The Best Places in Europe to Experience Nature

If you’re eager to travel to Europe, you’re not alone. There’s been a big rebound in travel overall—nearly 86% of travelers have taken domestic trips since the pandemic started, and 42% have traveled internationally, according to a new survey by Global Rescue, a travel risk and crisis response provider.

Even though about three quarters of survey respondents said they are vaccinated, making them feel safe enough to travel, 36% said choosing uncrowded or remote destinations was an important factor to feel safe enough.

Just like in the U.S., where national parks experienced record crowds last year as more people embraced nature and wide-open spaces, Europe’s parks and natural areas also have had a surge of visitors, the New York Times reported.

There are over 400 national parks in Europe, and the landscapes are as varied as can be, with everything from beautiful sunny beaches to the stunning, snowcapped Alps to the tundras of Scandinavia.

In the ever-changing flux of Covid-19, while the U.S. is now allowing international travelers, the state department has changed the travel advisory for several European countries to ‘Do not travel.’ While most European countries are allowing visitors from the U.S., some allow only those who are vaccinated for Covid, or require a negative test, so be sure to check before you go.

For those nature lovers hopping a plane to Europe, here are 30 of the best places to experience the great outdoors, or use as a jumping-off point to commune with nature, as recommended by European Best Destinations, a Brussels-based travel organization.