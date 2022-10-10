From home appliances and kitchen gadgets, to unique furniture and holiday décor, the Amazon Prime Early Access event will have something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Amazon’s new 48-hour event is the perfect time to cross off a few must-haves with some hefty discounts happening across every major category.
The Prime Early Access event will be going live at 12 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will last through midnight Pacific on Wednesday, Oct. 12. We’ll be sourcing all of the latest and greatest home deals for your fall fashion designers, foodies, beverage connoisseurs and more. If you're looking for more category deals, like tech, TVs and lightning deals, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage during the event.
Gifts for coffee and tea lovers
Chefman Coffee Grinder ($27.50, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
Bialetti Moka Express 6-cup ($32.50, originally $59.99; amazon.com)
Elephant Silicone Tea Infuser ($9.50, originally $11.99; amazon.com)
French Press Coffee Maker ($27.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
Gifts for foodies
Electric Lunch Box Food Heater ($39.99, originally $46.99; amazon.com)
Pasta and Noodle Maker ($34.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)
Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder ($42.48, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
Moscow Mule Mugs ($16.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)
The kitchen gadget lover
Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-quart Pressure Cooker ($85, originally $99.95; amazon.com)
Kitchen Torch ($46.25, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
Gifts for home designers
Three-tier Serving Tray ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)
Spice Rack Organizer ($31.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
Electric Fireplace TV Console ($254.99, originally $339.99; amazon.com)
Storage Shelf Stand ($109.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
Gifts for home office workers
Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair ($289.50, originally $329.50; amazon.com)
Corner Computer Desk ($88.12, originally $109.95; amazon.com)
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.