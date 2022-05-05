Top 10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Mothers do so much for us. They clothe and raise us, they feed us and nurture our spirits. When we fall down, they tend to our wounds. They love us unconditionally and it’s important to celebrate them whenever we can by telling them how much we appreciate the work they do in our lives.

Since the early part of the 20th Century, we have been publicly celebrating our mothers, or the mother-like figures in our lives, on the second Sunday in May. Anna Jarvis created the holiday in 1907 at her local Episcopal church to celebrate her mother, and campaigned to take it national. By 1911, all states were celebrating, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson made it official by declaring it a national holiday.

This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, which is right around the corner, and if you haven’t had a chance to get the mother in your life a present yet, we’ve got a list of excellent gifts that will deliver in plenty of time for this very special day.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

For the Luxury Loving Mom

Velanio Cashmere Blanket ($209; amazon.com)

Cashmere is one of the softest, most luxurious fabrics available. It keeps you warm in the cold while remaining breathable, so it’s not stifling. Perfect for traveling or for a transitional season between cooler and warmer temperatures, this cashmere throw is big enough to cover her entire body, but light enough to be portable.

MONARCH Plush Lined Microfiber Bathrobe ($94.95; amazon.com)

Monarch Cypress robes are found in some of the best spas in the world, and all of that yummy softness is available to you as a gift for the mother in your life. The plush lining is super soft and absorbent, and it’s generously sized to provide lots of wrap around comfort. At 50” long, it’s enough coverage for most people, and the microfiber material is made to last and won’t pill or tear with regular washing.

For the Spa-Loving Mom

Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy ($36.99; amazon.com)

When she needs to get away from it all, and wants a long, hot bath, why shouldn’t she be able to take her tablet and a nice glass of Chianti with her? This expandable bamboo tray table is made for the bath, and holds books, tablets, and small laptops making reading easy and keeping devices out of the water. It even has a notch carved out just for holding a wine glass, with room for a snack and a phone. There’s no need to ever get out of the tub!

Body & Earth Spa Basket ($30.99; amazon.com)

The good people at Body & Earth, known for their spa-quality bath and body products, have put together the ultimate spa gift basket, with bubble bath, shower gel, body scrub, and more. Its light lily scent and variety of products will turn any bathroom into a spa experience. Plus the wicker basket is perfect to use again to store items in the bath or kitchen.

For the Eco-Friendly Mom

BeeGreen Personalized Canvas Tote Bag ($19.99; amazon.com)

This tote is way more than a terrific reusable one for grocery store runs. It’s huge, for one, and can hold all of her beach gear, work files, laptops, or library books. Our favorite feature is the construction that allows the bag to stay upright and open while you’re loading it up. No one likes a floppy grocery bag. The heavy canvas exterior makes it water resistant and easy to wipe clean. And at just under $20, it’s a real bargain.

Homeostasis Living Reusable Paper Towels ($29.99; amazon.com)

Each year, paper towels account for 254 million tons of trash, and as many as 51,000 trees are needed to replace the number of paper towels we use. Eco-friendly mamas are not down with that, so they would love these reusable, washable paper towels. They come with a convenient organic cotton wash bag to keep them together in the gentle cycle of the washing machine. They’re super absorbent and reviewers love them for extra sticky clean ups, as they’re thicker and hardier than regular paper towels. They’ll work with most paper towel holders, or you can order the bamboo holder from Homeostasis Living.

For the New Mom

RUVALINO Multifunction Travel Diaper Backpack ($41.99; amazon.com)

Traveling anywhere with a baby is an experience that requires a whole lot of stuff, and this diaper bag backpack from RUVALINO handles that stuff like a champ. It’s got plenty of storage pockets for diapers, bottles, tablets, plus a large interior pocket for stuffed animals, toys, and pacifiers, or extra diapers. It even has a waterproof changing pad included. And because it’s stylish and not baby-centric in design, it will grow with the family long past the diaper stage and into the soccer mom years.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The one thing new moms are short on is sleep, and giving this Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine is sure to make you the new favorite in the family. It’s a night light and ambient noise sound machine, controlled from your phone. You can customize the color, brightness, and volume to best suit your baby’s needs. Best of all, as they get older, the functionality grows with them to include a “time to rise” feature that lets the child know it’s time to get out of bed.

For the Coffee & Tea Loving Mom

HEY GIRL Bamboo Bottle ($29.99; amazon.com)

Whatever liquid she fancies, this bamboo insulated thermos can handle it. From ice cold lemon water infused directly in the bottle to hot tea made with the interior strainer, this eco-friendly travel companion keeps your hot tea hot and your cold water cold for hours. It’s also beautifully crafted and looks good on the go.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker ($194.25, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Cappuccino? Latte? Espresso? Double espresso? Tall? Grande? Whatever it is your mom likes to drink, this beautiful espresso maker can handle it all, brewing five or eight ounce coffee cups or single or double espressos. One touch is all that stands between you and your delicious cup of joe. It also includes the Aeroccino milk frother. And when the pods are spent, you can send them back to Nespresso for recycling.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.