The Best Online Colleges and Universities

With coronavirus leaving many people working and learning from home, now is as good a time as any to consider and research online degrees.

While it still has its challenges, online education is becoming more available, and the degrees more accepted by hiring entities, according to InsideHigherEd. Online classes offer flexibility for working students or those raising children. An online education also may help students save on some of the costs of housing and transportation associated with being on campus.

A survey of human resource officials found that 52% said they believe that in the future, most advanced degrees will be earned online.

But like any school, some online colleges are better than others. TheBestSchools.org is a college ratings site that offers rankings of the universities around the world. In their list of online colleges, theBestSchools.org formulates rankings based on six categories. These include:

Academic excellence based on a school’s curriculum

Strength of faculty scholarship

Reputation

Financial aid (must be accredited to accept financial aid, as well as have a range of scholarships and grants)

Range of degree programs

Strength of online instruction methodology.

The last category includes factors such as the types of online technology used to deliver content, teaching style, quality of the online, community learning environment, variety, breadth, and depth of coursework, teacher training, and timely feedback to students.

All colleges and universities in this list are accredited nonprofit schools, and are public except where noted. They offer a range of associates, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Click on the gallery to see the best online colleges.