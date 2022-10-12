Skip to main content
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Lightning Deals: Sales to Shop Right Now

We're ranking, finding, and frequently updating here with the best Lightning deals across day two of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale!

Let’s cut right to it – what you’re here to find are the latest and best lightning deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. And while we're in the final day, Oct. 12, we're still rounding up the best short-lived deals that are part of Amazon's event. 

Here's what you need to know: Lightning deals may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock. And just like the standard deals of the Prime Early Access Sale, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members.

If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs.

It’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you can’t live without. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Early Access deals page – you’ll need to know what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.

Best Amazon Early Access Deals: Day Two

Posted 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time

Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother: $11.99, originally $21.99 (45% Off)

handheld milk frother

29% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

T2 Smart Air Fryer: $79, originally $129.99 (39% Off)

T2 Air Fryer, Proscenic

33% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Monday Haircare Shampoo and Conditioner Set: $20.79, originally $30.99 (33% Off)

monday haircare set

36% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:50 a.m. Eastern Time

62-inch Phone Tripod: $21.44, originally $36.99 (43% Off)

phone tripod

72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Whall Air Fryer 12-in-1: $119.99, originally $399.99 (70% Off)

whall air fryer

92% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Wi-Fi Mini Projector: $79.98, originally $169.99 (53% Off)

wifi mini projector

78% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:23 a.m. Eastern Time

Ultimate Star Wars: The Definitive Guide to the Star Wars Universe: $19.95, originally $40 (50% Off)

ultimate star wars

0% Claimed, ends in 8 hours of when fully claimed.

Posted 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time

String Fairy Lights, 66-Feet: $6.92, originally $12.99 (47% Off)

string fairy lights

5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Super Soft Throw Blanket With Sherpa Backing: $15.98, originally $21.99 (27% Off)

super soft blanket

24% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:05 a.m. Eastern Time

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: $1,439, originally $1,848.88 (22% Off)

Neo QLED 8K

0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time

USB-C to USB-A Cable 2-Pack: $5.94, originally $10.99 (46% Off)

usb a to usb c cable

Digital Alarm Clock with Bluetooth, Wireless Charger, and Night Light: $46.73, originally $89.99 (48% Off)

digital alarm clock

85 claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6.45 a.m. Eastern Time

AirPods Pro Second-Generation: $223.24, originally $249 (10% Off)

apple airpods pro second-generation floating above case

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow: $49.99, originally $69.99 (29% Off)

snuggle-pedic full body pillow

30% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

300 Piece First Aid Kit: $19.99, originally $33.99 (41% Off)

200 piece first aid kit

38% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat: $26.23, originally $32.86 (20% Off)

dog seat cover for car back seat

64% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Dual Monitor Stand: $45.29, originally $59.99 (25% Off)

dual monitor stand

86% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Nova 4K UHD Short Throw Laser Projector: $1,889.99, originally $2,699.99 (30% Off)

nova 4k projector

13% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8: $299.99, originally $499.99 (40% Off)

eufy robovac X8

0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Command Bundle for Holiday Prep: $32.51, originally $40.83 (20% Off)

command holiday bundle

5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Mesh Desk Organizer: $13.59, originally $19.99 (32% Off)

mesh desk organizer

81% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker: $37.48, originally $69.97 (46% Off)

mueller coffee maker

42% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:25 a.m. Eastern Time

Jellyfish Lava Lamp: $38.99, originally $52.99 (26% Off)

jellyfish lava lamp

72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Levoit Air Purifier: $39.99, originally $49.99 (20% Off)

levoit air purifier

10% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Lightning Cable 5-Pack: $6.99, originally $11.99 (42% Off)

5-pack lightning cables

96% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Power Strip Surge Protector 5-Feet: $13.59, originally $26.99 (50% Off)

power surge protector

93% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 5:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Vitamix ONE: $149, originally $249.95 (40% Off)

Vitamix one blender

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Drive: $179.98, originally $199.99 (10% Off)

samsung t7 sheild

Apple iPad Air Fifth-Generation Wi-Fi 64GB: $518, originally $599: 13% Off)

ipad air 2022