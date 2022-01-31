Best Inflatable Hot Tubs of 2022

After a long day of work or activity, or just after a long day of anything, sliding into an inviting hot tub can help relieve tension. But if the thought of buying a hot tub makes your wallet tense up, there’s an alternative to the traditional (and expensive) hard-sided hot tubs.

Inflatable hot tubs are a relatively inexpensive option for those wanting the joys of a good soak without the headache of a permanent fixture on their patio. And they are exactly what they say — an attached air pump inflates the hot tub, which is then filled with water, and it operates much the same way traditional hot tubs do. Water quality and chemical balance must be carefully monitored, and an attached filter must be maintained.

These inflatable hot tubs have other benefits besides initial price point. They are completely portable, and can be set up just about anywhere. Be sure the surface can carry the full weight of the hot tub. Filled with water and people, they can weigh up to 2,500 pounds, so they are not suitable for balconies or interior upper floors.

Inflatable hot tubs are easy and quick to set up — just turn on the air pump and then fill with water from a nearby hose. The pump and filters are self-contained and attached to the unit. Once the pool is filled, you simply plug the pump into any regular electrical (grounded) outlet. And while they’re not completely puncture proof, they are still incredibly durable and resist most scrapes and scratches.

On the downside, they aren’t as large as their hard-sided counterparts, and definitely not as deep, with a maximum depth of around 28 inches. They are incredibly comfortable, and many enjoy the fact that the sides of the inflatable hot tub are basically built-in pillows.

Most come with a snug cover to keep the heat in and dirt and debris out. Those with children should make sure they purchase an inflatable hot tub with a locking cover to prevent any serious injury or accidents.

If you’re in the market for an inflatable hot tub, especially now in these colder months, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular models available.

Best 2-Person Hot Tub

Coleman Saluspa Havana Air Jet Inflatable Hot Tub ($745, originally $794; amazon.com)

One of the highest rated small inflatable hot tubs on Amazon, the Coleman Saluspa seats two to four people, and sets up with ease. The water heats up to 104 degrees, and the remote control handles everything from temperature to bubble making, meaning you don’t have to get out of the hot tub to change anything. The cover clips on for safety and for holding in heat.

Best 4-Person Hot Tub

While it might cost more than the others, this Intex PureSpa Plus 4 Person inflatable hot tub is well worth the extra cost. In addition to the 140 high-powered bubble jets, the hot tub comes with color-changing LED lights, headrests, and extra-durable PVC construction. It also has a hard water treatment system, which is necessary to prevent hard water stains and damage, as well as an insulated ground cloth to keep in heat. Set up takes less than 20 minutes.

Best 6-Person Hot Tub

JLeisure Avenli Inflatable Hot Tub ($595.99; amazon.com)

The sleek silver design of the JLeisure Avenli Inflatable Hot Tub makes it look like something from a spaceship, and it delivers on the high-tech looks with easy and quick inflation and a rapid heating element that gets the water up to a standard 104 degrees. The AirJet massage system will have you relaxed in no time at all.

Unlike some others, the JLeisure Avenli comes with two filtration kits and six water filters. While it’s a hot tub, the manufacturer recommends it not be used in weather under 39 degrees Fahrenheit, making it more suitable for Southern climates than Northern.

Best Splurge Hot Tub

Lifesmart Spas Plug and Play Square Hot Tub ($3,499.99; amazon.com)

While not technically an inflatable hot tub, this Lifesmart Spa needed a shout out nonetheless. It sits somewhere between a larger installed hot tub and an inflatable hot tub. It’s made of a solid material, but it doesn’t require any special installation — it really does just plug in and go. Fill with water and start enjoying your new hot tub. It’s so easy to set up, we couldn’t leave it off our list. It heats quickly and maintains heat better than an inflatable, but at almost $4,000, it’s definitely an investment.

Best Bargain Hot Tub

Bestway SaluSpa St. Lucia AirJet ($366.16; amazon.com)

This small but stylish Bestway inflatable hot tub is popular with reviewers for its ability to heat quickly and the just-right amount of bubbles produced by the jets — all 110 of them — that line the bottom of the hot tub. The walls are durable and puncture resistant, made from a DuraPlus material that helps it maintain its shape. The pump inflates the spa, filters the water, and heats up the hot tub, and also features a cup holder for easy snacking. According to one reviewer, it’s a “sweet bucket of relaxation.”

