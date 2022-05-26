Memorial Day is running massive sales hosted by nearly every retailer, with savings on appliances, furniture, electronics, and more.

Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We hope that all of our readers take a moment of remembrance for our fallen service members, and enjoy time spent with friends and family. Whether you’re firing up the grill outdoors, or simply relaxing indoors to escape the heat, Memorial Day can be a much-needed reprieve.

Memorial Day is also known for the massive sales hosted by nearly every retailer. This year is no exception, either, with savings on appliances, furniture, electronics, and more.

And best of all, you don’t need to wait until May 30 to score some great deals. Ahead we’re breaking down the best Memorial Day Deals you can take advantage of right now at Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Macys.

Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair,( $294, originally $329; walmart.com)

Egg chairs are all the rage in boho home interior design and this one is 10% off for Memorial Day. It comes in three different neutral colors, so this chair can fit into whatever color scheme you may have going on.

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV ($298, originally $358; walmart.com)

Vizio’s latest 50-inch V-Series delivers 4K resolution and access to a plethora of streaming services like Showtime, Paramount+ and Hulu out of the box. Best of all it’s just $298.

Spa Sensations by Zinus Serenity 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress ($199, originally $229; walmart.com)

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your full-sized mattress, this Zinus Serenity memory foam mattress is a great option. The 8” memory foam makes for a dreamy night of sleep, and you can’t beat the price.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum ($144, originally $249; walmart.com)

If you’ve been looking to get into the robot vacuum craze, this is the time to do it. The Shark ION Robot Vacuum comes with a tri-brush system to help pick up dirt more efficiently (even in those pesky corners), a charging dock, and is compatible with the SharkClean app. At $100 off, this deal is too good to pass up.

Related: Save Big on Phones, TVs, Tablets and More at Samsung’s Memorial Day Sale

BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum ($249, originally $359; walmart.com)

Pet lovers, rejoice. The BISSELL Crosswave helps you get your floors clean in half the time by doing the vacuuming and washing at the same time. Also, if you’ve ever had to detangle your vacuum brush, you’ll love that BISSELL’s is tangle-free for hair up to 8 inches.

Goodyear: 10% off Reliant All-season Tires at Walmart

If you’re planning a long-distance car trip this summer, it wouldn’t hurt to get your tires checked during Walmart’s Memorial day sale. All Goodyear Reliant All-season tires are 10% off.

Audew Portable Auto Battery Jump Starter ($79.99, originally $151.98; walmart.com)

Get rid of the stress of finding a jump for a dead car battery with this portable battery jump starter. Use this jump starter to quickly supply power to any gasoline engine, some diesel engines, motorcycles, speedboats, lawnmowers and more. This deal comes in at 50% off and is worth it to avoid a call to roadside assistance.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker ($199.99, originally $229.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

The Ninja CREAMi is the perfect tool for frozen treats at the touch of a button. This machine can turn virtually anything into ice cream, sorbet, or milkshakes — even if they’re dairy-free and vegan among other things. Save 30% and get the CREAMi for just $199.99 during the Memorial Day Sale.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($164.99, originally $219.99; bedbathbeyond.com)

If you’re dropping money on nitro cold brew every week, the GrowlerWerks keg lets you put your own coffee on tap at home. You can fit up to 12 cups of cold brew in this vacuum insulated device for weeks, and at $164.95 off it’s an excellent deal.

Dyson Air Multiplier 40-Inch Bladeless Tower Fan ($299.99, originally $399.99; bebathandbeyond.com)

Dyson is known for its quality (and its price), so it’s time to “add to cart” if you’ve been eyeballing this bladeless tower fan. It’s attractive, quiet, and helps purify and cool the air. Bed Bath & Beyond has it for just $299.99 this Memorial Day.

Macy’s

To redeem the following Memorial Day deals at macys.com, use promo code MEMDAY at checkout.

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Medina 11-Inch Firm Mattress ($699, originally $1,299; macys.com)

Memorial Day is known for the deals on mattresses, and this Sealy Posturepedic deal is worth a look. The mattress features patented cooling and supporting memory foam, surface guard, and a moisture protection surface. You can get this mattress and an adjustable base for nearly 50% off this Memorial Day at Macy’s.

Macy’s Polished Hoop Earrings in 14k Gold ($250, originally $625; macys.com)

A good pair of gold hoop earrings is hard to pass up. This 14K gold option is one and one-fourth inch in diameter and very lightweight. You can get these for 50% off at $250 during Macy’s Memorial Day sale.

InUSA Trend Lightweight Hardside Spinner 3-piece Luggage Set ($305.99, originally $600; macys.com)

InUSA’s hardside luggage is durable, stylish, and easy to keep clean. This set will get you ready for trips of any length with four colors to choose from, three different sized suitcases, and all of them have 360 degree spinning wheels for easy rolling. The luggage is already on sale for 40% off, and Macy’s is stacking that with an additional 15% off.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.