 25% off full-price styles and an extra 50% off sale styles with code WARMUP.

Kenneth Cole: Take up to 30% off all clearance, now through Feb. 22.

Nike: Get up to 40% off new markdowns this weekend.

Nine West: Take up to 80% off the Nine West Presidents' Day event, with an extra 30% off all sale items. Take an extra 25% off when you spend $125+.

Perry Ellis: Get up to 75% off with limited time sales during Presidents' Day.

Rack Room Shoes: Save $15 off $99 with code TAKE15. Offer valid through Feb. 21.

Health & Beauty

Luminous Silk Foundation ($52, originally $65; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com)

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer ($34.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser ($33.95, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

Brightup Beard Trimmer: Now 41% off on Amazon, save $28 plus an extra $5 when you apply a coupon on the shopping page.

Giorgio Armani: Take 20% off sitewide with code AMORE20, some exclusion apply. Offer valid now through Feb. 21. Stackable with the gift-with-purchase 10-piece set on orders $140+.

GNC: Buy one, get one 50% off sale now through Feb. 22. Includes whey protein, multivitamins, shakes and more.

MyProtein.com: All MYPRO products 40% off and free shipping, no code required. 35% off everything else with code ADD35.

Sephora: Buy one, get one 50% off all full-size mascaras, lash serums and primers, pus free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.