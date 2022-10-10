Skip to main content

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Home and Kitchen Deals

From home appliances and kitchen gadgets, to unique furniture and holiday décor, the Amazon Prime Early Access event will have home gifts for everyone on your list.
From home appliances and kitchen gadgets, to unique furniture and holiday décor, the Amazon Prime Early Access event will have something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Amazon’s new 48-hour event is the perfect time to cross off a few must-haves with some hefty discounts happening across every major category.

The Prime Early Access event will be going live at 12 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and will last through midnight Pacific on Wednesday, Oct. 12. We’ll be sourcing all of the latest and greatest home deals for your fall fashion designers, foodies, beverage connoisseurs and more. If you're looking for more category deals, like tech, TVs and lightning deals, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage during the event. 

Gifts for coffee and tea lovers

Chefman Coffee Grinder ($27.50, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Bialetti Moka Express 6-cup ($32.50, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Elephant Silicone Tea Infuser ($9.50, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

French Press Coffee Maker ($27.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Gifts for foodies

Electric Lunch Box Food Heater ($39.99, originally $46.99; amazon.com)

Pasta and Noodle Maker ($34.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder ($42.48, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Moscow Mule Mugs ($16.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

The kitchen gadget lover

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-quart Pressure Cooker ($85, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Kitchen Torch ($46.25, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Gifts for home designers

Three-tier Serving Tray ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Spice Rack Organizer ($31.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Electric Fireplace TV Console ($254.99, originally $339.99; amazon.com)

Storage Shelf Stand ($109.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Gifts for home office workers

Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair ($289.50, originally $329.50; amazon.com)

Corner Computer Desk ($88.12, originally $109.95; amazon.com)

