Any college student who was waiting tables and hoping to graduate on time in the past year has had a rough time of it.

While unemployment ticked down a bit in May and wages crept up, college grads may still be trying to catch up. The class of 2020 saw a marked decline in labor force participation compared with the class of 2019, according to an analysis by Pew Research. With networking and recruitment shifted to Zoom, it’s likely that this year’s grads are also lagging in job attainment.

Students are also trying to figuring out how to make themselves marketable with resumes that might lack junior- and senior-year internship experiences, according to Boston University.

But overall, the job market for this year’s college graduates is significantly brighter, according to Boston University, which says the number of job postings on its online career platform was 30% higher in February of this year than in February 2020.

To find the jobs that are most in-demand and the cities with the best opportunity, RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website, crunched the numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on occupations that are projected to grow the most between 2019-2029. These jobs all require an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or master’s degree and less than 5 years’ experience, or no experience at all.

To find the metros with the highest concentration of graduate-friendly jobs, RentCafe looked at the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas and analyzed employment per 1,000 jobs. The top “hot jobs” per metro were ranked based on employment per 1,000 by occupation and the respective median annual wage.



Healthcare occupations outrank computer jobs, and San Jose, Calif., Washington, D.C. and Seattle boast the most well-paid and in-demand positions for fresh graduates.

So whether you’ve just finished college or you’re starting college in the fall and looking for a major, here are the 15 hottest jobs, each followed by the best city to find them.