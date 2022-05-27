Best Memorial Day Sales: Save on Tech, Mattresses, Appliances, and Fashion

From Amazon and Bose to Leesa and Footlocker, we're sourcing the best Memorial Day weekend deals across all of your favorite retailers.

Memorial Day is a time to salute service members who gave their lives defending our country. We hope you can take time with your family and friends this weekend to reflect.

And with it being the start of summer, there is a good chance your plans might also include a BBQ, sitting around a fire pit, or just spending time outside.

It's also a chance to score savings across the board. Major retailers offer discounts across electronics (like TVs, smartwatches, computers, and earbuds), appliances, mattresses, home goods, and even fashion.

Rather than you taking time away from family and friends, we've done the heavy lifting of finding the best deals available this holiday weekend and listing them all out below. We've broken them up by category, and we'll be updating our list throughout the weekend.

Electronics

Save on a bevy of Echo speakers and display, Fire TV streaming devices, Fire tablets fit for streaming and home security cameras from Blink and Ring.

Right now you can score our favorite wall plug for 30% off — the ultra compact Anker Nano Charger is a full 20-watt charger with a single USB-C port. It’s perfect for recharging your phone, tablet, headphones and even smaller laptops. You can get two of these for just $21.96, but also take a look at Anker’s other tech accessories which are seeing fresh discounts.

This Memorial Day weekend, you can use code MD30 when shopping Belkin’s entire lineup to score a Buy One, Get One 30% Off savings. Best of all, it’s site-wide on gadgets like screen protectors, wireless chargers and cables.

Bose is discounting a number of headphones and earbuds including the over-ear QuietComfort 45s and the QuietComfort Earbuds this Memorial Day.

Crutchfield’s been a dealer of technology for a while and for Memorial Day they’re offering a boatload of discounts on a variety of devices. You can save up to $1,000 on LG TVs, up to $50 on smartwatches, and up to $300 on soundbars.

For Memorial Day you can save on two smart home products by Eve. First up is 15% off the Eve Energy Strip, which is a HomeKit enabled outlet strip that gives you hands-free control and lets you monitor energy. And Eve is also discounting its indoor security camera that supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video -- it’s 20% off from $149.95.

This at-home kickboxing and boxing fitness solution is offering up to $100 off this Memorial Day for nurses, teachers, veterans, military members and first responders.

At BestBuy, you can score up to $400 off any Partial Sun or Full Shade Furrion Aurora outdoor smart TVs. And we just called the Furrion Aurora the most versatile option in our Best Outdoor TVs of 2022 guide.

This weekend you can save up to 70% on a variety of HP devices like Pavilion laptops, Envy desktops, monitors, full all-in-one Windows PCs, and even on printers. And if you’re a student getting ready for college in the fall, Microsoft Office Home & Student is $50 off at $99.99.

Through Jun. 5, JBL is offering the ultra-portable, rugged Clip 4 for just $49.95 (from $79.95, along with other savings on portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Score up to 60% off across Lenovo’s entire product portfolio including laptops, desktops, all-in-one, Motorola smartphones, Chromebooks, Gaming PCs and tons of accessories.

We like Marshall’s headphones and speakers thanks to rich, crisp sound and design that screams rock’n roll -- both keeping true with the brand's heritage. You can save up to 20% on select products this Memorial Day.

For Memorial Day, you can score a $15 discount on orders over $50 with code MEMORIAL15. We're big fans of Nomad's mobile accessories and really like the Sport Slim Band for the Apple Watch.

This Memorial Day, Otterbox’s promotion is really a stacking discount. When you get a screen protector or power product (think charging cable or a wall plug), you can score 20% off a case.

For Memorial Day, Samsung is taking up to $1,000 off its entire product portfolio. Meaning you could score a QLED TV starting at just $400 or with an eligible trade-in get a Z Flip 3 for just $200. You can also find savings on The Frame, a monitor that doubles as a TV, and the AirDresser.

Whether you need to stock up cables, dongles or have been eyeing a changing station, Satechi is offering 15% off any purchase and 20% off if you spend over $100 with codes “MD15” and “MD20” this Memorial Day.

New customers opting for Verizon, as well as existing customers, on a 5G Unlimited plan can get a free 5G-capable phone with an eligible device trade-in.

Brooklinen is letting you take 15% off every product they make -- like sheets, robes, towels, and pillow cases -- through Memorial Day.

Right now you can save up to 35% off every mattress that Cocoon by Sealy makes -- meaning you can get a Memory Foam mattress for as low as $499.

GhostBed is discounting its mattresses by 30% and if you bundle a bed with a base you can save 40%.

Looking for a new mattress? Lessa is offering up to $700 off a mattress and including two free pillows with a purchase of one.

You can save up to $300 on any Purple mattress, up to $500 on a frame or base and 20% off various bedroom accessories this Memorial Day.

PillowCube is discounting all of its pillows, sheets and blankets by 35% this weekend.

Appliances and Home

This Memorial Day you can score 10% off Branch Furniture’s “Work-From-Home” collection which includes chairs and standing desks.

At Lowes, you can score $200 off this Hisense 4-Door refrigerator with a 14.8-cubic feet capacity.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek backpack with plenty of storage or a carry-on that looks good and is built responsibly, Monos offers an array of luggage and bags that fit the bill. For all of Memorial Day weekend you can score 20% off everything they make with code MEMORIAL2022.

If you’re looking to take your summer BBQs to the next level, we’d check out Nexgrill’s Oakford pellet grill line. Not only is it a versatile outdoor appliance that can cook a bevy of items, but it’s also seeing fresh discounts for memorial day, with $50 off each model. Bringing the entry level Oakford 580 to just $399.

Samsung is offering discounts across its family of appliances this Memorial Day weekend including the Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Bespoke French Door refrigerators, gas ranges, and washers and dryers.

Fashion and Beauty

Andie is offering a set of discounts site wide for Memorial Day. You’ll score 20% off when you spend $150 and 30% off when you spend $250 with codes VACAYNOW150 and VACAYNOW250.

For Memorial Day 2022, BaubleBar has added dozens of new items to its sale section which starts at just $10.

Foot Locker is taking up to 40% off all sorts of shoes like slip-on Vans, classic Crocs, Nike slides, and Adidas sneakers.

Ugg is offering up to 50% off select styles including the TikTok (and celebrity famous) Classic Ultra Mini boot, sandals, sneakers, and a myriad of clothing.

