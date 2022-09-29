Here is a fun fact -- In 2021, consumers in the US spent $10.14 billion on Halloween, with an average cost of $102.74 per person spent on costumes. And we’re now nearly a month away from Oct. 31.

While most children picked their 2022 Halloween costume by June, and have since changed their minds at least twice, some adults are just way too busy adulting to make those decisions any earlier than October 29, tops.

So we’re here to help, and have put together the best Halloween costume ideas for 2022, based on popular TV and movies from the past year.

Best Costumes for Men

Disney+ launched the new Moon Knight TV series this spring, and we loved every second of it. The series revolves around a museum employee, Steven Grant, who can’t remember parts of his life. Turns out, he’s a bit of a dual personality, and his other self is also a crime-fighting slightly obsessive guy named Marc Spector/Moon Knight, who is also the avatar of an Egyptian god named Khonshu.

We’ve all wondered about poor Obi-wan Kenobi in the years between the loss of Anakin Skywalker to the dark side and the rise of Luke Skywalker. Our questions were mostly answered this summer when Disney+ released the limited series “Obi-Wan,” which followed the noble Jedi as he dealt with the consequences of his actions and tried to save a young Leia Organa. You’ll cut a dashing figure in this Jedi cosplay costume this Halloween, but the light saber isn’t included. You know, they call their rightful owner, so you’ll have to listen for yours.

Are you team Maverick or team Rooster? Maybe you’re more Hangman or Warlock, or possibly even a Bob. Any way you fly, this military flight suit from Spooktacular Creations will get you in the right formation for a true Top Gun experience. It even comes with dog tags and aviator sunglasses, because we know it’s not a complete costume without those famous shades.

Yes, we’re super nerdy with the graphic novel costumes here, but we really loved the storytelling and the visuals from Netflix’s The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s amazing comic book of the same name. Many have tried to bring it to life on screen, but Netflix really succeeded with this version. You’ll cut a dashing figure in the night -- the time of dreams -- in this vintage-y steampunk-style tailcoat. Pair it with your favorite tight black pants and scowl.

Best Costumes for Women

The nation was obsessed with the story of the ultimate scam artist, Anna Delvey, for so many reasons. The weird accent, for one. But also her ability to talk just about anyone into believing her story about her $60 million trust fund and her work on the ADF, Anna Delvey Foundation. Turns out her name wasn’t even Delvey, and the wire transfers she promised were never coming. We think if you use these fake glasses plus this red wig, and this amazing trench coat, you might talk people into buying your (fake) art too.

No one expected this quiet little mockumentary about a fictional elementary school to go running off with so many people’s hearts this season. We simply adore this sitcom starring Quinta Brunson as second grade teacher Ms. Teagues. With her sunny smile and positive attitude, she’s a breath of fresh air in our lives. Pair this lightweight turtleneck sweater with the cute pleated skirt and school will be in session this Halloween.

While we technically prefer the cartoon Harley Quinn on HBO Max, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, we do enjoy Margot Robbie’s version in Suicide Squad. This costume is more the latter, but it matches the blue and red themes of both character’s looks, so this would do. The dyed pig-tails and pale skin are not included, but we imagine you can make that happen as well.

Now entering its 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has really brought drama and heartbreak over the last almost 20 years. Meredith Grey is no longer that naive young intern who was a little too friendly with her boss-turned boyfriend-turned husband, Derek Shepherd. There are so many interesting and powerful women on this show, you can take your pick from Meredith herself to Dr. Bailey, to Dr. Jo Wilson, Dr. Maggie Pierce, or maybe Dr. Amelia Shepherd. Add this stethoscope to your ensemble to really complete the look.

Best Costumes for Groups

Which Sanderson sister are you? Are you more Mary, with her calming circles and her powerful sense of smelling out children? Or maybe you’re Sarah Sanderson, with her ditzy antics and her charming voice? Or like us, maybe you’re more a take-charge Winifred type, leading the pack as the oldest, smartest, and most vain of the witches. Amazon has you covered any way you Sanderson, so choose wisely and haunt your neighborhood children in this officially licensed costumes from Spirit.

Oh Bridgerton. How you’ve set our hearts afire over the last two seasons. First Daphne and the Duke, then Kate and Anthony. Next up it’s Colin and Penelope, but we won’t see that match until April of 2023. In the meantime, we can all dress like our favorite Bridgerton characters with these Regency era dresses (Daphne or Kate, for example), or these amazing pants and romantic ruffled shirts for those who prefer the masculine outfits.

There’s an Elvis era for everyone. We prefer Rockabilly Elvis, from 1954-1957 more or less. Quite a few people who love Aloha Elvis, from his 1973 TV special “Aloha from Hawaii,” which was filmed at the Honolulu International Center on January 14. And we can’t forget Army Elvis, honoring his service in the US Army from 1958 to 1964. The Elvis that sticks with people most, and makes the best Halloween costumes, are the Las Vegas Elvis years, which lasted from 1969 until he died in 1977, with Elvis performing more than 600 shows at the International Hotel.

Best Costumes for Couples

Have you ever seen a couple more suited to each other, and their powers? There’s no one else for these two, mostly because being with a normal mortal would likely end poorly, given the immense powers these two have. But none are more powerful than their attraction for each other, so power suit up and show your Wanda and Vision-sized love for each other this Halloween.

They met in 2001 on the set of a pretty terrible movie. In 2002, Ben Affleck showed up in Jennifer Lopez’s video “Jenny from the Block.” Later that month, they announced their engagement. The moniker “Bennifer” became official (allegedly) in 2003 on the set of Jersey Girl, another not so great movie. But by 2004, they broke up. Fast forward to 2022 and they’re married (twice) and honeymooning (also twice, in Paris then Italy). You too can dress like this iconic on and off, then on again couple.

We will admit that our ten year old self thought all relationships were like Sandy and Danny’s relationship from Grease — meet cute in the summer, surprise meeting at school, opposites attract, then we sing a lot, and finally in the end, we fly off in a magic Thunderbird. It’s not how real relationships go, but we can still look like Sandy and Danny with these clever costumes.

Add this fun Poison Ivy costume to your partner’s Harley Quinn costume and you’ve got TV’s #1 Evil Couple, according to the 83rd Annual Villy Awards (Season 3, episode 3).

Our favorite couple ever, actors NPH and David Burtka, charm us every day on their Instagram page, with their adorable kids. Stylish and classy, you and your partner can don these tuxedos for a night on the town as the stars of screens big and small.

Best Costumes for Kids

If we had kids of our own, we’d dress them like Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The series launched this summer and features an amazing cast, and the delightful Ms. Marvel character, who is a fantastic example for kids of all ages.

Score another win for the Marvel universe with this version of Spider-Man from the animated feature film Into the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains super-spider abilities, which he uses to fight crime in all dimensions.

We wish we had learned how to cook like the young chefs and bakers on television these days. In one episode we saw a kid make marzipan, and we still don’t know what marzipan is, much less how to make it. Say “Yes, chef!” to your young food artist with this chef jacket and hat (or toque, if you’re fancy).

The Family Madrigal was very special, with special gifts, until Mirabel, that is. But as it turns out, she didn’t need special powers to save her family and their home because her heart was big enough for everyone. Your kids will love this beautiful dress made just like Mirabel’s in Disney’s Encanto.

Where does Halloween come from?

For more than 2,000 years on or around October 31, people have been dressing up in costumes and trying to scare away ghosts. Halloween, the favorite holiday of candy-obsessed children and adults, was originally celebrated by the Celts as the festival of Samhain (pronounced Sow-in). The Celtic traditions said that October 31 was the official end of summer and the beginning of the cold months. If that wasn’t bad enough, it also marked the day when the veil between the living and the dead was at its thinnest, allowing the spirits of the dead to walk the earth.

Many years later, around 1000 AD, Christians started celebrating All Souls Day on November 1, with big bonfires and costumes, much like the Celts did for Samhain. These festivals eventually made it to the Colonies where Halloween began its development into the spooky, scary holiday it is today.

