The Best Places in the U.S. to Raise a Family

Cities can be fun, educational, and prosperous for families, and many small and large cities are improving their family-friendliness.

Last year, millions of Americans relocated, many fleeing large cities looking for more home space and more yard space for their families.

According to the Institute for Family Studies, older, denser cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago already faced challenges to attracting and keeping families. Apartments are small, rents are high, public schools are often poor, private schools and child care are expensive, and walking or biking can be hazardous. The pandemic only exacerbated some of these issues.

But the family-oriented suburbs aren’t always the ideal places to live for everyone, after all, cities can be fun, educational, and prosperous for families, and many small and large cities are working to improve their family-friendliness.

Diversity—such as of race, income, and age—can lead to better outcomes for everyone, according to Smart Growth America, which says anyone should be able to live in a place that is healthy, prosperous, and resilient. Inclusive communities have better education outcomes, less crime, and are more economically productive, and being exposed to and interacting with people that are different from yourself helps develop empathy, an important thing for kids to learn.

As cities rethink their designs post-pandemic, there are ways to create healthier cities, for families and everyone. Some of these include alternative transportation, less cars and more trees for cleaner air, outdoor spaces that promote physical activities, reconnecting to our food production, and increasing access to natural resources, according to ReSite, a global platform connecting people and ideas to improve the urban environment.

To find the cities most conducive to family life, personal finance site WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across 48 metrics including housing cost, schools, health care, and recreational opportunities in five main categories:

Family fun—this includes weather, walkability, number of families with children, and the number of fun things like parks, sports, ice rinks, and mini golf

Health and safety, which includes air and water quality, crime rates, homelessness rate, pedestrian fatalities, hospital rankings and Covid numbers

Education and child care—quality of school systems, high school graduation rates, child care costs and summer learning opportunities

Affordability, which includes median family incomes, cost of living and housing costs, and

Socio-economics, which includes divorce rates, the share of two-parent families, the number of families living in poverty, and employment and debt rates.

These are WalletHub's best places for families.