The best Halloween costumes for kids each year are often determined by what’s hot in the movies and on streaming channels, although some classic costumes tend to prevail. This year’s hottest Halloween costumes for kids include a mix of classics, retro classics that ‘80s parents will love, and (some surprising) Disney characters.

What’s missing from the list?

Surprisingly, our research showed fewer princesses than in past years. Not that princesses aren’t popular. Let’s just say every other person knocking on your door isn’t going to ask if you want to build a snowman. (Olaf didn’t make the list, either, for that matter.) This year, other Disney (DIS) superstars take center stage on the list of top costumes. Read on to find out who’s buzzing and flying onto the scene.

We’ve made a point to include costumes for everyone on this list -- and that includes ideas for children of all ages! Most of today’s most popular costumes have similar adult versions. So if you, too, feel the need for speed, grab your aviator glasses and get ready to soar.

Rubie’s famous Inflatable T-Rex costume went viral in 2015 to 2016 when it started appearing everywhere from grocery stores and office cubicles to navigating obstacles on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. Guess what? It’s still a popular Halloween costume and now it’s available in a child’s size.

If your child is younger, not-very-coordinated or has to wear their costume to school, you may consider a non-inflatable variation, like the T-Rex Hatching for infants and toddlers ($30).

From Batman to Captain America, superheroes always make for popular Halloween costumes. With the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s not surprising Spidey makes this year’s list of best kids’ Halloween costumes. We like this Amazon bestseller Spidey suit from Far From Home for the attached gloves, realistic mask, and the overall styling. It’s very form-fitting, so size up if you’ll need to layer for warmth.

Earning just $120 million at the box office this year, Lightyear may not have skyrocketed to success like Spider-man, but it did capture another generation of fans enchanted by the walking, talking space-man toy. The authentic Buzz Lightyear costume from ShopDisney is sure to be a bestseller this year, with realistic styling, a padded chest and shoulders, full body suit, and gauntlet gloves. Add this inflatable jetpack with wings from Target to go all-out, to infinity - and beyond.

Minecraft has been around for 11 years and has amassed a loyal following. Each year, new generations of kids discover the game. It’s not surprising this fun Minecraft Creeper costume is hailed as one of the most popular of 2022. This officially licensed suit earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon (AMZN) , with 70% 5-star reviews.

Nothing beats a classic costume and your toddler will look adorable in this cowboy costume from iPlay, iLearn. Comfortable and affordable, this costume checks all the boxes that parents look for in a toddler or preschooler Halloween costume. With a cloth hat, vest, and shirt, your lil pardner will have everything they need to round-up treats on Halloween. Just add boots and candy. Pair it with a horse Bouncy Pal your child will use year-round for added fun!

Your little pilot will be ready to ride into the Danger Zone -- or at least their best bud’s house for a Halloween party -- in this Top Gun-inspired American flight suit, complete with aviator glasses just like Maverick wears in the movie. An easy-to-wear costume with a front zipper, this affordable flight suit is perfect for Halloween or dress-up play. Just add combat boots to complete the look.

What’s better than being a witch for Halloween? Being a sparkly witch with a light-up gown and a broom with a matching purple bow. Available in children’s sizes toddler, small, medium, and large, this adorable costume includes a stylish witch’s hat, comfortable, and a breathable dress with a layered purple tulle skirt. Install 2 AA batteries into the skirt’s battery buckle and tuck it in the side pocket. Your child will glow with excitement on Halloween night.

Mermaids are another hot costume this year. And there are so many fabulous colors and styles to choose from, from Disney’s Ariel to this pink and blue costume from Funna Girls. Rated Amazon’s Choice, the costume comes with a one piece top and tail, gloves, jewelry, and a crown and wand. If the weather is chilly, layer a flesh-colored long-sleeve tee or bodysuit and tights or leggings underneath, or add a cute pink bolero over the shoulders.

She’s one of the hottest new superheroes on Disney+. Move over Ant-man. Buzz off, Wasp. The Miraculous Ladybug is here to save Paris while navigating life as a normal teen. This officially licensed costume from Spirit Halloween is cut true to size (albeit, form-fitting), and includes the jumpsuit, bright blue wig, and eye mask to obscure our trick-or-treater’s true identity.

Toddlers grow so fast, you may not want to spend a fortune for the perfect Halloween costume. iPlay, iLearn’s Rainbow Unicorn Dress-up Costume provides a tremendous value, a great look, and excellent quality. The dress features a rainbow tulle skirt and comes with a white unicorn headband, complete with ears. The dress is soft and stretchy for hours of comfortable wear. In fact, your little princess unicorn may never want to take it off. Add leggings and a long-sleeve top underneath if it looks like Halloween might be a bit chilly.

These cute little yellow dudes of destruction and mayhem have been popular Halloween costumes for kids or adults for several years running. No doubt, the 2022 movie Minions: The Rise of Gru have given minions costumes an even bigger boost. Rubies Despicable Me 3 “Jerry Minion” costume features a jumpsuit, headpiece, gloves and goggles for a comfortable ensemble your child can wear all day.

How to Choose the Best Halloween Costume for Kids

Children of the ‘70s and ‘80s may remember the vinyl costumes with plastic masks. There was a reason they told us not to wear our masks crossing the street – we could barely see or breathe through the tiny slits.

Fortunately, today’s costumes are safer and, for the most part, far less creepy.

When you’re choosing a costume, make sure to pick one that is comfortable and easy to move around in. Depending on the climate in your region, you may want a costume that is light and breathable, or one that you can layer clothing under in case it’s cold. Wearing a big bulky coat can ruin the look of even the cutest costume!

If you’re buying costumes online, consider purchasing multiple sizes and then returning the ones that don’t fit, since sizes can vary – and kids can have a growth spurt virtually overnight.

