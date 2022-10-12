Let’s cut right to it – what you’re here to find are the latest and best lightning deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. And while we're in the final day, Oct. 12, we're still rounding up the best short-lived deals that are part of Amazon's event.
Here's what you need to know: Lightning deals may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock. And just like the standard deals of the Prime Early Access Sale, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members.
If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs.
It’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you can’t live without. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Early Access deals page – you’ll need to know what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Best Amazon Early Access Deals: Day Two
Posted 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother: $11.99, originally $21.99 (45% Off)
29% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
T2 Smart Air Fryer: $79, originally $129.99 (39% Off)
33% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Monday Haircare Shampoo and Conditioner Set: $20.79, originally $30.99 (33% Off)
36% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 7:50 a.m. Eastern Time
62-inch Phone Tripod: $21.44, originally $36.99 (43% Off)
72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Whall Air Fryer 12-in-1: $119.99, originally $399.99 (70% Off)
92% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Wi-Fi Mini Projector: $79.98, originally $169.99 (53% Off)
78% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 7:23 a.m. Eastern Time
Ultimate Star Wars: The Definitive Guide to the Star Wars Universe: $19.95, originally $40 (50% Off)
0% Claimed, ends in 8 hours of when fully claimed.
Posted 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time
String Fairy Lights, 66-Feet: $6.92, originally $12.99 (47% Off)
5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Super Soft Throw Blanket With Sherpa Backing: $15.98, originally $21.99 (27% Off)
24% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 7:05 a.m. Eastern Time
Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: $1,439, originally $1,848.88 (22% Off)
0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time
USB-C to USB-A Cable 2-Pack: $5.94, originally $10.99 (46% Off)
Digital Alarm Clock with Bluetooth, Wireless Charger, and Night Light: $46.73, originally $89.99 (48% Off)
85 claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6.45 a.m. Eastern Time
AirPods Pro Second-Generation: $223.24, originally $249 (10% Off)
Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow: $49.99, originally $69.99 (29% Off)
30% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
300 Piece First Aid Kit: $19.99, originally $33.99 (41% Off)
38% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat: $26.23, originally $32.86 (20% Off)
64% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Dual Monitor Stand: $45.29, originally $59.99 (25% Off)
86% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Nova 4K UHD Short Throw Laser Projector: $1,889.99, originally $2,699.99 (30% Off)
13% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8: $299.99, originally $499.99 (40% Off)
0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Command Bundle for Holiday Prep: $32.51, originally $40.83 (20% Off)
5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Mesh Desk Organizer: $13.59, originally $19.99 (32% Off)
81% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker: $37.48, originally $69.97 (46% Off)
42% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6:25 a.m. Eastern Time
Jellyfish Lava Lamp: $38.99, originally $52.99 (26% Off)
72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Levoit Air Purifier: $39.99, originally $49.99 (20% Off)
10% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Posted 6:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Lightning Cable 5-Pack: $6.99, originally $11.99 (42% Off)
96% claimed, ends when fully claimed.
Power Strip Surge Protector 5-Feet: $13.59, originally $26.99 (50% Off)
93% claimed, ends when fully claimed.