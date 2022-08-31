If you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s you probably remember your backyard furniture being a cheap wood picnic table or maybe a rusty wrought iron set with an umbrella that would need to be replaced every year.

Just as Gen X and millennials have, backyard furniture has grown up. Today, a nice backyard sectional or a dining table and chairs can set you back as much as similar furniture inside your home.

And that’s why you want to make sure you’re making the best choice in backyard patio furniture, with pieces that will stand the test of time, match your style, and be durable enough to last year after year in all types of weather.

We shopped on all the top websites to find the best patio furniture in a variety of categories.

Best Sectional Sofa Outdoor Living Room: Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional ($700, originally $900; amazon.com)

We love everything about this Best Choice Products seven-piece modular synthetic wicker outdoor sectional, including the price! A modular sectional gives you the flexibility to rearrange pieces to fit your space. You can create a U-shaped configuration with four single chairs and two corner chairs, or place two chairs across the patio to create a comfy couch and two single chairs. Either way, there’s plenty of seating for family and friends. The set also includes a coffee table perfect to rest your drinks, or even place a table top fire pit for added comfort and ambiance. The set received an average 4-star rating on Amazon.

Pros

Durable

Affordable

Modern style fits most décor

Includes throw pillows for comfy vibe

Machine-washable cushion covers

Cons

Only one choice of color

Some reviews said it is difficult to assemble

Combine the warmth and ambiance of an easy-to-use propane fire table with the comfort and convenience of an outdoor sectional sofa. Manufactured in stylish Espresso Brown Resin Wicker with comfy gray cushions, the Modenzi outdoor sectional is everything you will want in an outdoor living room set. The set includes two corner chairs and four middle chairs for maximum flexibility to create any configuration you desire.

Pros

Includes propane fire table

4.3-star Amazon rating

Powder-coated steel frames add durability

Cons

Propane tank not included

Throw pillows not included

Less expensive sets can deliver the same seating at a better value

Looking for space for two in front of your fire pit on a tiny patio or even a front porch? The Tangkula wicker patio conversation set fits the bill at a bargain. Choose from black rattan with red, turquoise or white cushions. The chat table has plenty of room for your beverages or a light snack.

Reviews called it “durable,” “nice and sturdy” and “easy to assemble.” One reviewer paired it with the matching Tangkula 3-piece patio furniture set from Amazon to create a full outdoor living room set for less than $400.

Pros

Easy to assemble

Sturdy

Affordable

Cons

Cushions are thin compared to similar models

A bistro set is the perfect place to have breakfast or coffee for two on a lazy Sunday morning, or to sip cocktails on your porch or patio at sunset. Many bistro sets, though, don’t come with padded chairs and those that do often include a small conversation table instead of a table to fit two full meals. The Lausaint Home three-piece bistro set offers the best of both worlds with a sizable table, comfy cushions and swivel stools. Plus, it comes very highly rated in reviews and earned five stars on Amazon.

Pros

Affordable

Comfortable cushions

Large table for two

Cons

Bar-stool height seats and high-top table may not be comfortable for some

When we think of patio furniture, the first thought that often comes to mind is your dining table. Memories are made around the kitchen table and, in the warmer months, that saying can just as easily be, “Memories are made on the patio.”

The ideal outdoor patio dining set includes plenty of room for burgers, hot dogs, steaks and condiments, along with family and friends. With this in mind, it’s okay to invest a bit more in the perfect dining set to fit your needs – as long as it’s within your budget.

We love the Hampton Bay Geneva Wicker Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Sunbrella fabric chair cushions in your choice of denim, beige brown, or henna. The set includes two swivel arm chairs and four stationary arm chairs to provide comfortable seating for a crowd. The fabric has a five-year warranty and is designed not to fade over time and to resist mold, mildew and all kinds of weather conditions.

Pros

Durable

Comfortable

Easy to clean

Cons

You can find less expensive sets

No spot to add an umbrella, so best used under a gazebo or in shade

Tips for Buying Outdoor Furniture

When you’re buying quality outdoor furniture, you want to take a few elements, so to speak, into consideration. Things like the weather, your budget, the available space, and your home’s style and décor, should all factor into your decision.

Decide How Much You Can Spend

Let’s face it. As much as we don’t want to admit it, every project comes with a budget. Determine yours before deciding what you can buy. If you have a tight budget, you may have to make some sacrifices. Perhaps you can get a loveseat instead of a sectional and add extra seating with comfortable floor pillows. Or you can choose a four-seat dining table instead of one that accommodates six or eight people.

You’re in luck, though, because if you’re wondering when you can get the best deals on patio furniture, the time is now. Outdoor furniture tends to go on sale between August and October. Of course, check places like Home Depot, Target and Amazon, rather than specialty stores, for the best deals.

Measure Before You Buy

When you’re making a big investment in furniture, whether for indoors or outside, you want to make sure it will fit the space. Fortunately, you won’t have to worry about squeezing your patio furniture up or down stairs or through doors – although your backyard gate may be an issue if the furniture is pre-assembled or you’re buying a floor model or used pieces.

Basically, you want to make sure your patio set will fit your patio without looking cluttered and leaving plenty of legroom and walking space for guests.

Choose a set to Match Your Home Décor

Think of your outdoor living space as an extension of your home. If your house is decorated in farmhouse style or granny chic, you don’t want modern or contemporary backyard furniture. Likewise, a nautical theme might look out of place on the patio or deck of a modern home.

Of course, when you’re choosing outdoor furniture, you want a set with cushions and materials that will withstand the hot sun. If you live in an area where you won’t be using your set year-round, you’ll want to make sure you can either store or cover pieces to protect them from snow and harsh elements.

Most patio sets should fare well if they get caught in the rain once or twice, but you want to avoid subjecting them to harsh conditions -- including ultra bright sun -- regularly.

FAQs

What furniture holds up best outdoors?

According to experts, synthetic wicker -- specifically polyethylene resin wicker -- is durable enough to withstand the sun’s UV rays, as well as harsh elements like rain and snow. You can leave it outside year-round without worrying about destroying your furniture. While natural wicker and rattan offer a great look, they are not designed to be left outside.

If you are looking for outdoor metal furniture, powder-coated aluminum is designed to last for years and withstand rust.

How much should you pay for a patio set?

The sky’s the limit when you’re shopping for patio furniture. High-end patio dining sets can cost as much as $10,000 based on our research. However, the best patio furniture on our list are all reasonably priced under $1,200.

What time of year is best to buy patio furniture?

While you may be tempted to rush out and spruce up your backyard with new outdoor furniture at the first sign of spring, if you can hold off you’ll find a better deal. Patio furniture is cheapest between August and October, when stores are clearing out their summer inventory. You’ll still have all of the fall – and through the winter if you live in a mild climate - to enjoy your patio furniture, and can look forward to years of enjoyment.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.