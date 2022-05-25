The Best Outdoor TVs of 2022

You're going to pay more for an outdoor TV, but the trade-off is a better experience--plus the durability to work during all seasons.

Summer is unofficially here, and that means backyard BBQs and parties by the pool while entertaining friends and family. If you're looking for new ways to enhance your outdoor entertaining, consider adding an outdoor TV. You can stream shows, movies, or even music while you eat or enjoy your favorite beverage as the night winds down.

And sure, you could buy a standard TV and place it outside. Odds are it'll work fine until it either overheats, gets too cold, or a rainstorm drenches it -- and then you'll need to replace it.

So instead of buying a standard TV and testing your luck, consider a TV that's designed for outdoor use. You're going to pay a little more, but the trade-off is a better experience. You'll also get peace of mind knowing that your investment is going to keep working through all four seasons.

Below, you'll find some outdoor TVs that will keep you and your loved ones entertained, regardless of whether it's snowing, sunny, or pouring rain.

Best Picture: Samsung Terrace ($2,999, originally $3,499; samsung.com)

Samsung's Terrace TV lineup is one that surely will cause sticker shock. The 75-inch Full Sun model is the first listing you'll see on Samsung's website with a discounted price tag of $9,999, down from $12,999. Ouch.

But, that's only if you need a TV that will be under direct sunlight at all times -- next to an uncovered pool, for example. However, the Samsung Terrace made for Partial Sun exposure, perhaps one set up on a covered patio, starts at $3,499 for a 55-inch model, and tops out at $5,499 for the 75-inch model.

Samsung is known for its high-quality displays and premium picture quality, and the Terrace is no exception. In addition to all of the specifications that make an outdoor TV an outdoor TV (more on that in a minute), the Terrace boasts a QLED 4K display with a max brightness of 2,000 nits to ensure you can see the picture in direct sunlight. It also features Quantum Dot technology to provide accurate colors that will pop, and it has a Motion Rate of 240, which equates to a refresh rate of 120Hz in order to provide a smooth picture. Those who want to take in racing, sports or even gaming outdoors will appreciate this.

The Terrace uses Samsung's Smart TV Powered by Tizen operating system that provides access to streaming services. You’ll be able to stream from Paramount+, Hulu, and Discovery+ among others right out of the box. You can also connect your phone to the TV to play content or control the TV.

As for outdoor specific features, the Terrace has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s good in the rain or a sandstorm, and the screen has an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections that are far too common outside.

Most Versatile: Furrion Aurora ($1,899, originally $2,399; furrion.com)

I received a testing sample of Furrion’s 55-inch Full Shade just before a late May snowstorm arrived here in Colorado and I had already installed the weatherproof TV under my covered patio. Here’s the good stuff, though -- I didn’t fret about taking it down as I would have in the past.

There’s a door that’s secured with three different thumbscrews which protects all of the ports on the back, so I had no concerns about that getting fried. The included remote comes with a protective sleeve.

The TV itself has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and is designed to work in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, so take your pick of extreme cold or extreme hot.

It's the first TV I've used that runs LG's WebOS TV operating system. This interface provides instant access to several streaming services and apps, but not everything I use on a daily basis -- like the TNT app. I'll end up adding some sort of streaming device, most likely a Roku Streambar Pro, to the review sample for more streaming services and to boost the sound so I can listen to music when I'm in our pool -- a bit further away -- this summer.

The 4K LED display supports HDR+ and has a built-in sensor to automatically adjust the screen's brightness. This means that you'll be able to see the picture as the amount of ambient light changes without having to jump into a menu and adjust settings. It’s pretty handy. I don't have any complaints about the overall picture quality -- it's on par with the TCL 6-Series I use in my living room.

Furrion has partial sun and full shade models available in a total of four different sizes: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Prices range from $1,399 to $3,699 depending on size and model. If you’re not looking to spend a lot on an outdoor set, but you don’t want to get the budget pick, then Furrion’s lineup is the right one for you

Budget Pick: Outdoor Element Roku TV ($1,299, walmart.com)

As you've surely noticed, outdoor televisions aren't cheap. But the $1,299 Outdoor Element Roku TV aims to change that. As its name implies, it comes with Roku OS built in, giving you access to all of the channels and services that Roku currently supports.

In addition to wide streaming service support, Roku OS also plays nicely with home automation and personal assistant services from Apple (Siri), Amazon (Alexa) and Google (the Assistant). You can add the Roku TV to your preferred personal assistant and use it to play something, control the volume or turn the TV on or off.

The 55-inch Outdoor Element Roku TV supports 4K picture quality with HDR10 and a max brightness of 700 nits that should make viewing the screen in direct sunlight possible. It's only available in one size though.

As far as environmental protection, the TV has an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. It will work in temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. But perhaps our favorite thing about this Outdoor Roku TV, would be that the glass over the screen is tempered, meaning it's stronger than typical glass.

Honorable Mentions

A Worthy Alternative: SunBriteTV (starting at $1,619; bestbuy.com)

SunBriteTVs span a wide range of options, features and price points. The Veranda series is its full shade offering, designed for use in a covered area. The Signature 2 series is for partial sun installs, while the Pro 2 series is for a full sun installation. Depending on the model, SunBriteTVs range in size from 32-inches all the way up to 75-inches.

You’re going to pay for a SunBriteTV, though. Prices span from $1,619 for a 43-inch 4K TV all the way to $8,658 for a 65-inch partial sun model. For those prices, you’re getting a great looking picture with a high-quality build that you can leave outside all year long. The Pro 2 series features tempered glass for an added layer of protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can you install an outdoor TV?

When shopping for an outdoor TV, it’s important to know where you’re going to install it before clicking that buy button. As you begin going through various listings, you’ll notice that there are terms such as Partial Sun, Full Shade, or Full Sun in the names of the TVs.

Those names are used to indicate the installation environment the TV is designed to be used in. For example, a Full Shade model is meant to be installed under a porch or overhang, where the sun won’t directly shine on it. However, a Full Sun TV is, just as its name implies, meant to be used in direct sunlight.

Will I need a wall mount for an outdoor TV?

Yes. You'll want to purchase a VESA mount that meets the size and weight requirements for your TV. Keep in mind that outdoor TVs are heavier than their indoor counterparts. For instance, the Furrion TV I've been testing weighs just over 60-pounds. The previous TV I had installed outside weighed 25 pounds. Moral of the story: Double-check that the mount you're purchasing, and the install location so it can hold your outdoor TV.

Can outdoor TVs get wet? What about really hot or cold weather?

My favorite part of outdoor televisions is that they are designed to survive storms and temperature extremes. All of the TVs on this list can survive a rain or snowstorm. For instance, the Samsung Terrace has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and its spec sheet lists 122 degrees Fahrenheit as its max operating temperature.

If you live in an area with extreme temperatures on either end of the spectrum, double-check the specification sheet for your TV of choice before clicking that buy button.

Do I need to buy a separate streaming device?

That depends. Most TVs come with its own operating system with support for many of the staple streaming services like Netflix out of the box. However, depending on your personal preference or what you use in your home, you may want to add an Apple TV, Fire TV or Roku streaming device.

I suggest giving the TV's operating system a chance, and then decide if you want to buy your preferred streaming device.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.