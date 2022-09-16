The Best Cases to Protect and Stylize Your iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

It’s launch day for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All three are the latest and greatest from Apple that offer excellent cameras, smooth performance, long battery life, and all the benefits from iOS 16.

And it’s been a busy week at TheStreet Deals. In fact you can see our review of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max here. But now we’re turning our attention to accessories. Alongside testing phones, we’ve been testing cases and ahead we’re sharing some of our favorites to protect your new phone.

If you want a case with a neat color and more importantly, one that is sure to fit your new iPhone properly, Apple’s (AAPL) silicone case with MagSafe is your best bet. It comes in a few fun shades (Storm Blue, Sunglow, Succulent, (PRODUCT) RED, Lilac, Elderberry, Midnight or Chalk Pink) and offers protection for your iPhone 14. The inside is lined with a microfiber to stop abrasions and this also creates a lip around the screen, and main camera bump.

iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

Similarly, Apple’s clear case offers all the durability of the Silicone Case, albeit in a clear design that shows off your iPhone’s natural color and protects it. It also supports MagSafe for easy fast wireless charging and Apple’s coated the case to reduce yellowing of the material.

Apple iPhone 14 Clear Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe ($49; Amazon.com)

Case-Mate’s spin on a clear iPhone case that shows off the color is to add a layer of groovy soap into the back. The soap will show off some holographic flare and give off the look of a rainbow. It’s certainly a fun one.

For just $19.99, Smartish delivers a robust case with a great name and support for MagSafe! That’s a pretty big value and you can get it in some fun colors. There are also case “airbags” in the corners to help protect the iPhone in the event of a drop as well.

With over 20-feet of drop protection from “HyperCush” technology this Civilian Series Case offers durability in a relatively sleek package. We also especially like how the bezel around the screen offers a pop of color with the rear side offering a more neutral color palette. UAG also makes this for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Yes, $90 is a lot to spend on an accessory for a phone. But Casetify’s latest case, aptly named Bounce, offers 21.3-feet of drop protection, a number of resistance standards, and extra shock bumpers in every corner of the case. It’s next level and can be totally customized to your liking as well.

Nomad is known for their leather goods, but recently their Sport line has really been hitting an excellent spot. You can pick from a few different shades and all of these provide robust protection around the iPhone 14 (any size or model). Additionally, Nomad paid close attention to the bezels to ensure comfortable usability.

Now, of course, we’d be remiss not to include a leather option for Nomad. The modern leather case is built from sustainably sourced leather and comes in four shades: black, brown, english tan, or natural. It also provides 10-feet of drop protection and supports MagSafe charging.

What better way to compliment your new iPhone than with a case that adds a colorful marbling tie-dye effect. And that’s exactly what the Figure case line does. It also supports MagSafe charging and will protect your phone.

After a little sparkle? Case-Mate's Brilliance Chandelier features actual crystals all along the rear side for a design that will catch eyes. It also supports MagSafe and protects from drops up to 10-feet. We’d pair this with a gold iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Just like Apple’s silicone and clear cases, the leather case with MagSafe is sure to fit your iPhone 14, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max perfectly. Likely snug as a back, or at least that’s been the case in our testing. It offers a more distinguished look and comes in a few shades: Umber, Orange, Midnight, Ink or Forest Green.

Apple iPhone 14 Leather Case ($59; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case ($59; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case ($59; Amazon.com)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case ($59; Amazon.com)

