Best Places Around the World to Work Remotely

Digital nomads like to roam, and they look for places that are affordable, safe, friendly and have good internet speed. These are those places.

You were standing in an airport, passport, phone, laptop under your arm, a full-time remote worker, free to roam the globe, ready to explore new places; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go …

…and then came coronavirus.

You’re stuck. You can’t just hop on a plane and escape it. It’s everywhere. It's permeated every human-populated corner of the globe. Thanks to the virus, the U.S. State Dept. has issued Level 3 travel advisories for small peaceful countries like Lichtenstein and Iceland. Are there any Level 2s? Sure, Antarctica. Or New Zealand, which has border restrictions preventing you from entering.

But if you want to put a plan in place, one that will one day — if this virus is ever under control — allow you to work from a beach in Bali, or from a rooftop terrace in Prague, this is your list.

This list of best cities to work remotely comes from Nomad List, a platform for remote workers looking for places to live and work anywhere in the world. With about 10,000 members logging data, Nomad List is partly crowd-sourced, but also uses public data sets from the United Nations, World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund and World Bank for things like demographic and healthcare information, as well as public APIs for things like weather, air quality and traffic density.

This ranking of cities is based on all the different data points, with highest weight given to monthly cost (which includes everything from lodging to price of a beer) current temperatures, internet speed, and safety (low crime). Other indicators include issues with racism, gay/LGBTQ+ friendliness, plus air quality, if it's a fun place to live and if there's good nightlife. TheStreet used monthly cost of living for a nomad, which is usually higher than for an expat.