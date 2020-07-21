Is your company letting you work permanently from home? Here are the best places to work remotely in a post-Covid future

Recently, the Caribbean island of Barbados toyed with the idea of introducing a “welcome stamp” to allow visitors the option to work remotely from Barbados for a year at a time. The country would require proof of a negative Covid-19 test, CNN reported.

If you’re looking at a future of permanent remote work, the idea of tapping away on your laptop from a breezy sandy beach might sound more appealing than a noisy high-rent apartment in the U.S.

As remote working becomes the new reality, the idea of being stuck at home for the next few months or year might seem a little depressing. So, to find the best places for digital nomads in the aftermath of Covid-19, researchers at StorageCafé, a storage space search website, surveyed users at multiple digital nomad platforms, then evaluated the 100 most-recommended locations based on 20 metrics, including cost of living, quality of life, internet infrastructure, safety, healthcare and entertainment. Then they considered other factors such as population density, safety, and air quality to see which of the locations recommended by survey respondents would still make good choices in a post-COVID-19 world.

We say the aftermath, because jumping on a plane almost anywhere right now might not be a great idea. The U.S. Department of State has issued a “Do not travel” global health advisory to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many places have quarantine requirements or are currently not allowing travelers from other countries.

But there’s nothing wrong with hoping or planning for a better future.

No country on this list has a higher incidence rate of Covid-19 than the U.S., which is about 10,707 per million. Peru is 10,360 per million and Brazil is 9,466 per million, according to recent WHO data. Mexico has a little more than 2,500 cases per million, Costa Rica about 1,874 and India has about 752 per million. Vietnam, which has three cities on this list, has fewer than 4 cases per million. Four.

Based on StorageCafe’s ranking, and including the monthly cost of a studio and hotel, cup of coffee and average internet speed, here are the best places to work remotely in a post-Covid future.