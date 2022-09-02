The Best Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Whether you’re down at the shore, traveling for a long overdue vacation, chilling with family, or barbecuing with friends, there’s still holiday sales you can’t afford to miss.

And we will be hard at work all weekend finding some of the steals of September. Even if you aren’t shopping for yourself, don’t miss out on early holiday shopping during these Labor Day deals.

From the hottest new earbuds and headphones to fashion forward favorites at Lululemon and Nike, you’ll find all of your summer must-haves on sale during Labor Day. Check back often for more deals during the holiday.

Electronics

Amazon: Save on Echo Speakers or Screens, Blink or Ring Cameras, and Fire Tablets

Whether you’re after the self-rotating Echo Show 10 (20% off at $199.99) or the perfect for a nightstand Echo Show 5 (53% off at $39.99), Amazon’s pre-Labor Day discounts are offering significant savings. Both of these screens give you easy access to Alexa with crisp sound and a screen that adds visuals into the usage experience. The Show 8 with an 8-inch screen and better sound is also discounted to $99.99. Additionally, you can score an Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $29.99 or a 4th Gen for $5 more.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of cameras from Ring and Blink along with Fire tablets and Echo Buds.

Blink Mini 2-Pack ($34.99, originally $64.99; amazon.com)

($34.99, originally $64.99; amazon.com) Echo Buds 2nd Gen ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com) Fire HD 8 ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com) Fire HD 10 ($129.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

($129.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com) Fire HD 10 Plus ($159.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

($159.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com) Ring Indoor Cam ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple: Save on AirPods and Score $400 off a MacBook Pro

While Apple is planning to unveil some new tech on Sept. 7th, there are still a bevy of devices discounted ahead of Labor Day 2022. Right now, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro are down to $429 and $179 respectively. Both of these provide excellent audio quality and have the keen ability to block out sounds around you.

Even better is $400 off a MacBook Pro, and right now Amazon is discounting the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro by up to $400. And yes, that brings both of these down to an all-time-low. Both of these are powered by Apple’s super fast M1 Pro chip, boast vibrant and sharp displays with a high-refresh rate and sports a sleek, modern design.

14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage ($2,099, originally $2,499; amazon.com)

16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage ($2,099, originally $2,499; amazon.com)

Beats: Save on True Wireless Earbuds

Right now, you can save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with a fast pair with Android phones and iPhones alike. They also come in a few sweet shades and deliver a cozy fit. Those after a tighter seal in the ear and a design more fit for workouts can get the Beats Fit Pro at $179.95.

Bose: Save on a Bluetooth Speaker or Soundbar

Ahead of Labor Day proper, Amazon is discounting two Bose products. The compact SoundLink Micro is a Bluetooth speaker in a few fun colors and is 20% off at just $99.99. And if you’re after upgraded TV sound, the aptly named TV Speaker is a compact soundbar that can upgrade your television watching experience. It’s $50 off at just $229.99 and seamlessly connects with most TVs through an HDMI port.

Casetify: Save on Phone Cases

Casetify is known for fun collaborations and cases that offer plenty of protection, and right now you can save up to 15% off on most cases this Labor Day weekend with code “LABORDAY22.”

Dyson: Save on Upright or Stick Vacuums

Whether you want a lighter-weight, portable cordless stick vacuum or a classic upright with plenty of suction, BedBath&Beyond’s selection of Dyson discounts are worth a look. The Dyson V8 Animal is a battery powered stick vacuum that can handle really any mess on any surface. Better yet, it’s $100 off at $349.99.

Meanwhile, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 is an upright vacuum with the classic ball design above the floor which makes this a joy to maneuver around a home. It boasts three cleaning modes and comes with a number of tools. Like the V8 Animal, this is also $100 off at $399.99.

iRobot: Save on the Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum

If you want an easier clean, this i3+ Roomba Robot Vacuum will handle the clean by roving around your home and then park itself in a base and automatically empty the bin. It’s being discounted by $150 (over 25%) to just $399.99.

Nomad: Save 15% Sitewide

Nomad makes some excellent mobile accessories, from leather cases that age gracefully with a pantone, cables that can withstand the test of time, and power bricks that get your gadgets charged faster. And with code “LABORDAY15” you can save 15% off sitewide.

Otterbox: Save up to 15% Off Phone Cases, Cables, and Screen Protectors

Right now, Otterbox will take up to 15% off eligible phone cases, power accessories and screen protectors automatically. In fact, you can shop all the items with a discount here and it’s an excellent time to spruce up your phone or get a power brick to charge things faster.

Fashion & Beauty

Anthropologie: Extra 50% off all Sale Items

Shop the best of the season for a limited time only. Grab an extra 50% off all sale items, excluding sale furniture. From beautiful ceramic candles to mini dresses, it’s never been a better time to grab some new decor.

Athleta: Extra 30% off Sale Styles, Ending Sept. 5

Athleisure lovers unite! You can now get an extra 30% off sale styles during Athleta’s Labor Day sale. Whether you’re in dire need of tees, tanks or tights, Athleta has you covered during this summer sale.

Carbon38: 40% off Select Styles Plus Free Shipping on Orders $199+

Get up to 40% off select styles with code LABOROFLOVE during Carbon38’s Labor Dale sales event. From linen blazers and shorts, t0 racerback bras and highwaisted biker shorts, there’s deals on outfits for every occasion.

Fanatics: Free Shipping on Orders Over $24 With Code 24SHIP

For the sports lover in your life. If you’ve got some die hard NFL fans prepping for the new season, give the gift of gear with jerseys, tailgating products, sweatshirts, cups and more from Fanatics.

From Adidas and Nike to Ugg and Timberland, there’s something for everyone at a great discount. Snag up to 30% off sale items this Labor Day weekend.

J.Crew: Save 40% With This Code

J.Crew’s “Summer-to-Fall” sale will let you save 40% off your entire purchase, and it applies to both women’s and men’s styles. Just add code “LONGWKND” at checkout to score the savings.

Lululemon: Save on Women’s and Men’s Styles

Lululemon has restocked the “We’ve Made Too Much” sale section for both Women and Men’s styles. This way you can save on shits, pants, leggings, and accessories for everyone.

Nike: Save up to 50%, and an Extra 20% off all Clearance With Code SUMMER20

Now through Sept. 3, you can save up to 50% during Nike’s Labor Day Sale. Get an extra 20% off clearance in the Nike app. Use code SUMEr20 at checkout. Some exclusions apply.

Sephora: Shop Beauty Deals up to 50% off Plus Free Shipping With Code FREESHIP

If you’re in the mood to splurge some Lancome, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, or Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, now is your time to shine. Snag 50% off all of these products and more during Sephora’s Labor Day sale.

Spanx: Shop Trending and new Sale Items

These aren’t your grandma’s panties. Shop all new sale items and trending items at Spanx, including twill shorts, leggings, bras and tops.

Ugg: Save up to 60% on Boots, Slippers, Clothing, and Shoes

As Ugg does a few times this year, they’re opening the “Ugg Closet” and offering up to 60% off select styles. And this includes the super-popular Ultra Mini bootie, Fluff Yeah slippers, and all sorts of styles.

Ulta: 21 Days of Beauty (50% off Daily Beauty Steals)

Shop the latest arrivals with the hottest exclusives. You can snag up to 50% off these beauty necessities during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Check out the latest deals, from plumping lip liners and mascara to perfume and face wash.

Home and Travel

Igloo: Save on all Sorts of Coolers

Whether you’re after a retro themed cooler, a heavy duty one, or a more luxurious one that’s disguised as a tote bag, Igloo’s Labor Day sale is worth a look. You can score up to 40% off styles like Retro, cooler bags, Tralmate and Playmate models.

OurPlace: Save 25% on the Famous Pan

Yes, the Always Pan is finally on sale and, right now, you save 25% off the universally loved pan. It not only boasts an epic design in a few fun shades, but it’s also an exceptionally versatile cooking tool.

Nespresso: Save on the VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon is making it easier to upgrade your morning (or afternoon or evening) coffee with an 18% discount on the VertuoPlus machine. This can handle classic coffee and espresso drinks with a sizable water basin as well. You can just pop in your favorite Nespresso pods and have a fresh cup in mere moments.

Monos: Score 20% off on Everything

Whether you’re after a backpack that is perfect for traveling or an eco-friendly carry-on suitcase, Monos has an option for really everyone. And with code “LABORDAY2022” you can score up to 20% off everything they make.

Purple: Score up to $800 Off Mattresses

Labor Day might just be a perfect time to get a new mattress and upgrade your sleep -- especially with Purple taking up to $800 off mattresses. And they’ll toss in up to $300 in “instant gifts” which are things like sheets and pillows.

Samsonite: 25% off Sitewide

It’s never been easier to stock up on all of your travel essentials during Samsonite’s Labor Day sitewide event. From carry-ons to large spinners, you can grab some of the best in class luggage products for 25% off.

Walmart: Save up to 15% off Grills, 20% off Mattresses, and 40% off Floor Care

It’s still hot and humid this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the outdoors. Shop up to 15% off grills, up to 40% off Shark and Bissell vacuums, and some amazing savings on Ninja blender products.

Wayfair: Up to 70% off

Wayfair is slashing prices with up to 70% off during its Labor Day Deals event. Check out the 24 Hours Flash Deal Fridays, get up to $400 off select Sealy mattresses, and snag end-of-summer sales before they’re gone.

Yeti: Save 25% or More on Select Gear Plus Free Shipping Through Sept. 5

Save 25% of select gear from Yeti, like the classic 10 ounce Rambler (down to $15), Trailhead Dog Bed (down to $225), and fleece hoodies (down to $47.99).

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.