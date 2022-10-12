Let’s cut right to it – what you’re here to find are the latest and best lightning deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. And while we're in the final day, Oct. 12, we're still rounding up the best short-lived deals that are part of Amazon's event.

Here's what you need to know: Lightning deals may be limited by time, or only have a certain number of products available in stock. And just like the standard deals of the Prime Early Access Sale, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members.

If you haven’t joined yet, be sure to check out the free trial and monthly subscription costs.

It’s important to purchase as soon as you see something you can’t live without. Look at the time ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Early Access deals page – you’ll need to know what percentage has been sold, how many products are remaining and how long the deal will last.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Amazon Early Access Deals: Day Two

Posted 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time

29% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

33% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

36% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:50 a.m. Eastern Time

72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

92% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time

78% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:23 a.m. Eastern Time

0% Claimed, ends in 8 hours of when fully claimed.

Posted 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time

5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time

24% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 7:05 a.m. Eastern Time

0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time

85 claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6.45 a.m. Eastern Time

30% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

38% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time

64% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

86% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

13% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

0% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

81% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

42% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:25 a.m. Eastern Time

72% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

10% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 6:20 a.m. Eastern Time

96% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

93% claimed, ends when fully claimed.

Posted 5:40 a.m. Eastern Time